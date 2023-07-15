Japanese animator and filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, the co-founder of the legendary Studio Ghibli, has left a deep mark on the world. The level of quality and polish that he brings to his films is an inspiration to everyone in the industry. He’s set the bar incredibly high. The odds are that you’ve seen at least one of his animations, whether with a group of friends on the silver screen or at home, cozily wrapped up in a blanket, holding a mug of hot tea.

If you’re a fan then you’ll really enjoy the ‘Hayao Miyazaki - Movies’ Facebook page that is dedicated to celebrating the animator and his timeless legacy. We’ve collected some of the page’s top memes to share with you, and you’ll likely relate to them even if you haven’t (yet) seen any of the films. Scroll down for the best Miyazaki memes and upvote your fave ones.