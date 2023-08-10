Maui Is Devastated After ‘Apocalyptic’ Wildfire Hits Hawaii

Raging and perilous wildfires in Hawaii have prompted evacuations and power outages impacting thousands.

The extensive inferno laid waste to a significant portion of Lahaina, a town of historical significance on Maui, compelling certain individuals to flee toward the harbor in search of refuge.

A statement from Maui County on Wednesday night confirmed that the fires claimed the lives of at least 36 individuals.

Dry conditions and strong winds have sparked “apocalyptic” wildfires in Maui

Image credits: Ginger_Zee

Image credits: modernnotoriety

Image credits: modernnotoriety

“We started smelling the smoke, and that’s when we knew we had trouble,” shared Steve Scott, a resident of Maui. “It came, and it came quick.” He described how they were trapped due to unprecedented wind conditions before managing to escape. “I was trapped,” he said. “We had to run to the harbor.”

Another resident Malika Dudley recounted her middle-of-the-night evacuation experience with her two children saying: “We got a call from our neighbor who said, ‘Get out of your house.’ And we looked out the window and there was a red glow outside of our window… The fire was right above our property.”

A state of emergency has been declared as fires rage, leading to at least 36 fatalities and countless injuries

Image credits: modernnotoriety

Image credits: modernnotoriety

Amid the turmoil, rescue operations are in progress, as several individuals remain unaccounted for

Image credits: modernnotoriety

Image credits: modernnotoriety

The wildfire crisis continues unabated in Haliimaile on Haleakalā’s slopes where Dudley can still see flames growing and spreading.

Scott expressed his despair over this disaster, especially for Front Street in downtown Lahaina which was just beginning its recovery post-COVID-19 pandemic.

This is what people had to say about the Maui disaster

Image credits: IamThatCeej

Image credits: Zoejkjhb

Image credits: JeffJones713972

Image credits: UWMoose

Image credits: Joecroce3