Hawaii Influencer Theresa Cachuela Gunned Down By Her Husband In Front Of 8-Year-Old Child

Tragedy hit over Christmas weekend as a Hawaiian influencer was killed by her alienated husband in front of her eight-year-old daughter.

Theresa Cachuela, a 33-year-old mother-of-three, was fatally shot in the head and killed Friday morning (December 22) in the parking lot of the Pearlridge Center in Waimalu, Hawaii, during the Christmas shopping rush.

Theresa’s youngest daughter witnessed the entire crime and confessed to the police that her father, 44-year-old Jason Cachuela, held the gun and pulled the trigger.

Image credits: _bontiti_

Jason went on to flee the scene in a gray Mazda vehicle and was later found dead nearby in a suspected suicide, the Daily Mail reported.

Theresa’s tragic killing came just two weeks after she had taken out a restraining order against Jason. She had reportedly accused him of harassment and stalking and had also told the court she was doing it “to protect myself” and her children.

In the petition for the restraining order, Theresa wrote that Jason had repeatedly threatened to kill himself in front of her, tried to “break in my garage door”, hid under her car inside her garage, and held a knife to his throat, “scaring and traumatizing” her.



Image credits: _bontiti_

Theresa’s mother, Lucita Ani-Nihoa, told Hawaii News Now: “She’s been trying to tell the cops about all the issues that were going on about the gun that he pulled on her a couple of times already. He threatened to kill her.”

Lucita further stated: “They never arrested him, knowing that he had guns, knowing that he tried to threaten, he threatened to kill the kids and her in her own garage.

“The court wasn’t there for her. The system failed her. And now she’s gone.”

Image credits: _bontiti_

“Her youngest daughter is the one that tragically saw everything. She’s traumatized. She has so much faith, this little girl. She just started praying.

“She doesn’t believe it. She doesn’t believe her mom is gone. I don’t believe it.”

The heartbroken mom and grandmother said Theresa and Jason had been married for 11 years but had been experiencing marital problems. Theresa subsequently filed for divorce, telling relatives she had been abused by her husband.

Lucita said: “She wanted to leave him but he wasn’t accepting it. He tried to control her with, with everything … where she would go, what she would do.”



Image credits: Island News

The grieving mom said her daughter’s femicide could have been prevented if her requests for help had been taken more seriously.

Police Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes said: “This was not a random act, as the victim and suspect were involved in a relationship,” on Friday before the gunman was found dead, according to the Hawaii Tribune.

“We do know that there was a TRO that was served on him, which is why this case was classified as murder in the first degree,” Deena added, referring to a temporary restraining order.

Image credits: Island News

Theresa’s family has started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs and support for the children.

“As you all may know, my daughter who we call ‘Tita’ was shot and murdered on Dec. 22, 2023 at the Bank of Hawaii parking lot,” Lucita wrote on the crowdfunding platform.

She further explained: “She was coming to have breakfast with me that morning because I wanted to give her and my grandkids their Christmas gifts. My daughter did not deserve this.”

Image credits: Island News

“She was trying so hard to get help, but the Justice system failed her. We are so devastated with the loss of our beloved Tita.

“This has been so difficult for our family in which we were not prepared for. We are asking our friends, family, and community if you could find it in your hearts to help us lay Tita down to rest.

“We are currently asking for donations to help cover any funeral expenses for Tita as we would like to give her the memorial she deserves to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

Image credits: Island News

At the time of writing this (December 26), Theresa’s fundraiser has surpassed its target, reaching $38,387 out of its $20,000 goal, thanks to 829 donations.

Theresa’s cousin, Terrell Scott, said he wanted the community to remember her as a dedicated mom and business owner. Theresa reportedly owned House of Glam Hawaii LLC in Waipahu.

Terrell told KITV: “She was very supportive of her kids and she did everything she could to protect them.

“She’s super loving and an amazing woman. I love her and I’m sorry her kids are going through this.”

