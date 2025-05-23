Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
'Harry Potter' Star Who Played Viktor Krum Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Surgery
Actor who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter lying in hospital bed after emergency surgery, wearing a blue gown.
Celebrities, News

'Harry Potter' Star Who Played Viktor Krum Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Surgery

Michelle Tian
BoredPanda staff
Stanislav Yanevski, best known for playing Viktor Krum in the beloved Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie, shared an update that he was rushed to the hospital.

The star revealed he’d needed emergency surgery as he had been struggling with breathing problems.

The actor took to Instagram to post a selfie of himself in the hospital bed, his nose bandaged up while his eyes looked on wearily.

Highlights
  • Stanislav Yanevski, who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter, was rushed to hospital due to breathing difficulties and underwent emergency surgery.
  • The actor shared a hospital selfie, revealing he had surgery right after his 40th birthday on May 16.
  • Since his Harry Potter fame, Yanevski starred in films like Hostel: Part II and Last Man Down, and now works as a lecturer and motivational speaker.
RELATED:

    Harry Potter actor Stanislav Yanevski was rushed to the hospital after having difficulty breathing

    Actor who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter seen in a scene at the Yule Ball wearing a red outfit and kissing a woman's hand.

    Image credits: Harry Potter / Warnerbros

    “Hello lovely ladies and gentlemen. Time has finally come to reveal the news but first things first,” he started, before going on to thank everyone for the birthday wishes, as he had recently turned 40 years old on May 16.

    Yanevski said he appreciated all the messages and felt “very special and supported” during his important day.

    Actor who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter lying in hospital bed with nose bandaged after emergency surgery.

    Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

    Young boy in a colorful map-print shirt, related to Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum in emergency surgery news.

    Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

    “Now about the photo — soon after my birthday I was hospitalised due to inability to breathe,” he admitted. “I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room.

    “As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody. I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet.”

    The Bulgarian actor continued, “Of course I had support from the few I had told and my family for which I’m very thankful. I am still recovering and things are looking great. I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months.”

    The actor had celebrated his birthday on the 16th before being rushed to the ER

    Actor who played Viktor Krum from Harry Potter in a checkered suit posing indoors with framed photos on the wall behind him.

    Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

    He assured fans he would be back to 100% soon enough — although he still isn’t able to talk freely due to the “few pieces planted” in his nose.

    But it seems Yanevski is well on his way to healing, as he said, “I had a checkup with my doctor today and he said that I’m recovering really well and was actually quite surprised with my progress. I guess all the healthy diets, training and self control and belief help in such cases.”

    Actor known for playing Viktor Krum in Harry Potter crouching by a riverbank with tattoos on his arms and smiling

    Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

    “Thank you all for all the love and support as always! Much love from me to you all and have a wonderful and majestic weekend ahead. Yours truly.”

    The comments were nothing but supportive as countless people sent the actor their best wishes.

    It would be two decades since The Goblet Of Fire came out, beginning this November

    Actor who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter looking serious in a brown sweater during a film scene with blurred people in background

    Image credits: Harry Potter / Warnerbros

    Man with tattoos wearing vest and hat standing outside Stan cafe with diners in the background, Harry Potter star Viktor Krum news.

    Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

    “Damn man! Take care of you, get well soon. You’re a warrior man,” one person applauded. 

    “Get well soon my brother sending a speedy recovery and love,” another wished.

    “take good care of yourself and come back to us in great shape,” a third wrote.

    A user said, “Sending all the prayers and healing vibes.”

    He assured his followers he was on the journey to recovery

    Actor who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter wearing sunglasses and a black leather jacket, smiling at the camera.

    Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

    Yanevski first shot to fame by playing the character that captured Hermione Granger’s heart at the Yule Ball, as well as competing fiercely against Harry Potter during the Triwizard Tournament.

    It’s been nearly two decades since he made his mark in the popular wizarding franchise and since then, the 40-year-old has gone on to star in hits like Hostel: Part II and The Cloaking.

    Actor who played Viktor Krum from Harry Potter smiling and taking a selfie in a desert during sunset.

    Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

    His last acting gig was in the 2021 movie Last Man Down, according to Daily Mail, since he decided to dip his toes in another field earlier this year.

    Now, Yanevski is a lecturer and motivational speaker, writing on Instagram, “Today was a very motivational day. I took part in a lecture and hope to have inspired the students as much as they inspired me.”

    Gone are the baby-faced looks of 2005 as he grew out his hair into long wavy locks, frequently sporting top hats, shades, and preppy suits.

    Comments prayed for a speedy recovery

    Comment from a fan expressing support and well wishes for the Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum.

    Social media comment expressing hope for a Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum to recover from emergency surgery.

    Comment on social media post expressing well wishes for speedy recovery of Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum after emergency surgery.

    Comment saying take care and get well soon to the Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum after emergency surgery.

    Comment from a user named thejamespayton expressing support and sending love regarding the Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

    Comment on social media post sending healing vibes for recovery involving Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

    Comment on social media expressing well wishes for the Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum after emergency surgery.

    Fan comment expressing well wishes and speedy recovery for Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum after emergency surgery.

    Comment from social media user wishing a good recovery to Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum after emergency surgery.

    Comment from social media user expressing positive and healing vibes for Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum.

    Comment reading wishing a belated birthday and speedy recovery for Harry Potter star who played Viktor Krum.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
