‘Harry Potter’ Star Who Played Viktor Krum Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Surgery

Stanislav Yanevski, best known for playing Viktor Krum in the beloved Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire movie, shared an update that he was rushed to the hospital.

The star revealed he’d needed emergency surgery as he had been struggling with breathing problems.

The actor took to Instagram to post a selfie of himself in the hospital bed, his nose bandaged up while his eyes looked on wearily.

Highlights Stanislav Yanevski, who played Viktor Krum in Harry Potter, was rushed to hospital due to breathing difficulties and underwent emergency surgery.

The actor shared a hospital selfie, revealing he had surgery right after his 40th birthday on May 16.

Since his Harry Potter fame, Yanevski starred in films like Hostel: Part II and Last Man Down, and now works as a lecturer and motivational speaker.

Image credits: Harry Potter / Warnerbros

“Hello lovely ladies and gentlemen. Time has finally come to reveal the news but first things first,” he started, before going on to thank everyone for the birthday wishes, as he had recently turned 40 years old on May 16.

Yanevski said he appreciated all the messages and felt “very special and supported” during his important day.

Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

“Now about the photo — soon after my birthday I was hospitalised due to inability to breathe,” he admitted. “I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room.

“As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody. I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet.”

The Bulgarian actor continued, “Of course I had support from the few I had told and my family for which I’m very thankful. I am still recovering and things are looking great. I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months.”

The actor had celebrated his birthday on the 16th before being rushed to the ER

Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

He assured fans he would be back to 100% soon enough — although he still isn’t able to talk freely due to the “few pieces planted” in his nose.

But it seems Yanevski is well on his way to healing, as he said, “I had a checkup with my doctor today and he said that I’m recovering really well and was actually quite surprised with my progress. I guess all the healthy diets, training and self control and belief help in such cases.”

Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

“Thank you all for all the love and support as always! Much love from me to you all and have a wonderful and majestic weekend ahead. Yours truly.”

The comments were nothing but supportive as countless people sent the actor their best wishes.

It would be two decades since The Goblet Of Fire came out, beginning this November

Image credits: Harry Potter / Warnerbros

Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

“Damn man! Take care of you, get well soon. You’re a warrior man,” one person applauded.

“Get well soon my brother sending a speedy recovery and love,” another wished.

“take good care of yourself and come back to us in great shape,” a third wrote.

A user said, “Sending all the prayers and healing vibes.”

He assured his followers he was on the journey to recovery

Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

Yanevski first shot to fame by playing the character that captured Hermione Granger’s heart at the Yule Ball, as well as competing fiercely against Harry Potter during the Triwizard Tournament. It’s been nearly two decades since he made his mark in the popular wizarding franchise and since then, the 40-year-old has gone on to star in hits like Hostel: Part II and The Cloaking.

Image credits: stan_yanevski / Instagram

His last acting gig was in the 2021 movie Last Man Down, according to Daily Mail, since he decided to dip his toes in another field earlier this year.

Now, Yanevski is a lecturer and motivational speaker, writing on Instagram, “Today was a very motivational day. I took part in a lecture and hope to have inspired the students as much as they inspired me.”

Gone are the baby-faced looks of 2005 as he grew out his hair into long wavy locks, frequently sporting top hats, shades, and preppy suits.

Comments prayed for a speedy recovery

