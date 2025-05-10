Mom Wakes From Surgery, Totally Unprepared For How Many Kids She Gave Birth To

One Tennessee mother had the most hilarious reaction post-surgery, when she was still feeling the grudging effects of general anesthesia.

Prior to Belle Blake’s nose surgery, she told her husband to get the cameras ready after the operation, as she wanted to capture any funny moments when she left the hospital.

As a content creator herself, she’d seen her fair share of ridiculous videos on social media where patients say all kinds of wild, unexpected things while under the influence of strong sedatives — and she wanted to get a similar video for herself.

Mom has a hilarious yet heartwarming reaction to finding out she has four kids while under the effects of anesthesia

According to Newsweek, Blake had woken up during surgeries before. To avoid this, her doctors gave her propofol, an injection that causes retrograde amnesia.

Safe to say, it worked really well.

Blake was knocked out during the operation and even after she had woken up, her memory was fuzzy, at best.

“I remember getting my IV put in at 6:30 a.m. and I remember watching Bridgerton in bed around 7 p.m. I don’t remember anything in between,” she told the outlet.

Luckily, her husband was there to refresh her memory and caught her unsuspecting moments on tape. As he had been driving on the ride home, he had given her the camera and free reign to say whatever nonsense she could think of.

A segment of the footage was posted on TikTok, with the clip having well over 800,000 views and counting. When she and her husband were having a conversation, Blake was shocked to find out she had four kids.

Blake had told her husband to capture every moment after the procedure

“Four babies??” she asked in shock. “Oh my God, I hit the Lotto.”

She then subsequently glanced around her car, realizing that there were no children with them and said, “We don’t have any right now.”

Calmly, her husband replied, “Yeah we do. We have four.”

Blake proceeded to ask if their kids were “gorgeous” to which their father, of course, responded that they were.

“Oh my God,” she said. “You’re just, like, welcome everyone. All my kids deserve pancake and bacon and…” later trailing off.

She said she had hit the lottery when discovering she had four children

While the mother-of-four had no memory, it was clear her adoration for her kids shone through the effects of the anesthesia. Desperately, she asked if they would love her, to which her husband assured they already did.

Stunned, Blake learned her kids’ “beautiful” names and that her son, who was 8 years old, still loved her.

“Oh my God, I hit the lottery,” she repeated. “Where can you get a scratch-off ticket?”

After the content creator had made it back home, she reintroduced herself to her kids — specifically her daughter Davina, who she reiterated had a gorgeous name.

She told her, “I’m a good mommy; you have such a pretty name, baby girl.”

Her husband assured Blake that all their children loved her

Following a good night’s sleep, Blake rewatched the videos and found it a worthy use of time, even if she’d forgotten all of the things she had said the day prior.

“I don’t remember anything I said in any of the videos either, so it’s been fun to look back on them,” she said. And, as it turns out, there were a few moments not caught on camera that made her laugh, as well.

Blake recalled, “I have one where I said the CIA was jealous of my nose job and I also didn’t remember I was married so I asked my husband for his phone number.”

Apart from the laughs that her family will surely share in the near future, the mother-of-four is reminded of how lucky she is — and how pure her love for her children is.

“I thought I was very funny,” she shared. “It was also shocking how sweet it was being told about my kids. I showed my big kids and they thought it was really funny, too.”

Image credits: javiindy/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

Everyone responds to anesthesia differently. A new study showcased that one in 10 surgery patients are at least partially conscious during the procedure, despite being under heavy sedatives.

Of the participants who responded to questions asked by the researchers in the midst of the operation, half were able to communicate that they were experiencing pain, with women three times more likely to respond than men.

Those on TikTok thought the unsuspecting moment was so sweet and reflective of motherhood

