Mom Wakes From Surgery, Totally Unprepared For How Many Kids She Gave Birth To
Mom with surgery bandages on nose, waking up and reacting to how many kids she gave birth to, surprised and unprepared.
Family, News

Mom Wakes From Surgery, Totally Unprepared For How Many Kids She Gave Birth To

One Tennessee mother had the most hilarious reaction post-surgery, when she was still feeling the grudging effects of general anesthesia.

Prior to Belle Blake’s nose surgery, she told her husband to get the cameras ready after the operation, as she wanted to capture any funny moments when she left the hospital.

As a content creator herself, she’d seen her fair share of ridiculous videos on social media where patients say all kinds of wild, unexpected things while under the influence of strong sedatives — and she wanted to get a similar video for herself.

Highlights
  • Tennessee mom Belle Blake hilariously forgot she had four kids after her nose surgery due to the strong anesthesia effects.
  • Blake’s husband captured her surprised, sweet reactions on video, which went viral with over 800,000 views on TikTok.
  • Despite her memory loss, Blake’s love for her kids shined as she repeatedly called having four kids hitting the lottery.
    Image credits: mrsbelleblake

    According to Newsweek, Blake had woken up during surgeries before. To avoid this, her doctors gave her propofol, an injection that causes retrograde amnesia.

    Safe to say, it worked really well.

    Blake was knocked out during the operation and even after she had woken up, her memory was fuzzy, at best.

    Woman with surgical nose bandages smiling, sharing her reaction after waking from surgery and discovering how many kids she had.

    Image credits: mrsbelleblake

    “I remember getting my IV put in at 6:30 a.m. and I remember watching Bridgerton in bed around 7 p.m. I don’t remember anything in between,” she told the outlet.

    Luckily, her husband was there to refresh her memory and caught her unsuspecting moments on tape. As he had been driving on the ride home, he had given her the camera and free reign to say whatever nonsense she could think of.

    A segment of the footage was posted on TikTok, with the clip having well over 800,000 views and counting. When she and her husband were having a conversation, Blake was shocked to find out she had four kids.

    Blake had told her husband to capture every moment after the procedure

    Mom wakes from surgery looking shocked and unprepared after giving birth to multiples in a car seat.

    Image credits: mrsbelleblake

    @mrsbelleblake Too sweet 🥹 #mom#motherhood#pregnancy#baby#babies♬ original sound – Belle Blake

    “Four babies??” she asked in shock. “Oh my God, I hit the Lotto.”

    She then subsequently glanced around her car, realizing that there were no children with them and said, “We don’t have any right now.”

    Calmly, her husband replied, “Yeah we do. We have four.”

    Comment praising a mom for her babies' names, expressing emotional laughter and support for her as a mom.

    Comment from Cecilia Perez expressing how the woman was meant to be a mom and calling her cute with smiling face emojis.

    Social media comment expressing joy about a mom waking from surgery, surprised by how many kids she gave birth to.

    Blake proceeded to ask if their kids were “gorgeous” to which their father, of course, responded that they were. 

    “Oh my God,” she said. “You’re just, like, welcome everyone. All my kids deserve pancake and bacon and…” later trailing off.

    She said she had hit the lottery when discovering she had four children

    Woman waking from surgery with nose bandages, surprised and unprepared for how many kids she gave birth to at home.

    Image credits: mrsbelleblake

    @mrsbelleblake 😂😅 not a BOY ROOM #husband#marriage#funny♬ original sound – Belle Blake

    While the mother-of-four had no memory, it was clear her adoration for her kids shone through the effects of the anesthesia. Desperately, she asked if they would love her, to which her husband assured they already did.

    Stunned, Blake learned her kids’ “beautiful” names and that her son, who was 8 years old, still loved her.

    “Oh my God, I hit the lottery,” she repeated. “Where can you get a scratch-off ticket?”

    Mom wakes from surgery in hospital gown, looking surprised and unprepared for how many kids she gave birth to.

    Image credits: mrsbelleblake

    After the content creator had made it back home, she reintroduced herself to her kids — specifically her daughter Davina, who she reiterated had a gorgeous name.

    She told her, “I’m a good mommy; you have such a pretty name, baby girl.”

    Her husband assured Blake that all their children loved her

    Young mom recovering from surgery with facial bandages, surprised by how many kids she gave birth to.

    Image credits: mrsbelleblake

    Following a good night’s sleep, Blake rewatched the videos and found it a worthy use of time, even if she’d forgotten all of the things she had said the day prior.

    “I don’t remember anything I said in any of the videos either, so it’s been fun to look back on them,” she said. And, as it turns out, there were a few moments not caught on camera that made her laugh, as well.

    Blake recalled, “I have one where I said the CIA was jealous of my nose job and I also didn’t remember I was married so I asked my husband for his phone number.”

    Social media comment about anesthesia effects, reacting to a mom surprised by how many kids she gave birth to.

    Comment about recovery room in America questioning if patients are taken back to the ward after surgery.

    Comment on social media post reacting to a mom waking from surgery, surprised by the number of kids she gave birth to.

    Apart from the laughs that her family will surely share in the near future, the mother-of-four is reminded of how lucky she is — and how pure her love for her children is.

    “I thought I was very funny,” she shared. “It was also shocking how sweet it was being told about my kids. I showed my big kids and they thought it was really funny, too.”

    Woman receiving cosmetic injection near eyes from gloved medical professional in a clinical setting, highlighting mom wakes from surgery story.

    Image credits: javiindy/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)

    @mrsbelleblake Replying to @Chelsea🖤 ♬ original sound – Belle Blake

    Everyone responds to anesthesia differently. A new study showcased that one in 10 surgery patients are at least partially conscious during the procedure, despite being under heavy sedatives.

    Of the participants who responded to questions asked by the researchers in the midst of the operation, half were able to communicate that they were experiencing pain, with women three times more likely to respond than men.

    Those on TikTok thought the unsuspecting moment was so sweet and reflective of motherhood

    Comment expressing relief about being spayed and reacting to having four kids, highlighting mom and kids surprise.

    Comment discussing a mom waking from surgery, unprepared for how many kids she gave birth to, praising baby names humorously.

    Comment on social media reacting with laughter emoji to a mom waking from surgery surprised by how many kids she gave birth to.

    Social media comment about being excited to have kids, reacting humorously to mom waking from surgery unprepared.

    Comment from Brittany expressing surprise at a mom waking from surgery unprepared for how many kids she gave birth to.

    Comment by Noel Fry Egner expressing strong agreement about life choices on a social media post about a mom waking from surgery.

    Social media comment saying your kids are lucky, reacting to a mom waking from surgery surprised by number of kids born.

    Social media comment about a tear of joy after learning a daughter took a nap with her mom, reflecting moment of surprise and love.

    Comment on social media showing emotional reaction about mom giving birth, reflecting on mom waking from surgery unprepared for kids.

    Comment from user miranda asking why someone forgot about all the kids after mom wakes from surgery unprepared for kids given birth to.

    Comment by queen of mordor stating anesthesia doesn't cause this, in a social media reply format with zero likes.

    User comment expressing disbelief about being sent home in an unfit state after surgery, relating to mom waking up unprepared.

    Comment on social media post expressing concern about US healthcare and complimenting the person as cute and funny.

    Comment about a mom waking from surgery, confused about how many kids she gave birth to, discussing anesthesia effects.

    Comment from Kira Randel expressing disbelief about anesthesia differences after multiple surgeries in Canada.

    Comment about a husband calmly supporting his wife who is unprepared for how many kids she gave birth to after surgery.

    Comment by Camille referencing the movie 50 First Dates about a husband’s daily routine after surgery and childbirth.

    Comment from Noneya023 asking if the husband was freaking out and calling the doctor about normalcy after surgery surprise.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
