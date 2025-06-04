ADVERTISEMENT

The thing is that most of us have some toxic trait or another in us, and we still stick to them, knowing how bad they are for us. However, there are habits that seem completely harmless on the front, but that’s just a facade, as they can have adverse impacts.

When Reddit user riligan asked, “What's a ‘harmless’ habit that people don't realize is actually damaging in the long run?”, people couldn’t help but pour out their thoughts on this. You might even realize that you also have been practicing these innocent-seeming habits, without knowing their impact. Just scroll down to see what they are!

More info: Reddit

#1

Young woman sitting by a window in a bright room, smiling and relaxing, illustrating casual habits that may cause long-term damage. People pleasing. If you are more concerned with making sure everyone around you is happy than you are about your own well being, it will bite you in the a*s. Eventually you will start to resent people because you will feel that they don't put in as much effort as you do, when in reality you are just doing too much! Take care of yourself, or you will not be able to truly care for others. Learn early how to set and maintain proper boundaries.

Odd_Frosting4670 , Brooke Cagle Report

    #2

    Sign indicating toilet direction with icons of a man and woman holding their lower bodies, illustrating casual habits that may be damaging. Holding in your pee because you're busy at work.

    Equal-Traffic3859 , Go to Waldemar's profile Waldemar Report

    #3

    Stethoscope and pen resting on medical notes highlighting casual habits potentially damaging long term health. Only visiting a healthcare professional if the issue is extreme/long-term persistent. Reduces the likelihood of catching serious illnesses in the early stages dramatically if you resist speaking to a doctor until it's crippling.

    Big-Incident-2435 , Pixabay Report

    I don't know about you, but as I scrolled through the list, I could relate to many of these "harmless" habits, as I practice them quite regularly. Well, as netizens pointed out, they might not seem like much, but they can cause long-term damage to us. Let's closely look at some of them and analyze the harm that they can cause, shall we?

    First of all, there is this one called "people pleasing", and I'm pretty sure that we have all done it at least once in our lives. It might sound like nothing, but life coach Johanna Schram has recognized the dangers that are associated with it. She explains that it impacts our self-worth, as we neglect and completely sideline ourselves. This hampers us in forming genuine connections with others.

    #4

    Two women working on laptops in a modern office, highlighting casual habits that may be damaging in the long run. Over working and not taking time off from work.

    ConsequenceFancy6380 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #5

    Young woman outdoors appearing stressed and sitting by a tree, illustrating casual habits that may be damaging in the long run. Rushing children. This creates life long anxiety problems and it's backed by research there's even a name for it "hurried child syndrome" parents don't understand how serious this is.

    hangononesec , RDNE Stock project Report

    #6

    Half-eaten cupcake on a white plate symbolizing casual and harmless looking habits that may cause long term damage. Eating those last few bites when you're full. It's just a few bites of food, right? It can lead to overeating and teaching your body to expect more food over time. This can lead to an increase in weight and all of the other mental health effects that go with weight gain.

    greeneyes826 , Tina Witherspoon Report

    Probably a habit that many people have faced is a lack of sleep. I mean, there's so much to do these days, whether it be catching up on that season finale, completing that last chapter of a novel, following the football championship, or just playing the latest video game. With school or work, nights are the only free time we get to do all these numerous things.

    As appealing as staying up late sounds, research has revealed that not getting enough sleep drains your mental abilities and puts your physical health at risk. In fact, science has linked inadequate sleep with a number of health problems, like weight gain, a weakened immune system, and cardiovascular diseases.

    Sadly, it's quite a big issue, as about 1 in 3 adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day.
    #7

    Young woman resting her head on a table with a book and lamp, illustrating casual habits that may be damaging long term. Lack of sleep.

    colorOfsage , Kha Ruxury Report

    #8

    Young woman and man appearing stressed and upset, illustrating casual habits that may be damaging in the long run. Sticking around in a relationship where you aren’t happy.

    bubblegum-rose , Timur Weber Report

    #9

    Person applying lotion on legs outdoors, illustrating casual habits that may be damaging in the long run. Not wearing sunscreen.

    Athletic_Bear_7074 Report

    The next such habit that we want to talk about is overworking and not taking any time off. With the rise in inflation and the need to earn more to survive, people are plunging themselves into work and pushing their brains to their maximum capacity. However, did you know that workaholics can actually face more physical and mental health issues?

    recent study by the World Health Organization and the International Labour Organization shows that working more than 55 hours a week can have negative effects on your health.

    Cleveland Clinic states that if you’re overworked, your cortisol levels (the primary stress hormone) increase, which can lead to brain fog, high blood pressure, and a host of other health problems. It further elaborates that when people work too much, they ignore their physical and mental health, as they have no time, and this just worsens everything.

    #10

    Woman sitting at a desk surrounded by books, showing signs of fatigue, illustrating casual habits potentially damaging long term. Constantly saying "yes" to everything sounds polite and helpful, but over time it drains your energy, builds resentment, and burns you out before you even notice.

    BrainwaveBudd , Ron Lach Report

    #11

    Young woman with headphones in casual wear holding a water bottle outdoors, illustrating casual and harmless looking habits. Wearing headphones all the time in loud volume.

    MinuteInteresting296 , Element5 Digital Report

    #12

    Person's hand being wrapped with gauze, illustrating casual and harmless looking habits that may be damaging over time. Expecting people to treat you the way you treat them. So many people go above and beyond for someone who only associates with them when they want something but never return the favor.

    TheresaB112 , RDNE Stock project Report

    Other such harmful habits include eating a lot, eating junk, and not exercising regularly. We are all aware that junk food is not good for us, yet we can't help but indulge in it. I believe that once in a while is totally fine, but on a regular basis, it can turn disastrous pretty quickly. Heathdirect lists out the effects eating junk food can have on us.

    Short term: increased stress levels, fatigue and decreased energy levels, difficulty sleeping, concentration difficulties, feeling down, tooth decay

    Long term: type 2 diabetes, heart-related problems, obesity, osteoporosis, certain cancers, depression, eating disorders

    It all sounds quite bleak, doesn't it? On the other hand, speaking about the lack of exercise can be equally daunting. Unfortunately, people don't take these things seriously and then end up in trouble. WHO has shockingly revealed that nearly 1.8 billion adults are at risk of disease from not doing enough physical activity!

    #13

    Group of friends holding various drinks, illustrating casual habits that may be damaging in the long run. Nightly alcohol consumption.

    powerviolent , Createasea Report

    #14

    Person stacking coins on a table, illustrating casual and harmless looking habits that may be damaging in the long run. Financial illiteracy. Not having a budget. Living on credit.

    Sure people "know" it's bad. Those same people still get completely blindsided when they have to face it in adulthood.

    Tsukasasoul , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    #15

    Two women in sportswear holding yoga mats, representing casual and harmless looking habits that may be damaging. Comparing yourself with other people.

    AlphaKapalMuks , Elina Fairytale Report

    Well, now these "harmless" habits are actually starting to sound scary when you know about the long-term damage that they can do, right? We really hope that this article is a small wake-up call to each one of us as we try not to spiral more, but rather deviate from these harmful things.

    That's it from our end, dear readers. Now we want to know if you have any such habits, so just share with us in the comments!

    #16

    Man in a suit checking watch with coffee cup and briefcase, illustrating casual and harmless looking habits risks. Being late.

    katris_priordeen , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #17

    Top view of various unopened soda cans representing casual and harmless looking habits that may cause damage long term Excessive consumption of soda.

    Siennakayy , Breakingpic Report

    #18

    Person holding smartphone outside car window capturing photo of city skyline reflecting on screen, illustrating casual habits. Playing on their phones when driving. I see it EVERY other driver. So scary.

    Teeniemck , Miguel Ángel Hernández Report

    #19

    Woman in activewear doing a seated yoga twist on a mat, illustrating casual habits that may be damaging long term. Not stretching.

    Every day. Not necessarily each muscle group in one go, but stretch each muscle group every day, at *least* 30 seconds, wherever whenever you can -- get it in where you fit it in. Waiting for toast? Stretch your chest/shoulders. Legs. Assume a horse stance. Something.

    Stretching is a little bit of a different kind of pain, that prevents a whole lot of pain.

    The_Mr_Wilson , Dane Wetton Report

    #20

    Person with curly hair relaxing on a couch, reflecting on casual habits that may be damaging in the long run. Comfort zone id say.

    TemporaryOpposite826 , Coen Staal Report

    #21

    Person pointing with a pen at data charts near a calculator and laptop, illustrating harmful habits analysis. Only doing minimum payments on debt. Allowing interest to work against you.

    AustinO_0 , RDNE Stock project Report

    #22

    Man sitting at laptop with hands covering face, showing stress from casual habits that may be damaging in the long run Bottling up emotions for a long period of time.

    CollegeNo2368 , Sami Abdullah Report

    #23

    Two women standing back to back indoors, showing casual body language and expressions reflecting harmless looking habits. People who continuously choose to sweep things under the rug to "keep the peace."

    No peace is kept that way, it just builds a mountain of resentment until one day it causes irreparable harm to the relationship, whether it's toxicity or indifference. And it makes the person who's willing to work through the issues look like they're the one who can't let things go. People, please learn how to have difficult conversations constructively.

    Edited typos.

    LionClean8758 , Liza Summer Report

    #24

    Silhouettes of four people holding hands at sunset, symbolizing casual and harmless looking habits with potential long-term damage. Subjecting themselves to toxic people solely because they share DNA.

    SnoopyisCute , Mike Scheid Report

    #25

    Fast food meal with burger, crinkle fries, and iced drink illustrating casual habits that may be damaging in the long run. Eating poorly all the time. Outside of unhealthy weight gain + blood work issues, this can also cause some depression, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, lowered immunity etc.

    It's always worth investing in healthy food.

    TheGodMother007 , Christopher Williams Report

    #26

    Smiling person waving hand while holding a folder, illustrating casual and harmless looking habits. I heard this quote - I'm not sure who from:

    *We teach people how to treat us.*

    I find this a good reminder, especially when meeting new people.

    Caprilounge , Zen Chung Report

    #27

    Person scrolling on a smartphone with food images, illustrating casual and harmless looking habits damaging in the long run. Doomscrolling: massively screws with your brain.

    YarrowDrifter , Kerde Severin Report

    #28

    Two men in casual wear talking outdoors, illustrating casual and harmless looking habits that may be damaging in the long run. Thinking it's polite to avoid hard subjects.

    Instead, we should learn how to appropriately address those subjects in a variety of settings. Avoiding them let's things that need to be addressed fester and grow.

    FunRange3580 , Anna Pou Report

    #29

    Glass cup of lemon water on a white saucer with biscuit and spoon, illustrating casual habits that may be damaging long term. Drinking hot lemon water every day.

    Friend went to the dentist and found out she’d destroyed her enamel after years of doing this for her “health”.

    mozzystar , cyrille Magina Report

    #30

    Two women enjoying a sunny beach day, illustrating casual habits that may actually be damaging in the long run. Sun bathing. Alcohol.

    RoyalWinter4340 , Mikhail Nilov Report

    #31

    Woman sitting on toilet using a smartphone illustrating casual and harmless looking habits that may be damaging in the long run Sitting too long on the toilet.

    BulletwaleSirji , Miriam Alonso Report

    #32

    Young boy in casual clothes and hat sitting alone, illustrating casual and harmless looking habits potentially damaging long term. Slouching.

    DisciplinedProgress , Dimmis Vart Report

    #33

    Losing your fishing lure. This leaves a long trail of plastic monofilament fishing line that entangles wildlife and remains a persistent problem. Scuba diving under popular shore fishing spots looks like a tangled wasteland.

    Smellzlikefish Report

    #34

    Small lies.

    tech_fantasies Report

    #35

    Not eating enough protein.

    Fuzzy_Welcome8348 Report

    #36

    Vaping.

    CParksAct Report

    #37

    Procrastination. Just get into the habit of tackling things head on.

    Sincerely, someone with ADHD who thought that the only way I could get things done was to wait last minute. Building habits is important! They're what make you do the thing before you consciously realize you're doing the thing.

    Deep-Reputation9000 Report

