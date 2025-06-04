When Reddit user riligan asked, “What's a ‘harmless’ habit that people don't realize is actually damaging in the long run?”, people couldn’t help but pour out their thoughts on this. You might even realize that you also have been practicing these innocent-seeming habits, without knowing their impact. Just scroll down to see what they are!

The thing is that most of us have some toxic trait or another in us, and we still stick to them, knowing how bad they are for us. However, there are habits that seem completely harmless on the front, but that’s just a facade, as they can have adverse impacts.

#1 People pleasing. If you are more concerned with making sure everyone around you is happy than you are about your own well being, it will bite you in the a*s. Eventually you will start to resent people because you will feel that they don't put in as much effort as you do, when in reality you are just doing too much! Take care of yourself, or you will not be able to truly care for others. Learn early how to set and maintain proper boundaries.

#2 Holding in your pee because you're busy at work.

#3 Only visiting a healthcare professional if the issue is extreme/long-term persistent. Reduces the likelihood of catching serious illnesses in the early stages dramatically if you resist speaking to a doctor until it's crippling.

I don't know about you, but as I scrolled through the list, I could relate to many of these "harmless" habits, as I practice them quite regularly. Well, as netizens pointed out, they might not seem like much, but they can cause long-term damage to us. Let's closely look at some of them and analyze the harm that they can cause, shall we? First of all, there is this one called "people pleasing", and I'm pretty sure that we have all done it at least once in our lives. It might sound like nothing, but life coach Johanna Schram has recognized the dangers that are associated with it. She explains that it impacts our self-worth, as we neglect and completely sideline ourselves. This hampers us in forming genuine connections with others.

#4 Over working and not taking time off from work.

#5 Rushing children. This creates life long anxiety problems and it's backed by research there's even a name for it "hurried child syndrome" parents don't understand how serious this is.

#6 Eating those last few bites when you're full. It's just a few bites of food, right? It can lead to overeating and teaching your body to expect more food over time. This can lead to an increase in weight and all of the other mental health effects that go with weight gain.

Probably a habit that many people have faced is a lack of sleep. I mean, there's so much to do these days, whether it be catching up on that season finale, completing that last chapter of a novel, following the football championship, or just playing the latest video game. With school or work, nights are the only free time we get to do all these numerous things. As appealing as staying up late sounds, research has revealed that not getting enough sleep drains your mental abilities and puts your physical health at risk. In fact, science has linked inadequate sleep with a number of health problems, like weight gain, a weakened immune system, and cardiovascular diseases. Sadly, it's quite a big issue, as about 1 in 3 adults in the United States reported not getting enough rest or sleep every day.

#7 Lack of sleep.

#8 Sticking around in a relationship where you aren’t happy.

#9 Not wearing sunscreen.

The next such habit that we want to talk about is overworking and not taking any time off. With the rise in inflation and the need to earn more to survive, people are plunging themselves into work and pushing their brains to their maximum capacity. However, did you know that workaholics can actually face more physical and mental health issues? A recent study by the World Health Organization and the International Labour Organization shows that working more than 55 hours a week can have negative effects on your health. Cleveland Clinic states that if you're overworked, your cortisol levels (the primary stress hormone) increase, which can lead to brain fog, high blood pressure, and a host of other health problems. It further elaborates that when people work too much, they ignore their physical and mental health, as they have no time, and this just worsens everything.

#10 Constantly saying "yes" to everything sounds polite and helpful, but over time it drains your energy, builds resentment, and burns you out before you even notice.

#11 Wearing headphones all the time in loud volume.

#12 Expecting people to treat you the way you treat them. So many people go above and beyond for someone who only associates with them when they want something but never return the favor.

Other such harmful habits include eating a lot, eating junk, and not exercising regularly. We are all aware that junk food is not good for us, yet we can't help but indulge in it. I believe that once in a while is totally fine, but on a regular basis, it can turn disastrous pretty quickly. Heathdirect lists out the effects eating junk food can have on us. Short term: increased stress levels, fatigue and decreased energy levels, difficulty sleeping, concentration difficulties, feeling down, tooth decay Long term: type 2 diabetes, heart-related problems, obesity, osteoporosis, certain cancers, depression, eating disorders It all sounds quite bleak, doesn't it? On the other hand, speaking about the lack of exercise can be equally daunting. Unfortunately, people don't take these things seriously and then end up in trouble. WHO has shockingly revealed that nearly 1.8 billion adults are at risk of disease from not doing enough physical activity!

#13 Nightly alcohol consumption.

#14 Financial illiteracy. Not having a budget. Living on credit.



Sure people "know" it's bad. Those same people still get completely blindsided when they have to face it in adulthood.

#15 Comparing yourself with other people.

Well, now these "harmless" habits are actually starting to sound scary when you know about the long-term damage that they can do, right? We really hope that this article is a small wake-up call to each one of us as we try not to spiral more, but rather deviate from these harmful things.

#16 Being late.

#17 Excessive consumption of soda.

#18 Playing on their phones when driving. I see it EVERY other driver. So scary.

#19 Not stretching.



Every day. Not necessarily each muscle group in one go, but stretch each muscle group every day, at *least* 30 seconds, wherever whenever you can -- get it in where you fit it in. Waiting for toast? Stretch your chest/shoulders. Legs. Assume a horse stance. Something.



Stretching is a little bit of a different kind of pain, that prevents a whole lot of pain.

#20 Comfort zone id say.

#21 Only doing minimum payments on debt. Allowing interest to work against you.

#22 Bottling up emotions for a long period of time.

#23 People who continuously choose to sweep things under the rug to "keep the peace."



No peace is kept that way, it just builds a mountain of resentment until one day it causes irreparable harm to the relationship, whether it's toxicity or indifference. And it makes the person who's willing to work through the issues look like they're the one who can't let things go. People, please learn how to have difficult conversations constructively.



Edited typos.

#24 Subjecting themselves to toxic people solely because they share DNA.

#25 Eating poorly all the time. Outside of unhealthy weight gain + blood work issues, this can also cause some depression, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, lowered immunity etc.



It's always worth investing in healthy food.

#26 I heard this quote - I'm not sure who from:



*We teach people how to treat us.*



I find this a good reminder, especially when meeting new people.

#27 Doomscrolling: massively screws with your brain.

#28 Thinking it's polite to avoid hard subjects.



Instead, we should learn how to appropriately address those subjects in a variety of settings. Avoiding them let's things that need to be addressed fester and grow.

#29 Drinking hot lemon water every day.



Friend went to the dentist and found out she’d destroyed her enamel after years of doing this for her “health”.

#30 Sun bathing. Alcohol.

#31 Sitting too long on the toilet.

#32 Slouching.

#33 Losing your fishing lure. This leaves a long trail of plastic monofilament fishing line that entangles wildlife and remains a persistent problem. Scuba diving under popular shore fishing spots looks like a tangled wasteland.

#34 Small lies.

#35 Not eating enough protein.

#36 Vaping.

#37 Procrastination. Just get into the habit of tackling things head on.



Sincerely, someone with ADHD who thought that the only way I could get things done was to wait last minute. Building habits is important! They're what make you do the thing before you consciously realize you're doing the thing.