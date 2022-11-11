“Don’t Make Handshake Deals With Your Boss”: Employee Decides To Quit After Boss Goes Back On Their Verbal Agreement

One of the best lessons you’ll get from work industry veterans is common sense: have everything in writing. Trust is something that’s earned. And though the vast majority of your coworkers might be good people, nobody should be naive to think that everyone will be excellent. The same goes for bosses: you’re bound to run into a few great ones, as well as several terrible ones throughout your entire career.

One of the signs of a horrible manager (and, frankly, any person) is that they don’t keep their promises. In a workplace setting, that can cause a lot of chaos and resentment. After all if you informally agreed on certain terms, but they go back on their word when it’s convenient for them, barely any employee would want to stick around.

Redditor u/obdx2 is one such employee. They shared a bunch of screenshots of their message exchange with their boss on the r/antiwork subreddit. The two chatted about how much paid time off the OP had, and apparently, the boss changed their ‘handshake deal’ from two years back. The employee resigned then and there. Scroll down for the full story and to see how the internet reacted, dear Pandas.

The employee sent over their notice of resignation after realizing that their boss had lied about the two weeks of paid time off. It just goes to show that empty promises are rife even in professional settings. When you find yourself in a situation where it’s your word against someone else’s, the odds are (unfortunately!) that the person with more influence will come out on top.

Instead of trying to fight the boss over the important issue, the redditor decided to cut their losses and quit. They saw that there was no longer any trust there and wanted to move on. Whatever the situation might look like, no matter how bad things get, many of you Pandas will probably agree—it would be civil for the boss to show up to say ‘goodbye.’ This type of closure can help both sides.

However, in the comments, the OP pointed out that the boss wasn’t even there when they showed up to return their key and collect their final paycheck. Some people avoid any type of conflict at all costs. And managers are no different. Instead of dealing with uncomfortable situations, they shy away. It would have been the mature thing to do to look your employee in the eye one last time as they quit. Alas! That did not happen.

What redditor u/obdx2 said on r/antiwork absolutely holds true: you have to have things in writing. Your job description, the terms of your employment, your wage, and how much paid time off you get each year—these are just some of the things that should be clearly stated in your contract. You can’t operate merely on good faith in professional settings. Keeping a paper trail is essential, no matter what sector of the job industry you might find yourself in.

Look, the fact of the matter is simple: people aren’t perfect. They’re fallible. They might forget about what they promised you. They might remember the conversations you had very differently, as more and more time goes by. In fact, every time that you remember an event from your past, your brain changes slightly.

“A memory is not simply an image produced by time traveling back to the original event—it can be an image that is somewhat distorted because of the prior times you remembered it. Your memory of an event can grow less precise even to the point of being totally false with each retrieval,” Donna Bridge, a postdoctoral fellow at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, explains.

What this means is that we need to have unchanging reminders of what everyone agreed on. Contracts, emails, notes: whatever gets the job done. That way, everyone’s on the same page. Literally.

