Son Rejects Family Halloween After Being Burned 5 Years Before, Mom Gets A DUI And Blames Son For It

You know how some promises are like cheap Halloween decorations – shiny on the outside but fall apart the second there’s a breeze? That’s the thing about commitments; they’re easy to make but surprisingly tricky to keep.

And let’s be honest, taking responsibility isn’t everyone’s strong suit. It’s way more tempting to point fingers and dodge blame than to own up to your missteps. Just ask our Redditor – he learned this the hard way after a Halloween disaster that still haunts him, even more than a ghost-themed corn maze.

Some promises are like cheap fireworks – full of spark at first but fizzle out way too quickly

One man decided he would never spend Halloween with his family after they forced him to drive them around so they could drink, missing his friend’s costume party

The man’s parents forced him to join his sister’s party and promised he could go to his friend’s house as soon as he drove them home, but they just refused to leave

Years later, the man’s parents tried to guilt him into being their driver once again, but he refused, so they ended up arrested for drunk driving

The man’s parents blamed their son for their DUI as he refused to be their designated driver and spent Halloween with his friends instead

When he was 20 years old, the OP (original poster), hyped for the spookiest night of the year, rocking an inflatable ninja costume he’d been waiting to show off, was excited to party with his buddies.

But instead of hitting his friend’s rager, he got roped into family duty by his parents. The deal? Stop by his sister’s house for some wholesome trick-or-treating with his nephews, then head to the party of his dreams. Seems reasonable, right? Wrong.

Our guy spent hours in costume, waiting to take the kids trick-or-treating. By the time they hit the neighborhood, most houses had shut off their porch lights, and the candy bowls were emptier than a haunted house at dawn. They barely made it around the block before his parents decided it was party time… for them.

But here’s the thing: the OP planned to leave for his friend’s party after this fiasco, and his parents promised him he would be able to do that, just as long as he drove them home, so they could drink.

But later, they refused to leave and only kept on drinking, guilt-tripping the OP into staying as their designated driver. So basically, it was a night of endless drinking, on their part, no ninja action, on his part, and zero attempts to make it right.

The OP missed his party, Halloween was ruined, and the family had a full-on tantrum when he dared to call them out for breaking their promise. Five years later, he’s still not over it—and honestly, who can blame him?

A broken promise is like biting into a candy apple only to discover it’s just an apple—disappointing and frustrating. When promises are made, they come with an unspoken contract of trust. Breaking them doesn’t just let someone down; it chips away at the trust you share, and trust is the glue holding relationships together.

The worst part? Broken promises can lead to feelings of betrayal, resentment, and even anxiety in relationships, leaving you wary of ever believing their word again. It’s no wonder people start keeping receipts when trust becomes a rare commodity.

So, this year, when our ninja’s parents tried to lure the OP back into their Halloween web with a not-so-subtle “need a driver” plea, you can imagine that was a hard pass for him. He spent the night at a farmyard bash with friends instead, proving that payback is best served cold… or, in this case, with hot cider and hayrides.

You’d think his parents would just call a cab to get home. But no! These folks, undeterred by their lack of a designated driver, decided to drink and drive. Spoiler alert: It did not end well.

Mom got a DUI, the car got impounded, and the blame? Naturally, it fell squarely on the OP. Because clearly, their poor decisions were his fault for not chauffeuring them around. Makes perfect sense, right? Why take responsibility for your actions when you can blame someone else for your mistakes?

Some people just seem allergic to accountability, don’t they? That’s Responsibility Deficit Disorder (RDD) in action—though it’s not a medical condition, the pros say it might be part of a bigger issue, like ADHD or depression. Folks with this tendency are experts at dodging blame, deflecting criticism, and inventing excuses so wild, they could star in a sci-fi movie.

The result? They avoid the tough but necessary work of owning up to their actions, often at the expense of everyone around them. It’s like playing dodgeball, but the ball is labeled “responsibility,” and they’re forever the reigning champ of dodging it. Sounds a lot like our OP’s parents, doesn’t it?

What’s your take on this story? Do you think the poster was a jerk for refusing to drive his parents home from their party? Drop your comments below!

Netizens side with the man, saying he is not a jerk for refusing to spend Halloween with his parents and drive them around, after they broke their promise once before