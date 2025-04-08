Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Friend “Borrows” £40k From Couple, Furious Wife Worried The Woman Is Grooming Her Husband
Family, Relationships

Friend “Borrows” £40k From Couple, Furious Wife Worried The Woman Is Grooming Her Husband

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Lending and borrowing money between friends and family members hardly ever ends well. This is often because when a loved one gives a loan, the person borrowing the money doesn’t feel compelled to repay it fast. The lender may also feel guilty or embarrassed to ask for it back.

This is what happened when a man lent his friend a fairly large sum to buy a house. He didn’t want to pester her to repay it because he trusted her. Unfortunately, his wife wasn’t so convinced and felt that the friend wasn’t going to give a cent back.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

    Folks who lend money to their loved ones should do so only if there is a written agreement made

    Two people at a table, one signing a document, suggesting a financial agreement or loan discussion.

    Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster shared that her husband’s friends had borrowed £40k a year ago and still hadn’t repaid the loan

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text about a friend's party conflict due to an unpaid £40k loan made a year ago for a house purchase.

    Text image discussing a woman's lavish 50th party and her business class holiday, raising concerns about financial grooming.

    Text explaining loan issues after a friend borrows £40k; challenges include unsold property and tenant problems.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing concern about a £40k loan, mentioning solicitors and trust in money return.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text screenshot discussing concerns about a husband's behavior with a woman, possibly grooming him.

    Group of friends celebrating at a festively decorated table with sparklers, related to concerns about a financial situation.

    Image credits: Nicole Michalou / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple had asked the friends for their money back thrice, but instead of repaying them, they were throwing a huge 50th birthday bash

    Text advising to remortgage property, causing a couple to argue and refuse amid concerns of financial grooming.

    Text discussing solicitors and a £40k borrowed amount.

    Image credits: SpaceMoo

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text update about a couple worried over £40k loan, fearing grooming of the husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing concerns over a £40k loan and possible grooming of a husband by a financially well-off woman.

    Text image discussing borrowing concerns and a furious wife worried about grooming related to a £40k loan.

    Text about house renovation and selling investment property, related to borrowing £40k from couple.

    Image credits: SpaceMoo

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    A concerned woman talks to a man in a room with boxes, highlighting possible grooming worries over borrowed money.

    Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The husband didn’t want to confront his friends about the money issue, but his furious wife wanted to take action and felt that he had been taken advantage of

    Text about personal loans for kitchen financing, leading to leftover money on unfinished plans.

    Text discussing home extension and builder issues related to a wetroom, driveway, and front porch.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text image with a quote about saving money and working overtime for a kitchen extension.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message expressing concern over debt after friend borrows money.

    Update discussing potential loan agreement and friendship concerns over a £40k borrowing situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text expressing doubt and tension about a friend's intentions after borrowing £40k, hinting at possible manipulation.

    Image credits: SpaceMoo

    The woman felt that they should set up a loan agreement with the friends or contact solicitors, but her husband felt it would ruin the friendship

    The woman vented to folks online, stating that her husband’s friends had asked for money and had taken a pretty sizable loan. They had not repaid the money for a year and instead were throwing a huge 50th birthday party. The OP didn’t feel like attending the event because she was so frustrated about the friends’ behavior.

    To understand how to deal with touchy situations like this, Bored Panda reached out to Dr. Jon Dabach. He is a marriage and intimacy expert with over a decade of experience helping couples. He holds a PhD in interpersonal counseling, is a certified master life coach, and co-authored the bestseller ‘Your Apology Sucks’ with his wife, psychologist Dr. Michelle Dabach. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Jon explained that “when money gets tangled up in close relationships, especially when it’s borrowed and not repaid, it doesn’t just cause financial stress—it chips away at the foundation of trust and emotional safety.” 

    “The lender often feels taken advantage of, while the borrower might feel shame, defensiveness, or entitlement, depending on the dynamic. That tension can quickly bleed into the romantic relationship if one partner feels betrayed by the other’s blind loyalty or lack of boundaries.”

    The woman also shared that she had asked for the loan to be repaid thrice, but their friends didn’t seem to be interested in returning the money. Her husband also refused to take a stand against them. Although you want to be empathetic toward the financial struggles that your loved ones are going through, it’s also important to set boundaries. 

    Experts say that you should have an honest discussion with them about the money you’ve lent and find out what’s stopping them from repaying you. Approaching this situation with empathy and care is the best way to move ahead without causing conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman looking worried by a window, concerned about a friend's £40k borrowing from her husband.

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The woman was getting frustrated with her husband’s complacency and asked folks whether she should get solicitors involved. She also felt like cutting the friends off and not attending their party as she was more concerned about getting her £40k back.

    Dr. Jon Dabach also said that “in this specific case, the couple needs to get radically honest. The wife needs to voice how the unpaid debt makes her feel—not just about the money, but what it represents: disrespect, insecurity, or maybe even fear that her husband is prioritizing his friend over their family.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The husband needs space to reflect on whether his loyalty is based on trust, guilt, or fear of confrontation. They don’t need to agree on the friend’s character—but they do need to agree on what financial boundaries look like moving forward,” he added.

    It seems clear that the husband was more worried about preserving his friendship than reducing his wife’s anxiety. Hopefully, they both have an open discussion about the matter and try to understand each other’s perspectives better. Or else they may never end up getting the money back or their peace of mind.

    What would you do about this if you were in the wife’s position? Share your honest thoughts in the comments.

    People felt that the real problem in this situation was the husband’s behavior and dismissiveness

    Comment by BlondeMummyto1 on relationship and friendship concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising against lending £40k, suggesting to ask for repayment publicly.

    Comment discussing concerns over lending money and asset recovery.

    Text screenshot expressing concern over a friend's £40k loan, mentioning possible coercion.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post advising legal action over £40k borrowed by a friend, with emphasis on urgency for the wife's concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing a husband lending £40k without consulting his wife, expressing concern.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    2

    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Beverly Noronha

    Beverly Noronha

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    You can call me Bev! I'm a world-class reader, a quirky writer, and a gardener who paints. If you’re looking for information about tattoos, Bulbasaur, and books, then I'm the NPC you must approach.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sharonlafantastica avatar
    Weasel Wise
    Weasel Wise
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The epitome of first world idiots having first world problems. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ Who lends quasi-friends that much money without having a contract written up?! And then to be so stupid as to attempt to seek pity from the working people of reddit?! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ It must be nice to have a year's salary to loan out to near strangers.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    sharonlafantastica avatar
    Weasel Wise
    Weasel Wise
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The epitome of first world idiots having first world problems. 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ Who lends quasi-friends that much money without having a contract written up?! And then to be so stupid as to attempt to seek pity from the working people of reddit?! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ It must be nice to have a year's salary to loan out to near strangers.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda