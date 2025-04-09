Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Call Years Of Harassment A “Harmless Prank,” Teen Runs Away To Escape Sister’s Best Friend
Parents Call Years Of Harassment A "Harmless Prank," Teen Runs Away To Escape Sister's Best Friend

Invalidating a child’s feelings is one of the worst things any parent can do. These actions are not only hurtful as they happen, but the pain from such psychological abuse may linger for a long time. 

This was the experience of a teenage boy who dealt with the untoward advances of his sister’s best friend. Instead of helping him ward her off, his parents downplayed the situation as a “harmless crush.”

The situation forced him to move out and run off to his grandparents, but his actions only caused more tension within the family. 

    A teenage boy had been dealing with untoward advances from his sister’s best friend

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Despite how she made him uncomfortable, his parents dismissed it as a “harmless crush”

    Image credits: Image by Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The situation got so out of hand that he was forced to leave home and move in with his grandparents

    Image credits: vgstockstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, his actions only caused more division within their family

    Image credits: FabulousHand3789

    The effects of parental gaslighting can carry over into adulthood

    At 17, the boy had already experienced repeated gaslighting from his parents. According to author and counsellor Dominic Decker, it can happen in various forms, including blame shifting, dismissal of emotions, invalidation, and trivializing, all of which the parents did. 

    Parental gaslighting is a form of psychological abuse that may linger for a long time. In this case, the story’s author may experience it through his adult years. 

    As clinical psychologist Dr. Daniel S. Lobel explains in an article for Psychology Today, the abused child may find it difficult to trust themselves, their memories, and their perception of reality.

    According to Dr. Lobel, these individuals tend to grow up with insecurities about their abilities.

    “They suffer considerable anxiety and often underachieve, as they underestimate their abilities and lack confidence,” he wrote, adding that the person may struggle with decision-making or taking on leadership roles. 

    Dr. Lobel says parents suffering from mental disorders like borderline and narcissistic personalities are more likely to gaslight their children because they “loathe to take responsibility for errors or unwanted consequences.” 

    Self-compassion can help curb the effects of parental gaslighting

    A person carrying trauma from parental gaslighting may feel dejected and hopeless and think, “the damage has been done.” However, experts encourage practicing self-compassion and acceptance. 

    Dr. Lobel says the first step is understanding that gaslighting could have been the parents’ coping mechanism, emphasizing that “you are not actually incompetent.” Step two is about taking risks and trusting your abilities rather than seeking validation from others. 

    “Though painful, this process can change your life by giving you a level of peace of mind that you never dreamed you could attain,” Dr. Lobel stated. 

    Decker adds that establishing emotional distance is also essential when dealing with toxic behavior from a parent. He emphasizes the importance of refusing to be consumed by the negativity and instead acknowledging its impact and your desire to overturn it. 

    The author did the right thing by running off to his grandparents, who are influential enough to deal with his mother and father. At his age, he had enough self-awareness to see how unhealthy his home environment was.

    Most commenters sided with the author, with a few pointing out how the situation would be different if the roles were reversed

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    zselyke_szekely avatar
    UpupaEpops
    UpupaEpops
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is when gender reverse comes in so handy. Unfortunately, and I'm saying this as a woman, women can get away with s**t a man can't. So ask them what they think would happen is you were the one pursuing Meg the same way she does.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get a restraining order. You have enough evidence of harassment. Also report the theft. Your parents are enabling c***s and quietly homophobic.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lil-lauzie-10 avatar
    The Doom Song
    The Doom Song
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if it were the other way round and Meg was a guy and the poor brother was a girl who was gay I wonder what the parents would have said....

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
