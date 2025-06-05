Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
After Five Years Of Dating, Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Proposes But She Doesn’t Accept It
Halle Berry and her boyfriend dressed elegantly at a formal event, highlighting their relationship after five years of dating.
Celebrities, News

After Five Years Of Dating, Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Proposes But She Doesn’t Accept It

After five years of dating, Van Hunt took a major step in his relationship with Halle Berry: he proposed. But when the Grammy-winning musician popped the question, Berry’s response wasn’t exactly what he was expecting.

“I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see,” Hunt revealed in a joint interview with Berry—their first together as a couple—on Today with Jenna & Friends. “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

Highlights
  • After five years together, Van Hunt proposed to Halle Berry, but she hasn't accepted.
  • Berry's hesitation to marry comes from her three painful divorces.
  • Berry called her bond with Hunt magical, saying she was 'madly in love before intimacy' for the first time in her life.
  • Although not saying yes yet, Berry believes Hunt is the man of her dreams.

But while the Oscar-winning actress didn’t deny the possibility—she didn’t say yes either.

BP News - Your Source for Balanced News

    Singer Van Hunt revealed he has already proposed marriage to Halle Berry, but her answer wasn’t exactly what he hoped for

    Halle Berry and her boyfriend dressed formally at a red carpet event after five years of dating and proposal news.

    Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty

    Berry’s hesitation comes down to her past, specifically her painful experiences going through three divorces. 

    “I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once,” she explained. “No, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t.”

    Halle Berry and her boyfriend walking on city street during public outing after proposal after five years of dating.

    Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

    The actress’s relationship history has been well documented. She was previously married to former MLB player David Justice, then singer Eric Benét, and finally to actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares an 11-year-old son, Maceo.

    She also has a 17-year-old daughter named Nahla, from her relationship with model Gabriel Aubry.

    Halle Berry receiving flowers from boyfriend who proposes after five years of dating but she doesn't accept it

    Image credits: jennaandfriends

    Hunt, too, has experienced marriage once before, though he’s remained largely private about the details. Unlike Berry, whose previous marriages played out in the public eye, Hunt has kept his past relationship out of the spotlight. He has a grown-up son named Drake.

    Those shared experiences have made the couple more reflective, understanding of each other, and, more importantly, patient. Which is why they are not rushing into anything, even five years into a healthy relationship.

    The couple went public in 2020, and have since maintained a healthy and easy-going relationship

    Berry and Hunt made their relationship public in September 2020, though they had been quietly dating for several months. According to sources, by that time, Hunt had already met both of Berry’s children.

    For the actress, the connection was more than just simple attraction, it was deeper and more mature.

    Halle Berry and her boyfriend holding hands by a window after five years of dating and a marriage proposal.

    Image credits: halleberry

    “It was the first time I was madly in love before I had s*x,” she revealed in a 2023 interview.

    “That has never happened to me, ever. Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical.”

    Halle Berry and her boyfriend close together in an intimate moment after five years of dating and a proposal.

    Image credits: halleberry

    Since going public, the two appear to have an easy-going, loving relationship, periodically sharing tender moments of their lives on social media. Each April, the pair posts anniversary pictures.

    For instance, in 2022 Berry posted a photo of two glasses of champagne on Instagram with the caption, “On Wednesdays, we drink pink. Happy anniversary VanO.”

    The couple celebrated Mother’s Day with a cheeky video that got them in trouble

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

    In the now-viral Instagram post, the 58-year-old actress appeared under the covers with the musician, teasing their plans for the day with a bottle of travel-sized lubricant in hand.

    “Let’s Spin just came out with this little travel size,” she said, smiling to the camera. “And since we’re in Cannes, France, I traveled with it for the first time.”

    Some viewers, on the other hand, where much less thrilled about being informed of the actress’s intimate activities.

    “I didn’t need to see this. What is she thinking? She hasn’t had a hit in a long time. Typical desperate call for attention,” one wrote.

    “Whoever didn’t like it, so what?” Berry said, addressing the backlash during a June 4 appearance on Jenna & Friends. “First of all, it’s not Kids’ Day. It’s called Mother’s Day.”

    “We have s*x. So what? It should be OK to celebrate that and not be criticized for talking about love in a time like this.”

    For Berry, Hunt is the man she always hoped to meet, one who she wishes could’ve “arrived sooner”

    Image credits: halleberry

    Despite Berry’s answer not being an immediate “yes,” it was still loving and painted a bright picture for the two in the future.

    “I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she said. 

    “And I feel like I should—we should—get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

    The host immediately asked her for a date, to which Berry simply replied: “Soon.”

    Halle Berry and her boyfriend share a close moment outdoors amid greenery after five years of dating and a proposal.

    Image credits: vanhunt

    The idea that Hunt was the man of Berry’s dreams all along isn’t new. 

    In a 2021 Women’s Health interview, Berry reflected on how her relationship with Hunt has impacted every part of her life. “I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist.”

    These accounts were confirmed by sources close to the couple, who say their bond is deep and real, and that the actress has found a soulmate in Hunt.

    “She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship.”

    “Happy for you!” Netizens congratulated the actress on her relationship

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Also on Bored Panda