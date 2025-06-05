After Five Years Of Dating, Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Proposes But She Doesn’t Accept It

ADVERTISEMENT

After five years of dating, Van Hunt took a major step in his relationship with Halle Berry: he proposed. But when the Grammy-winning musician popped the question, Berry’s response wasn’t exactly what he was expecting.

“I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see,” Hunt revealed in a joint interview with Berry—their first together as a couple—on Today with Jenna & Friends. “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

But while the Oscar-winning actress didn’t deny the possibility—she didn’t say yes either.

Image credits: Arturo Holmes/Getty

Berry’s hesitation comes down to her past, specifically her painful experiences going through three divorces.

“I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once,” she explained. “No, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t.”

Image credits: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

The actress’s relationship history has been well documented. She was previously married to former MLB player David Justice, then singer Eric Benét, and finally to actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares an 11-year-old son, Maceo.

She also has a 17-year-old daughter named Nahla, from her relationship with model Gabriel Aubry.

Image credits: jennaandfriends

Hunt, too, has experienced marriage once before, though he’s remained largely private about the details. Unlike Berry, whose previous marriages played out in the public eye, Hunt has kept his past relationship out of the spotlight. He has a grown-up son named Drake.

Those shared experiences have made the couple more reflective, understanding of each other, and, more importantly, patient. Which is why they are not rushing into anything, even five years into a healthy relationship.

The couple went public in 2020, and have since maintained a healthy and easy-going relationship

Berry and Hunt made their relationship public in September 2020, though they had been quietly dating for several months. According to sources, by that time, Hunt had already met both of Berry’s children.

For the actress, the connection was more than just simple attraction, it was deeper and more mature.

Image credits: halleberry

“It was the first time I was madly in love before I had s*x,” she revealed in a 2023 interview.

“That has never happened to me, ever. Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical.”

Image credits: halleberry

Since going public, the two appear to have an easy-going, loving relationship, periodically sharing tender moments of their lives on social media. Each April, the pair posts anniversary pictures.

For instance, in 2022 Berry posted a photo of two glasses of champagne on Instagram with the caption, “On Wednesdays, we drink pink. Happy anniversary VanO.”

The couple celebrated Mother’s Day with a cheeky video that got them in trouble

In the now-viral Instagram post, the 58-year-old actress appeared under the covers with the musician, teasing their plans for the day with a bottle of travel-sized lubricant in hand.

“Let’s Spin just came out with this little travel size,” she said, smiling to the camera. “And since we’re in Cannes, France, I traveled with it for the first time.”

Some viewers, on the other hand, where much less thrilled about being informed of the actress’s intimate activities.

“I didn’t need to see this. What is she thinking? She hasn’t had a hit in a long time. Typical desperate call for attention,” one wrote.

“Whoever didn’t like it, so what?” Berry said, addressing the backlash during a June 4 appearance on Jenna & Friends. “First of all, it’s not Kids’ Day. It’s called Mother’s Day.”

“We have s*x. So what? It should be OK to celebrate that and not be criticized for talking about love in a time like this.”

For Berry, Hunt is the man she always hoped to meet, one who she wishes could’ve “arrived sooner”

Image credits: halleberry

Despite Berry’s answer not being an immediate “yes,” it was still loving and painted a bright picture for the two in the future.

“I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” she said.

“And I feel like I should—we should—get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

The host immediately asked her for a date, to which Berry simply replied: “Soon.”

Image credits: vanhunt

The idea that Hunt was the man of Berry’s dreams all along isn’t new.

In a 2021 Women’s Health interview, Berry reflected on how her relationship with Hunt has impacted every part of her life. “I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist.”

These accounts were confirmed by sources close to the couple, who say their bond is deep and real, and that the actress has found a soulmate in Hunt.

“She feels greatly loved by him. She is very happy and secure in the relationship.”

“Happy for you!” Netizens congratulated the actress on her relationship

