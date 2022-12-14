Celebrity style is always a hot topic. Be it the Oscars, or the Met Gala, their outfit choices are always the talk of the town. Not surprisingly, many people try to recreate their looks. The problem is a single item can cost thousands if not millions and it might not fit as well. 

That's where Bodi Imită (Bogdan) comes into the picture. He has gone viral for his humorous celebrity outfit recreations and already has more than 92k followers on Instagram. He takes ordinary everyday things and uses them to make iconic outfits on a low budget.

Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Batman

It is important to note that Bogdan does not make these images in order to mock or generate hatred against a public figure. On the contrary, he just wants to have some fun with his creativity.

For more of Bogdan's recreations, check out our previous article here.
#2

Kim Kardashian

#3

Wednesday

#4

6ix9ine

#5

Ben Grimm

#6

Billie Eilish

#7

Noah Beck

Chicken's seem to be having fun!!

#8

Kylie Jenner

He's found a new way to eat ramen

#9

Anne Hathaway

I love the paint trays too! So cute!

#10

Doja Cat

What is it with all of young people taking photo's with their tongues out? My daughter does this a lot too.

#11

Katy Perry

Hmmmm something isn’t quite right here..

#12

Friends

#13

Jennifer Lopez

Reverse engineering at its best

#14

Kylie Jenner

Just don't touch your... uhm... eyes.. later please.

#15

Justin Bieber

#16

Rihanna

#17

Zendaya

They look like they could be brother and sister!! They are two beautiful people!!

#18

Zac Efron

My daughter had a huge crush on him. My other one like Corbin Blu(?) and wanted a tattoo of him on her body. She was about 13. She's 30 now and ever so often I say aren't you glad mama said no to your tattoo?!! She is.

#19

Beyoncé

Is he Becky with the good hay-air?!! LOL!!

#20

Dixie Damelio

When life gives you lemons...

#21

Madelaine Petsch

Honestly I like the second one better. What's even supposed to be going on in the first one?

#22

Adele

#23

Jennifer Lopez

When you're proud of your shoes.

#24

Kim Kardashian

The one on the right wears it better.

#25

Ariana Grande

Where is the hand holding the coconut from?

#26

Becky G

#27

Emma Watson

#28

Wednesday

#29

Zendaya

His boobies are just as artificial as hers.

#30

Harry Styles

#31

Nicki Minaj

The background is just as good as the foreground.

#32

Bella Hadid

Again, I think he pulled it off better than the original

#33

Andreea Suciu

#34

Cătălin Lonuț

#35

Avani

#36

Harry Styles

#37

Lady Gaga

#38

Ariel

#39

Jenner Kendall

#40

Kim Kardashian

Another vote for the one on the right

#41

Lady Gaga

The mop hair and potato chip necklace.. who's taking inspiration from who here? I mean, she did wear a meat dress. Are we sure the celebs aren't recreating HIS looks?

#42

Elton John

#43

Louis Florea

#44

Bella Poarch

#45

Billie Eilish

Those are what I think they are, aren't they.

#46

Diana C

#47

Addison Rae

#48

Lele Pons

#49

Sydney Sweeney

#50

Alina Eremia

#51

Cara Delevingne

#52

Kim Kardashian

#53

Chiara Ferragni

#54

Ariana Grande

#55

Ariana Grande

#56

Addison Rae

#57

Halle Berry

#58

Rihanna

#59

Lorena Visan

#60

Delia

#61

Irina Rimes

#62

Ester

