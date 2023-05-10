Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Doesn’t Get The Job He Wanted, Wonders If He Should Help Employee Who Got The Position And Is Now Asking For Help
Guy Doesn’t Get The Job He Wanted, Wonders If He Should Help Employee Who Got The Position And Is Now Asking For Help

If you’ve ever had a job in a giant company that’s hundreds or even thousands of employees big, you may know well that a conflict of interest comes with the territory. Relationships go sour. Your work starts to experience ‘hiccups’. And thus you start looking for a way out, only to find you’ve been replaced with someone less qualified than you.

As user u/Pee_A_Poo recently shared in his relatable r/antiwork story, his plan to get as far away from his former manager went south and he resigned. But the bamboozling part of this story lies in the fact that not only was this worker turned down from the same position, but was expected to give pointers to the employee who filled his shoes. Talk about a lack of respect, right?

It’s one thing to be replaced by a less qualified employee

Image credits: Timur Weber (not the actual photo)

But an entirely different situation when you’re expected to give pointers on your way out

Image credits: Lisa Fotios (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pee_A_Poo

Most people felt for the author and suggested that he shouldn’t drag the new employee into this

Others, however, thought this might be a valuable lesson in elitism for the author

