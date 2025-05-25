Guy Shares What It Was Really Like To Date A Famous Actress For Over A Year

ADVERTISEMENT

Many fans have imagined themselves walking down the red carpet, hand in hand with their favorite star. Whether it’s Margot Robbie, Harry Styles, Halle Berry or Idris Elba, we all have a celebrity crush.

But do you think you would actually be able to keep your composure if you managed to meet that star in person? Well, one man got to experience dating someone he had seen on the silver screen, and over two decades later, he’s finally ready to spill the tea. Below, you’ll find a post that was recently shared on the “Ask Me Anything” subreddit, where readers asked the juiciest questions they could think of about what it’s like to be in a relationship with a famous person.

It’s hard to imagine what it would be like to find yourself in a relationship with a celebrity

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

But this man actually has experienced it, and he’s finally ready to share some juicy details

Image credits: sandipruel (not the actual image)

Image credits: StevesNotMyRealName

Many people have a celebrity crush that they would jump at the opportunity to date

Having a celebrity crush feels like a quintessential part of growing up. You might have had posters of your favorite pop star plastered all over your bedroom walls. Or, if you were like me, you would make Word Documents with images of your favorite celebs and print those out instead. Regardless of how you chose to show it, I’m sure there was someone famous who caught your eye. In fact, there probably still is today!

According to Integrative Psych, having a celebrity crush can be a welcomed form of escapism and fantasy. It can be fun to daydream about cuddling up with your favorite actor while simultaneously watching a film that he stars in.

However, there can be negative aspects of crushing on a celebrity as well. This can create unrealistic expectations for real-life relationships and might lead to jealousy or insecurity in a person’s actual partner.

Becoming extremely infatuated with a certain star can cause a person to lose perspective, and sometimes, there can be financial implications if a person spends extreme amounts of money on concert tickets, movie tickets, memorabilia, etc. associated with the celebrity. It can also become unhealthy when a crush becomes parasocial.

Most people’s relationships with their celebrity crushes only exist in their heads. A small amount of lucky individuals, however, actually get to be with these stars in person. But is dating a famous person really all that it’s cracked up to be?

Millionaire Match notes on their site that there are some important things to know before entering into a relationship with a star. First, it’s crucial to “embrace the spotlight and privacy balance.” If you’re in public, you have to understand that you’re probably being watched. And if you’re at home, you might not want to post anything about your partner on social media.

Image credits: Michael Tucker (not the actual image)

But being in a relationship with a famous person comes with added complications

People dating celebrities must be comfortable with busy schedules and willing to develop thick skin. They also need to remember to maintain their own identity. It can be easy to become wrapped up in what your famous partner is doing, but your passions and goals should never take a backseat.

Navigating jealousy and trust issues can be a challenge when dating a famous person as well, and you have to be prepared for the breakup to become public if the relationship ever falls apart. And most importantly, you have to actually love the person that you’re with. An infatuation with them because they’re a star is not enough to build a healthy relationship on.

Other factors to keep in mind while dating a celebrity are how high divorce and cheating rates are within relationships of famous people. Having a demanding schedule can put a massive strain on a relationship, and famous people often lead more extravagant lifestyles than “regular people.”

Plus, it’s not hard to afford a divorce if you’re a millionaire, so many celebrities won’t hesitate to end a marriage that isn’t suiting them.

It’s fascinating to get a peek into the wild world of dating a celebrity, but it’s clear that this lifestyle is not for everyone. Enjoy finding out all about this author’s relationship, and then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing celebrity gossip, look no further than right here!

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual image)

Readers asked all of their burning questions, and the man shared as much detail as he could without exposing his ex’s identity

