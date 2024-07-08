The Internet’s Most Loved And Hated Celebrity Couples Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

Love, relationships and celebrity are emotive topics, and everyone has an opinion on how the chemistry between one megastar and another might (or should) play out.

To find out which famous couples the public loves the most, the team here at Bored Panda ranked the current relationships of 1,000 celebrities by checking the upvote vs. downvote ratio on Who’s Dated Who? We used the same method to rank the popularity of Taylor Swift’s past and present coupledoms. We also compared zodiac signs to see which signs and combos have the longest relationships (among celebs).

The Most Loved Celebrity Couples, Based on Public Votes

Share icon

It’s a big year for elections — but in the ballot of love, the Obamas have already walked away with the popular vote. Barack and Michelle have a 96.9% upvote rate on Who’s Dated Who?, narrowly beating Gabrielle Union/Dwyane Wade (96.7%) and Goldie Hawn/Kurt Russell (96.0%).

Of these couples, actors Hawn and Russell have been together the longest. The actors first met in 1967, got together in 1983, and have never married. “I picked him. I like that guy,” explains Hawn. “But I think that if we were married, there probably could have been times, when you go, ‘Oh c’mon. I’m done.’”

The Most Hated Celebrity Couples, Based on Public Votes

Share icon

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are the most downvoted couple on Who’s Dated Who?, with a downvote rate of 88.3%. The couple’s relationship was revealed just days after the news of Grande’s separation from husband Dalton Gomez; Slater filed for divorce from high school sweetheart Lilly Jay a week later. While Grande and Slater insist there was no overlap, gossip page sources disagree — and the couple’s downvote rating indicates what the Internet has decided to believe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift’s Most Loved and Hated Relationships, Based on 70,000 Fan Votes

Share icon

The public seems to be somewhat invested in Taylor Swift’s personal life. And they have more material to analyze than most, with Swift notoriously weaving her relationships into her lyrics. The Internet’s favorite is her three-month relationship with Taylor Lautner in 2009. It was a sweet romance that left fans wanting more. Her time with The 1975’s Matty Healy gets the thumbs down from 86.4% of voters. His frequent controversies sour some fans; others dislike his treatment of Swift.

The Celebrity Zodiac Signs with the Longest Relationships

Share icon

They’re meticulous, modest and very, very famous; celebrity Virgos are the star sign that stays in relationships the longest (5.9 years on average). In fact, Virgos last an average of two years and ten months longer than celebrity Sagittarians— the Zodiac’s drive-thru lovers (think Taylor Swift, whose average dating period is one year, one month).

Celebrity Virgos include Zendaya (average relationship three years, four months) and Beyoncé, who has been married to Jay-Z since 2008.

The Most Compatible Celebrity Zodiac Signs, Based on Relationship Length

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrity Virgos may have the longest average relationships, but it takes two to tango — and the pairing that lasts longest is Pisces/Taurus, averaging 7.22 years. One such supercouple is Penélope Cruz (Taurus) and Javier Bardem (Pisces), who married in 2010 and have dated since 2007.

However, match a Taurus with another loyal but stubborn Taurus, and the average longevity dips to just 1.67 years. The exception to the rule is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, both Taurus, who’ve been together for around four years (with breaks).

It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over

A celebrity relationship is an intimate affair: just two lovers, a horde of eager journalists and millions of highly invested pop culture fans analyzing every Instagram image for clues. But while the romances may fizzle out, our obsession with the main players will never die: studies have shown that celebrity worship has skyrocketed over the last two decades, as always-on social media has given us ever-greater access to the fairytale affairs of the world’s most beautiful and talented people.

Methodology

To start, we built a seed list of over 1,000 of the most famous and trending celebrities. To compile this list, we consulted the popularity ranking for profiles on Who’s Dated Who? and gathered the 100 most popular overall and the 30 most popular by letter of the alphabet.

Next, we consulted the relationship page for all celebrities on Who’s Dated Who? and recorded the number of upvotes and downvotes for their current relationship:

Most loved couples = Highest % of upvotes

Most hated couples = Highest % of downvotes

We repeated this process with all of Taylor Swift’s past and present relationships, ranking them by % of upvotes (70,000 votes in total)

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, we researched the zodiac signs and lengths of all celebrity relationships past and present in order to calculate the zodiac signs and combinations with the highest average relationship duration in years.

This data analysis was completed at the end of May 2024.