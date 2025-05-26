25 Words You Use Every Day: See If You Can Guess Them From Just The Descriptions
Ever played Alias? It’s the game where someone gives a short clue and you have to guess the word they’re thinking of. It sounds easy, until your brain suddenly forgets the most obvious word ever. This quiz is just like that, but without the time pressure (or someone yelling “PASS!”). You’ll get 25 simple descriptions, and your job is to type in the word they fit with.
Ready to play? Let’s go! ✍️
Image credits: Autodafe
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 25
|
|
|
/ 25
|
Hands up who uses the words "odyssey", "cinderella" and "compass" every day? Also, "you put its pieces together to see the full picture" - the answer is jigsaw, in this country. "Puzzle" can include any brain teaser - there are jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and so on.
Hands up who uses the words "odyssey", "cinderella" and "compass" every day? Also, "you put its pieces together to see the full picture" - the answer is jigsaw, in this country. "Puzzle" can include any brain teaser - there are jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles and so on.
26
5