21 Questions To Challenge Yourself: Prove You Know Which University Courses These Are
Are you sure you know all these course descriptions?! 🤯
We’ve got a challenge for you: here are 21 university courses to test your knowledge. Here’s the drill: we’ll give you a description, and you have to pick the correct answer out of the given four. You might find yourself debating between Astrology and Astronomy or Psychology and Psychiatry – but don’t worry, what’s important is that you’ll learn something new along the way!
Stick around, complete the quiz, and remember: You’ll earn a reward for every quiz you finish. Enjoy! 🏅
Image credits: Emily Ranquist
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 21
|
|
|
/ 21
|
30
0