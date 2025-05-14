“Can You Name The Movie Title?”: 28 Movie Posters For You To Guess In This Quiz
Who doesn’t love a guessing challenge?! 🤓🎬
In this challenge, you are invited to guess the movie title based on the movie poster. The trick is: each has had its title removed, so let’s see if you are still able to guess them! There are 28 movie posters with hidden titles, and your mission is to guess the movie and type it correctly.
Do you think you are up for the challenge? It’s time to prove it! 😼
Image credits: Cottonbro Studio
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 28
|
|
|
/ 28
|
This never loaded properly, tried to reload often but failed.
This never loaded properly, tried to reload often but failed.
27
1