The Ultimate Outfit Challenge: Match 24 Legendary Outfits To The Movies They Appear In

Some movie outfits just stick with us – maybe because they were bold, weird, dramatic, or just really well done. This is part two of our movie outfit quiz, so if you played the first one, welcome back! You’ll see 24 outfits with the faces cropped out. Your job is to match each one to the movie it came from.

If you haven’t tried Part One yet, definitely give it a go when you’re done here.

Let’s see how many movies & outfits you can match!🍿👠

