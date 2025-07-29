Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Can You Decode These Everyday Signs?” Only The Most Observant Get Them All Right
Green recycling symbol next to neon sign reading name these signs trivia for symbols quiz challenge.
Curiosities

“Can You Decode These Everyday Signs?” Only The Most Observant Get Them All Right

Open list comments 6
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

6

ADVERTISEMENT

Human nature is drawn to symbols. ↩️⏹️

From our earliest days, symbols were one of our first ways to communicate, and they remain vital today. Symbols, signs, and icons are everywhere. They are simple, universal, and help us navigate the world with ease.

Whether it is in public spaces, on roads, or even on our mobile phones, each symbol has a meaning and exists for a reason. The question is: Do you know what they all mean?

In this quiz, there are 25 symbols, each with 4 answer options – and you simply have to match the question to the correct answer.

Try scoring above 19/25 for an impressive result.

If you missed the previous part of this quiz, click here to check it out.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Yellow road sign with the words Questions and Answers symbolizing a symbols quiz challenge to score above 19 out of 25.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Pixabay

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 25
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    6
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    6

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    taroobanagi avatar
    Taro Obanagi
    Taro Obanagi
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of the options were quite imaginative 😂 And oh boy they expect me to pay to compare my performance with others like what is this some kind of sick college test? lmao

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The teaser included a question, "Name this sign." It's been reworded. Now I wonder if the problem was whether people knew what the sign meant, but not what it was called, or BPs kept responding, "Fred" or "Kim" or "Ivan" or "Lee."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    taroobanagi avatar
    Taro Obanagi
    Taro Obanagi
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some of the options were quite imaginative 😂 And oh boy they expect me to pay to compare my performance with others like what is this some kind of sick college test? lmao

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The teaser included a question, "Name this sign." It's been reworded. Now I wonder if the problem was whether people knew what the sign meant, but not what it was called, or BPs kept responding, "Fred" or "Kim" or "Ivan" or "Lee."

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT