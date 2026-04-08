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We’ve Twisted 34 World Maps – Test Your Geography Skills & Name Them All
Twisted world map showing a red highlighted country to test your geography skills with 34 world maps trivia challenge
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Curiosities

We’ve Twisted 34 World Maps – Test Your Geography Skills & Name Them All

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It’s time to prove your geography skills with the ultimate map challenge. Some of these maps are flipped upside down, others are mirrored, and a few have been sliced or twisted to make spotting countries a real challenge. 🗺️

Your mission is simple: name one country at a time by looking for details and thinking outside the box. From Egypt to the United States of America, Iceland to Slovenia, 34 countries are hidden in these maps. The real question is: can you name them all? That’s what we will find out… 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Twisted world map showing distorted continents and countries, challenging your geography skills and map recognition.

    Image credits: Jack Stapleton

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm weird , number 1 did not accept Trumpistan

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    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
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    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hmm weird , number 1 did not accept Trumpistan

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