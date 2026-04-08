We’ve Twisted 34 World Maps – Test Your Geography Skills & Name Them All

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It’s time to prove your geography skills with the ultimate map challenge. Some of these maps are flipped upside down, others are mirrored, and a few have been sliced or twisted to make spotting countries a real challenge. 🗺️

Your mission is simple: name one country at a time by looking for details and thinking outside the box. From Egypt to the United States of America, Iceland to Slovenia, 34 countries are hidden in these maps. The real question is: can you name them all? That’s what we will find out… 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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Image credits: Jack Stapleton