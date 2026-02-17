Only A Total Geography Genius Can Name All 34 Countries From These Crazy Maps

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you truly name the highlighted country on a map? 🌍

Everything seems easy when identifying a country on a regular map, but what about when it’s flipped? 🔄These 34 map images will challenge your geography skills, as each was flipped, rotated, or turned upside down.

This is the true challenge behind this quiz, and only a true geography genius can identify them all. The question is: Are you one of them? It’s time to prove it 🗺️

After finishing this quiz, come back for Part 1 and Part 2.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Colorful map showing European, Middle Eastern, and North African countries, challenging geography skills with 34 country names.

Image credits: Magda Ehlers

ADVERTISEMENT