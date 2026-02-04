Only A Total Geography Genius Can Name All 34 Countries From These Crazy Maps

ADVERTISEMENT

Can you truly read a world map? 🗺️

This quiz will challenge everything you thought you knew about geography. From individual countries to continents and the whole world, you’ll face 34 maps – each flipped, rotated, or turned upside down.

We see the world a certain way every day – north to top, south below – but a twist or spin can make even the most familiar shapes almost unrecognizable. 🤯

Let’s see if you have what it takes to identify countries from a completely new perspective… Let’s put your skills to the ultimate test. 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Cork board with creatively shaped world map pieces mounted on a white wall under a digital clock and laptop screen.

Image credits: Monstera Production

ADVERTISEMENT