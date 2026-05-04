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Prove Your Map Skills In This 33-Question Geography Quiz
A black silhouette of Italy and Sardinia on a green background with a red TRIVIA banner, for a geography quiz.
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Prove Your Map Skills In This 33-Question Geography Quiz

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World maps are usually easy to recognize, but this time is different. In this challenge, you’ll face rotated, twisted, and sliced maps that completely change the way you see geography.

Some of these maps have been flipped or distorted, while others have been cut, making it much harder to identify familiar places. 🗺️

Across this quiz, you’ll try to name 33 of the world’s countries without being tricked by the crazy maps. Whether you’re here to prove you have unbelievable map skills or just stopped by for fun, enjoy the challenge and let us know in the comments which one you enjoyed the most. 😃

Let’s get started…

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    A compass on a world map with pushpins, ready to prove your map skills in a geography quiz.

    Image credits: Lara Jameson

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    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

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    Raquel Teixeira

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    What do you think ?
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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great to see New Zealand included

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great to see New Zealand included

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