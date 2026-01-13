Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
From France To Japan: 33 Rotated Country Maps That Only Geography Geniuses Will Identify
Rotated map of a country highlighted in red on an Asia map puzzle for geography geniuses to identify.
From France To Japan: 33 Rotated Country Maps That Only Geography Geniuses Will Identify

From country outlines to continental and world maps, this geography quiz will put your map skills to the ultimate test. With 33 countries and 33 maps, each one is either flipped or rotated, challenging you to recognize familiar shapes from completely new angles. 🗺️

We’re so used to seeing the world one way–north at the top, south at the bottom–that a simple turn can make even the most familiar countries look strange. 🤔

Can you really still identify a country when the map is twisted? Let’s find out! 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    coltwinkler avatar
    Colt Winkler
    Colt Winkler
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    number 19 is NOT saudi :( its so extremely obviously turkiye and its not even an available answer

    5
    5points
    reply
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, same image as they used when the answer WAS Turkey.

    1
    1point
    reply
    olepederhagen avatar
    For All Pedernity
    For All Pedernity
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, this was pretty easy. Except for #19. Never knew Saudi Arabia has the EXACT same borders as Turkey. Interesting!

    3
    3points
    reply
