From France To Japan: 33 Rotated Country Maps That Only Geography Geniuses Will Identify

From country outlines to continental and world maps, this geography quiz will put your map skills to the ultimate test. With 33 countries and 33 maps, each one is either flipped or rotated, challenging you to recognize familiar shapes from completely new angles. 🗺️

We’re so used to seeing the world one way–north at the top, south at the bottom–that a simple turn can make even the most familiar countries look strange. 🤔

Can you really still identify a country when the map is twisted? Let’s find out! 🌍

Three students in red uniforms examining a rotated globe map, testing geography skills with country identification challenges.

Image credits: Gokuldham Nar