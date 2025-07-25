Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Can You Identify The Band Just From A Literal Picture Of Their Name?": Try Scoring Above 21/27
Five eagles posing together with neon text saying identify the band type it for band name guessing game.
"Can You Identify The Band Just From A Literal Picture Of Their Name?": Try Scoring Above 21/27

Some artists and bands dig very deep and think strongly about what to call themselves. Others? Well, we’d doubt that. But today, it’s not about judging if the stage name is good or not, it’s about identifying them from a literal image.

In this quiz, you’ll come across 27 very literal images of famous bands and artists. Your task is very simple – use your deduction powers, imagination, and music knowledge (ofc!) to decode the hints and find the correct band name or artist.

Important note! With respect for the artists and bands, we’ll be looking for their full names as written on all their albums and awards, so be cautious of the “the” that comes before the sometimes more commonly used names.

Missed Part 1? Check it out here!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

    Progress:

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Thanks! Check out the results:

    How did you score compared to others?

    How did you score compared to others?

    Pop culture
    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Julija B.

    Julija B.

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I lead a fantastic team of trivia and quiz writers who churn out everything from pop culture and personality quizzes to general knowledge and the occasional oddly specific factoid. Sometimes, I drop a challenge for you myself. I'm especially into anything involving math or logic puzzles—basically, anything that makes your brain do a happy little dance, or gets you frustrated because you definitely should have gotten that right.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Paula Smith
    Paula Smith
    Paula Smith
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I haven't heard of a lot of these and the meatloaf looks like an iced ginger cake.

