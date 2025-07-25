“Can You Identify The Band Just From A Literal Picture Of Their Name?”: Try Scoring Above 21/27

ADVERTISEMENT

Some artists and bands dig very deep and think strongly about what to call themselves. Others? Well, we’d doubt that. But today, it’s not about judging if the stage name is good or not, it’s about identifying them from a literal image.

In this quiz, you’ll come across 27 very literal images of famous bands and artists. Your task is very simple – use your deduction powers, imagination, and music knowledge (ofc!) to decode the hints and find the correct band name or artist.

Important note! With respect for the artists and bands, we’ll be looking for their full names as written on all their albums and awards, so be cautious of the “the” that comes before the sometimes more commonly used names.

