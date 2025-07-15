Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Revives One Of Her Most Legendary Looks At Charity Event
Grace Kellyu2019s granddaughter in a classic elegant gown, pearl necklace, and gloves reviving a legendary look at a charity event.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Revives One Of Her Most Legendary Looks At Charity Event

Iconic old Hollywood was the inspiration for Camille Gottlieb, granddaughter of Grace Kelly, as she attended the recent 2025 Red Cross Gala in Monaco.

The 26-year-old looked stunning in a recreation of Kelly’s legendary dress from the 1954 film Rear Window.

Gottlieb is one of many grandchildren related to royalty in Monaco, but not all of them are in line for the throne.

Highlights
  • Camille Gottlieb, the granddaughter of the late Grace Kelly, wows in dress that recalls the one Kelly wore in the 1950’s Hitchcock classic Rear Window
  • Gottlieb wore the gown to a Red Cross event in Monaco recently
  • She’s not the only member of the family to channel Kelly’s former sense
RELATED:

    Camille Gottlieb paid a fashionable tribute to her grandmother, Grace Kelly

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter with long blonde hair, wearing patterned jacket, reviving legendary look at charity event.

    Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter in a sparkling red gown with off-shoulder sleeves reviving a legendary look at a charity event.

    Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

    For the prestigious 76th Monaco Red Cross Gala, held in mid-July at Salle des Étoiles in Monte‑Carlo, Gottlieb chose a gown deeply rooted in cinematic history. 

    The ensemble was meant to resemble the original silhouette worn by her grandmother, Grace Kelly, in Hitchcock’s 1954 thriller Rear Window. 

    In the film, Kelly’s dress was a black off‑the‑shoulder bodice paired with a billowing white tulle skirt adorned with delicate black embroidery.

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wearing a black and white elegant gown with jewelry at a luxury charity event balcony.

    Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

    Gottlieb’s dress, meanwhile, was slightly different and featured a structured empire bodice with a plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh‑high slit.

    The gown had silver embellishments at the waist, which added a contemporary edge. 

    She chose a Cartier necklace instead of her grandmother’s signature pearls, and she kept her hair in a chic updo with soft framing tendrils, with understated makeup.

    Black embellished gown with luxurious fabric and elegant draping, Grace Kelly’s granddaughter style at charity event accessories visible.

    Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wearing a legendary dress at a charity event, paying tribute to her grandmother's iconic style.

    Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

    Speaking to the media and later on her Instagram page, Camille said, “I’ve seen all [my grandmother’s] films. “

    “Her outfit in Alfred Hitchcock’s work is one of my favorites,” she added, saying that she felt fortunate to collaborate with Italian couturier Elisabetta Franchi who captured that essence perfectly.

    Gottlieb is the head of the Red Cross Youth in Monaco

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wearing a classic elegant gown, reviving one of her most legendary looks at a charity event.

    Image credits: Paramount Pictures / Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty Images

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter in elegant black and white gown with floral details at a charity event on red carpet background.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

    Gottlieb’s gala appearance was more than just a fashion statement; it reaffirmed her deep commitment to humanitarian work. 

    As head of the Red Cross Youth & Future section in Monaco, she actively supports the organization’s mission. Vogue described the evening as “an opportunity… to come together around a cause” that’s important to the royal family.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Gala (@galafr)

    Gottlieb emphasized that her participation has been important to her since joining the board.

    The gala also marked Prince Albert II’s 20th anniversary as monarch and his 40 years of dedication to the Red Cross. 

    Grace Kelly tragically passed away after a car accident in 1982
    Grace Kelly in a classic glamorous black and white dress iconic of her legendary Hollywood style.

    Image credits: Dr. Macro

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wearing a legendary look at a charity event, elegantly styled and posing for photos.

    Comment praising Grace Kelly’s granddaughter for reviving Grace Kelly’s legendary look at a charity event.

    Gottlieb attended alongside her half‑brother Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie, and of course with Monaco’s sovereign couple, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

    The Monaco family tree has many branches. When Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III in 1956, she gave up her life on the silver screen to take a role as Princess of Monaco.

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter in elegant black and white gown, reviving legendary look at glamorous charity event.

    Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

    The couple had three children, Princess Caroline, Prince Albert, and Princess Stephanie. In 1982, Kelly and daughter Caroline were in a tragic car accident that resulted in Kelly’s death.

    Prince Rainier III continued his rule until 2005, when he died from a lung infection. His son Albert then took over and continues ruling today. His son, Prince Jaques, is next in line for the throne.  

    Kelly’s legacy has inspired other Monaco royals

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter with classic pearl jewelry and vintage hairstyle at a charity event reviving legendary looks

    Image credits: Pierre Tourigny / Flickr

    Black and white portrait of a woman in vintage lace dress and bonnet, evoking Grace Kelly’s granddaughter legendary look revival.

    Image credits: High Noon trailer

    Grace Kelly’s influence on fashion and philanthropy has resonated across generations. But Gottlieb isn’t the only family member to channel Kelly’s legacy. 

    At another recent event this month, Albert’s wife, Princess Charlene, donned a white maxi dress that called to mind Kelly.

    Although she never knew her mother-in-law, Marie Claire magazine says Princess Charlene wore a “pleated ivory Zimmerman dress with black detail that featured a boho-style black and brown pattern on its skirt and black floral print trailing down its pleated bodice.”

    Grace Kelly’s name on a Hollywood Walk of Fame star honoring the legendary actress and princess.

    Image credits: GraceKelly / Wikipedia

    The publication said the dress was “giving serious Princess Grace energy.” 

    The article noted that Kelly wore a gown with a similar caped top to the 1980 Monaco Red Cross Ball.

    Ivanka Trump’s fashion throwback at the presidential Inauguration got slammed

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wearing a timeless dress, seated with family outdoors at a charity event.

    Image credits: Splash News / Vidapress

    And it’s not just the Monaco royalty who are copying some of the best old looks from the past.

    One of the most recent and notable examples is Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, who famously tried to channel Audrey Hepburn.

    At this year’s 2025 U.S. Presidential Inaugural Ball, Ivanka famously wore a gown that looked exactly like the one Hepburn wore in the 1954 film Sabrina.

    The Givenchy dress was criticized online as being ‘cartoonish’ with people noting the shoddy embroidery and texture. 

    But the public seemed most upset over Ivanka’s choice to channel Hollywood royalty on such a politically charged evening. 

    Netizens support Camille Gottlieb’s throwback to the same dress her grandmother Grace Kelly wore in Hickcock’s Rear Window

    Comment on social media praising a dress, featuring user thewolfsclubmonaco with heart emoji and dress and heart-eyes emojis.

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wearing a vintage-inspired elegant look at a charity event, capturing timeless style and grace.

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter wearing a stunning elegant dress, reviving one of her most legendary looks at charity event.

    Comment on social media praising Grace Kelly’s granddaughter for reviving one of her most legendary looks at a charity event.

    Comment praising Grace Kelly’s granddaughter for reviving her grandmother’s legendary look at a charity event.

    Grace Kelly’s granddaughter dressed in a vintage-inspired elegant outfit at a high-profile charity event.

    Comment on social media praising Grace Kelly’s granddaughter for reviving one of her legendary looks at a charity event.

    Comment on social media praising appearance, saying beautiful like a princess with heart and clapping emojis.

    Comment on social media praising grace kelly’s granddaughter for reviving her legendary look at a charity event.

    Comment on social media praising Grace Kelly’s granddaughter, highlighting her resemblance to Grace and her iconic look.

    Comment praising resemblance to grandmother, mentioning she looks beautiful and similar to her grandmother Grace Kelly.

    Comment on social media praising Grace Kelly’s granddaughter for resembling her grandmother Grace Kelly closely.

    Comment praising a granddaughter for reviving Grace Kelly’s legendary look with a beautiful tribute dress.

    Comment praising the granddaughter of Grace Kelly for having the same charm as Grace Kelly with heart eyes emojis.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

