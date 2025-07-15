Grace Kelly’s Granddaughter Revives One Of Her Most Legendary Looks At Charity Event

ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic old Hollywood was the inspiration for Camille Gottlieb, granddaughter of Grace Kelly, as she attended the recent 2025 Red Cross Gala in Monaco.

The 26-year-old looked stunning in a recreation of Kelly’s legendary dress from the 1954 film Rear Window.

Gottlieb is one of many grandchildren related to royalty in Monaco, but not all of them are in line for the throne.

Camille Gottlieb paid a fashionable tribute to her grandmother, Grace Kelly

Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

For the prestigious 76th Monaco Red Cross Gala, held in mid-July at Salle des Étoiles in Monte‑Carlo, Gottlieb chose a gown deeply rooted in cinematic history.

The ensemble was meant to resemble the original silhouette worn by her grandmother, Grace Kelly, in Hitchcock’s 1954 thriller Rear Window.

In the film, Kelly’s dress was a black off‑the‑shoulder bodice paired with a billowing white tulle skirt adorned with delicate black embroidery.

Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

Gottlieb’s dress, meanwhile, was slightly different and featured a structured empire bodice with a plunging neckline and a dramatic thigh‑high slit.

The gown had silver embellishments at the waist, which added a contemporary edge.

She chose a Cartier necklace instead of her grandmother’s signature pearls, and she kept her hair in a chic updo with soft framing tendrils, with understated makeup.

Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

Speaking to the media and later on her Instagram page, Camille said, “I’ve seen all [my grandmother’s] films. “

“Her outfit in Alfred Hitchcock’s work is one of my favorites,” she added, saying that she felt fortunate to collaborate with Italian couturier Elisabetta Franchi who captured that essence perfectly.

Gottlieb is the head of the Red Cross Youth in Monaco

Image credits: Paramount Pictures / Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty Images

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty Images

Gottlieb’s gala appearance was more than just a fashion statement; it reaffirmed her deep commitment to humanitarian work.

As head of the Red Cross Youth & Future section in Monaco, she actively supports the organization’s mission. Vogue described the evening as “an opportunity… to come together around a cause” that’s important to the royal family.

Gottlieb emphasized that her participation has been important to her since joining the board.

The gala also marked Prince Albert II’s 20th anniversary as monarch and his 40 years of dedication to the Red Cross.

Share icon Grace Kelly tragically passed away after a car accident in 1982



Image credits: Dr. Macro

Gottlieb attended alongside her half‑brother Louis Ducruet and his wife Marie, and of course with Monaco’s sovereign couple, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.

The Monaco family tree has many branches. When Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier III in 1956, she gave up her life on the silver screen to take a role as Princess of Monaco.

Image credits: camillerosegottlieb / Instagram

The couple had three children, Princess Caroline, Prince Albert, and Princess Stephanie. In 1982, Kelly and daughter Caroline were in a tragic car accident that resulted in Kelly’s death.

Prince Rainier III continued his rule until 2005, when he died from a lung infection. His son Albert then took over and continues ruling today. His son, Prince Jaques, is next in line for the throne.

Kelly’s legacy has inspired other Monaco royals

Image credits: Pierre Tourigny / Flickr

Image credits: High Noon trailer

Grace Kelly’s influence on fashion and philanthropy has resonated across generations. But Gottlieb isn’t the only family member to channel Kelly’s legacy.

At another recent event this month, Albert’s wife, Princess Charlene, donned a white maxi dress that called to mind Kelly.

Although she never knew her mother-in-law, Marie Claire magazine says Princess Charlene wore a “pleated ivory Zimmerman dress with black detail that featured a boho-style black and brown pattern on its skirt and black floral print trailing down its pleated bodice.”

Image credits: GraceKelly / Wikipedia

The publication said the dress was “giving serious Princess Grace energy.”

The article noted that Kelly wore a gown with a similar caped top to the 1980 Monaco Red Cross Ball.

Ivanka Trump’s fashion throwback at the presidential Inauguration got slammed

Image credits: Splash News / Vidapress

And it’s not just the Monaco royalty who are copying some of the best old looks from the past.

One of the most recent and notable examples is Ivanka Trump, the daughter of U.S. President Donald Trump, who famously tried to channel Audrey Hepburn.

At this year’s 2025 U.S. Presidential Inaugural Ball, Ivanka famously wore a gown that looked exactly like the one Hepburn wore in the 1954 film Sabrina.

The Givenchy dress was criticized online as being ‘cartoonish’ with people noting the shoddy embroidery and texture.

But the public seemed most upset over Ivanka’s choice to channel Hollywood royalty on such a politically charged evening.

Netizens support Camille Gottlieb’s throwback to the same dress her grandmother Grace Kelly wore in Hickcock’s Rear Window

