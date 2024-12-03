Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Monaco Royals’ 2024 Christmas Card Pic Shows Dramatically Different Tone Than Last Year’s Photo
News

Monaco Royals' 2024 Christmas Card Pic Shows Dramatically Different Tone Than Last Year's Photo

The royal family of Monaco is leading the way in holiday wishes with the release of their annual greeting card this past Monday.

On December 1, The Princier Palace shared a photo of Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and their twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella on social media.

A notable difference from last year’s photoshoot was the cozy vibe paired with casual and laidback outfit choices. 

Highlights
  • Monaco's royal family adopts a casual, cozy look for 2024 Christmas card.
  • The card features Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and their twins in neutral tones.
  • This year's photo contrasts last year's formal attire and opulent backdrop.
What People Think

  • Royal Enthusiast: Admires the Monaco Royals for their relatable and warm holiday card approach.

  • Traditionalist: Criticizes the casual attire of the Royals, preferring last year's formal elegance.

The royal family of Monaco has just dropped their annual holiday greeting card with a post on social media

Monaco Royals' 2024 Christmas Card Pic Shows Dramatically Different Tone Than Last Year's Photo

Image credits: PLS Pool / Getty

For this festive season, the four were seen wearing neutral colors as they gathered around the living room, posing in front of a large Christmas tree with candles, garlands, and the top of a fireplace in the background.

“The Princier Palace is pleased to share with you the photo of the greeting card of the Princier family,” read the Instagram caption.

46-year-old Princess Charlene donned a brown Ralph Lauren jumper and shorts — said to be one of her favorite designers, according to Tatler. She matched well with her son Prince Jacques’ laidback grey jumper and black pants. 

Father and daughter Prince Albert, 66, and Princess Gabriella complimented each other with their brighter cream fabrics, smiling as photographer Éric Mathon captured the shot.

“Beautiful photo!! Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas!” one person reacted.

It was a complete 180 from last year’s picture where the four were seen in dazzling dresses and tuxes, standing in front of door-to-floor windows with gold decorations adorning the back. 

But Christmas isn’t the only thing being celebrated in the family this month

Monaco Royals' 2024 Christmas Card Pic Shows Dramatically Different Tone Than Last Year's Photo

Image credits: SC Pool – Corbis / Getty

Twins Jacques and Gabriella are about to hit double digits, with their 10th birthday coming up this week!

In an interview with French magazine Gala, Charlene gave a sneak peek into her children’s personalities.

“Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general,” the princess said. “She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention.

“As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. More reserved, he is naturally very calm.”

The two may have similar spirits but “the conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different, as well as the time spent with them,” Charlene added.

While the Christmas photo certainly brings in the festivities, the royal family rung in the holiday spirit days ago

Monaco Royals' 2024 Christmas Card Pic Shows Dramatically Different Tone Than Last Year's Photo

Image credits: Eric Mathon / Palais princier

On Saturday November 30, Prince Albert, Princess Charlene, and their children gathered outside the Prince’s Palace to light up the iconic 18-metre tree at Place Du Casino, as per Hello

Featured among the glowing trees were also LED reindeers to light up the night.

Monaco Royals' 2024 Christmas Card Pic Shows Dramatically Different Tone Than Last Year's Photo

Image credits: Eric Mathon / Palais princier

The palace shared via Instagram, “On Saturday 30 November, Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène, accompanied by Princes Jacques and Princess Gabriella, launched the end-of-year celebrations by lighting up the city, the Prince’s Palace and the Carabinieri barracks.

“The Princely family then went to the Palace du Casino to discover the 18 meter high tree and the five giant animated Christmas balls, decorations inspired by magical moments of Christmas.”

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Read less »
