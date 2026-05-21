Who Is Gotye? Wouter De Backer is a Belgian-Australian singer and songwriter, celebrated for his distinctive art-pop sound and innovative use of samples. His music often explores themes of introspection and human connection. He achieved global recognition with his 2011 single “Somebody That I Used to Know,” featuring Kimbra. The track swiftly topped charts worldwide, becoming a defining hit of the decade.

Full Name Wouter De Backer Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Private Net Worth $10 million Nationality Belgian-Australian Ethnicity White Education Parade College, University Of Melbourne

Early Life and Education Born in Bruges, Belgium, Wouter De Backer moved with his family to Australia at age two, eventually settling in Montmorency, a Melbourne suburb. His parents fostered an early interest in music, particularly piano and drums. He attended Parade College and later pursued a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Melbourne, where his experiments with sample-based music began after receiving a collection of old records.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Wouter De Backer’s private life, though he generally keeps details away from public scrutiny. He was previously linked to Australian musician Tash Parker. De Backer maintains a private personal life, with no publicly confirmed current partner or children. His focus remains primarily on his musical endeavors.

Career Highlights Gotye’s breakthrough arrived with his 2011 single “Somebody That I Used to Know,” featuring Kimbra, which achieved global chart-topping success. The track earned multiple Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, and sold millions worldwide. His album Making Mirrors, released in 2011, also secured a Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album. Gotye is a founding member of the indie-pop trio The Basics, further showcasing his diverse musical contributions.