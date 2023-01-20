Neighbor Tries To “Teach A Lesson” About Parking, Gets Evicted Instead

If you happen to be behind on your rent, the best thing to do is to pay it and don’t make any waves. The last thing you want is to get the entire neighborhood’s attention with your antics!

Redditor u/Smedleycoyote told the r/pettyrevenge subreddit how they got their neighbor evicted, after she blocked in a friend of their wife’s with her car. Not only did the author of the post have to call the police in the middle of the night, they actually ended up getting paid because the eviction took place.

You’ll find the full story, in the redditor’s own words, below. Scroll down to read it in full, and to check out how the internet reacted to the tale of petty revenge. Bored Panda has reached out to u/Smedleycoyote via Reddit, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from them.

A spot of drama over a parking space in the communal lot led to a woman getting evicted

Image credits: EURIST e.V. (not the actual photo)

An internet user explained exactly how everything went down

Image credits: Cory Doctorow (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Smedleycoyote

In the end, the OP ended up calling the police at 3 in the morning, after they found their wife’s friend’s car still blocked in. The officers were thoroughly confused why the woman had decided to do this instead of parking in the free space right nearby.

As it turns out, the neighbor had decided that the spot was her spot… in a communal parking lot… next to an apartment complex. Eventually, the neighbor relented and moved the car. Especially after getting threatened with some jail time by the police.

However, that’s not where the story ends. As it turns out, the woman had also yelled at the apartment manager when he had asked her to move the car. She was behind on her rent, the manager had had enough, and decided to get her evicted.

There’s even a cherry on top. The manager even paid redditor u/Smedleycoyote $150 to take all of the evicted neighbor’s boxed-up things to the “dirty basement” in the building.

There’s no foolproof shortcut to getting along with your neighbors. Usually, you can deal with disagreements by having a few friendly but to-the-point conversations where you set out your boundaries, and try to settle things like adults. Unfortunately, not everyone is willing to compromise.

In those cases, you might have to involve your apartment manager, the local homeowners association, law enforcement, or even get in touch with your lawyer. It’s not what you want to lead with, but if someone is being malicious and making your life hell, they need to understand that their actions will have consequences.

The fact of the matter is that fewer and fewer people know who lives next to them in this day and age. The Pew Research Center notes that a majority of Americans only know some of their neighbors. There’s also a wide generational gap: older Americans tend to know more of their neighbors than younger people.

We’ve recently written on Bored Panda about how over the past half-century or so, the world has changed in such a way that it’s become harder and harder to know who lives in your neighborhood. Generally speaking, Americans have become far more independent, and a lot less inter-dependent. A lot of it has to do with changes in technology and how we live our lives.

Fewer people stay in the neighborhoods and hometowns where they grew up, meaning that they forego all of the relationships they had made and would have potentially created with everyone else who lives in the area.

Meanwhile, technology has evolved to the point where Americans spend far more time indoors than outdoors. Air-conditioning, for one, has made staying at home far more pleasant. If you didn’t have that, you might be sitting on the front porch, where you’d naturally interact with your neighbors walking by. Perhaps you’d invite someone to have a seat on your porch. Maybe you’d strike up a conversation about something with a passerby. There were more interactions and opportunities to get to know everyone in the area.

Meanwhile, with the spread of cheap, accessible entertainment, kids spend more time in front of screens inside their homes, instead of playing outside with other children. They might be more connected to their friends through tech, but they don’t meet up in person as often as they would have last century. What this means is simple: fewer people know their neighbors, meaning that there are fewer reasons to get along. Most of them are strangers who simply live next to you.

Here’s how some internet users reacted to what happened

Meanwhile, some others shared similar stories about parking spots