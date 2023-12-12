ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on who you ask, glitter bombs are either fun or incredibly annoying. But either way, they can make for a pretty fun prank.

It’s even more fun when that prank, like in this Reddit story, accidentally turns into an improvised anti-theft system. As the author shared, they packed a glitter bomb into a decorative present as a prank for their director, who loves jokes like these. However, when the said gift disappeared and a volunteer covered in glitter was seen making complaints, the whole situation got a lot more hilarious. Scroll down to read the full story!

More info: Reddit

A person who packed a glittery surprise in a decorative gift for their director ends up accidentally catching a thief

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

The poster picked up a volunteering job helping out their old teacher in a program that he’s a director of

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Their task was to make decorative gifts to put under a display Christmas tree, and in one of them, they packed a glitter bomb to surprise their director, who loves glitter

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

A day after a few gifts went missing, the poster saw one of the other volunteers at a reception, covered in glitter and demanding compensation

Image credits: shades-of-gray312

The director laughed at and banned the thief from returning to the program, but other volunteers disagreed and called the author a jerk

The OP likes to volunteer, so they picked up a job from their old teacher, who also works as a director of a program the author of the story left unnamed. The task was to wrap decorative gifts, as some real ones had been stolen in previous years, but they still wanted to have them under the tree.

To make the feeling of the gifts appear more authentic, the author added some weight there, mainly using pine cones, and wrapped them just like actual presents. However, one of the gifts was a little different because instead of pine cones, it contained a red and silver glitter bomb.

The author marked the box to be sure of which one it was and to possibly use it as a prank on their director, who loves glitter. But a few days later, the glitter gift and a couple of other presents were already gone.

Another day went by, and one of the volunteers was already covered in glitter, arguing with the receptionist. She demanded compensation for cleaning their house and emotional distress as the gifts she thought she gave her children contained only yard trash and an unwelcomed surprise.

In addition to being told not to come back, the woman was laughed at by the OP and the director. However, the other volunteers saw it entirely differently and collectively declared that the author was a jerk for doing what they did.

Commenters unanimously sided with the post’s author, saying that all the accusations are absolutely invalid since the gift was stolen and the prank was relatively harmless. In addition, with later edits, the OP clarified that everyone was informed about the gifts being decorative. But the other volunteers are still upset, with some already trying to mislead the poster by giving the wrong meeting times.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

Glitter bombs have also been used as a form of protest for over a decade now. These shiny, vivid pieces make a great statement and are notoriously difficult to get rid of. However, sometimes, there are moral and even legal issues when it comes to this act.

To get a better insight into this topic, we looked into the article by KentWired, which contemplates if glitter bombs are just a creative form of making a statement and exacting revenge, or are really closer to the side of an evil deed.

KentWired shares that glitter and its use dates back to prehistoric times. This glamour made from flaked mica was already used in ancient Egypt, Greece, and Chinese cave paintings. However, today, it’s mostly made from plastic or metallic foils.

It has since been adopted for the use of revenge, as there have been plenty of examples of people glitter-bombing various politicians and other public figures with unpopular opinions and their actions toward them. But creative revenge can, in fact, be more creative. So, the article suggests alternatives.

For instance, one viable option is to wrap a person of interest’s belongings in tin foil, which, if you have the required access, can make their whole room or office look like something straight out of The Wizard Of Oz.

If tin foil is too much of a hassle, the room can be filled with a nightmarish amount of balloons, getting rid of which can prove to be a loud and unexpectedly messy task.

Free food is also always an option. Of course, not just any free food. Something like toothpaste-filled Oreos could really catch them off guard.

The list can go on and on. Sure, the alternatives require a little more effort and access to the person to work. But in the end, the only actual requirements to come up with some sweet, creative revenge take only time and imagination.

However, sometimes glitter is the right option. Heck, sometimes, it’s not even about revenge, but surprising someone who loves this sparkly mess.

Understandably, being unexpectedly showered with small, shiny pieces that get everywhere is not a pleasant experience. But if it’s a direct result of stealing something, you have no arguments to justify your anger.

Commenters unanimously sided with the poster and said that the thief got what she deserved