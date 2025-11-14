“We Don’t Talk About That”: Glen Powell’s Viral Blunder During Interview Might Expose Dark Side Of Hollywood
Fans expected Glen Powell’s long-awaited Hot Ones appearance to be intense, but no one predicted the segment to unravel into one of the show’s most unhinged miscommunications to date. As The Running Man actor powered through the show’s spicy sauces, a simple question about stunt terminology completely derailed the interview.
- Glen Powell’s chaotic “Hot Ones” appearance went viral after he completely misheard a question on stunt jargon.
- The moment spiraled into a hilariously dark misunderstanding that left him laughing through the pain of the heat.
- Powell shared more awkward confessions, including one involving his mom “practicing moaning” for a role.
Powell’s stunned reaction, his joke about “how you make it in Hollywood,” and a series of increasingly chaotic confessions quickly turned the episode into a viral whirlwind across social media.
The interview went off the rails the moment Powell misheard a simple question
Powell finally sat down with First We Feast‘s Sean Evans this week after saying he wanted to conquer the infamous Wings of D*ath.
But instead of showing off nerves of steel, he found himself sweating, coughing, and fighting through a fit of laughter after a single misunderstanding sent the interview into absurd territory.
During their conversation, Evans and Powell discussed action-movie terminology, cycling through terms commonly used on set.
When Evans asked about the phrase “jerk-vest,” Powell’s entire face changed. He froze and blurted out, “I’m sorry, what?!”
Powell then explained the source of his panic: “I thought you said jerk-fest!”
That single moment shattered any hope of a serious discussion. The actor tried to compose himself, but the double entendre completely consumed him.
Evans wanted to reference a stunt harness that yanks performers through the air, but at the time, Powell was already spiraling.
As the realization hit him, Powell laughed, saying, “Oh my God. I’m like, ‘That’s how you make it in Hollywood!’ Oh s–t! We don’t talk about that!”
The remark sent netizens into a frenzy, with one X user stating, “He was LOSING IT this interview. Obsessed.” “Glenn, everyone heard it: jerk-fest. You ain’t wrong, hun,” wrote another.
It was the kind of comedic slip that felt too real, too spontaneous, and maybe a little too revealing.
Some even joked that Powell may have unintentionally said the quiet part out loud about Hollywood culture.
Powell repeatedly buckled under the heat, blurting out comments that were pure internet gold
Even after the misunderstanding passed, the interview remained chaotic. Powell grew noticeably more flushed as the sauces intensified, eventually reaching a point where he was mowing through full wings in seconds just to survive each question, according to The Wrap.
Near the end, when they approached the final dab, Powell accidentally drowned his wing in hot sauce. Evans tried to intervene, telling him to slow down, but the actor charged ahead anyway.
Powell then dropped another unexpected confession. “I always get accused of spanking too hard,” he said. “That was so weird. Why’d I say that?”
Evans immediately tried to save him, “Blame it on the sauce!” He said, to which Powell replied, “Blame it on the sauce. Guys, I blacked out.”
The back-to-back slips made viewers feel like they were watching someone lose their filter in real time.
Every new comment just somehow got messier, funnier, and perhaps more revealing than the last.
Over the course of the interview, viewers could hear laughs from the Hot Ones crew, proving that Powell’s unhinged remarks were indeed hitting their mark.
The actor also shared an awkward story involving his mom that pushed the episode even deeper into chaos
At one point in the interview, Powell admitted to another embarrassing moment, this time involving his own mother and her cameo work in his projects.
When Evans asked about Powell’s parents appearing in his films, the actor explained that his mom had a great cameo in Chad Powers, where she plays a woman who moans loudly in a hospital waiting room.
To prepare, Powell said she sent him practice clips of her vocal performance, and that’s when things got uncomfortable.
He recalled the day someone overheard him watching one of the videos out of context. “There was this one time where I was walking around, I was looking at the video of my mom, you know, practicing the moan, and somebody, like, observed me.
“They didn’t know what was on there, but all they could hear was just, like, me listening to moans,” Powell said. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, it’s just my mom.’”
Social media has all but concluded that Powell’s chaotic energy made him one of the most unhinged Hot Ones guests in years.
Glen Powell’s “jerk-vest” miscommunication triggered numerous comments across social media
We hardly need Glen Powell to verify there's a dark side to Hollywood.
