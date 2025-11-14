“We Don’t Talk About That”: Glen Powell’s Viral Blunder During Interview Might Expose Dark Side Of Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans expected Glen Powell’s long-awaited Hot Ones appearance to be intense, but no one predicted the segment to unravel into one of the show’s most unhinged miscommunications to date. As The Running Man actor powered through the show’s spicy sauces, a simple question about stunt terminology completely derailed the interview.

Highlights Glen Powell’s chaotic “Hot Ones” appearance went viral after he completely misheard a question on stunt jargon.

The moment spiraled into a hilariously dark misunderstanding that left him laughing through the pain of the heat.

Powell shared more awkward confessions, including one involving his mom “practicing moaning” for a role.

Powell’s stunned reaction, his joke about “how you make it in Hollywood,” and a series of increasingly chaotic confessions quickly turned the episode into a viral whirlwind across social media.

The interview went off the rails the moment Powell misheard a simple question

Glen Powell smiling at a red carpet event, highlighting his viral blunder and the dark side of Hollywood during an interview.

Image credits: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Powell finally sat down with First We Feast‘s Sean Evans this week after saying he wanted to conquer the infamous Wings of D*ath.

But instead of showing off nerves of steel, he found himself sweating, coughing, and fighting through a fit of laughter after a single misunderstanding sent the interview into absurd territory.

Man in navy shirt gesturing with hands during interview, surrounded by hot sauce bottles, discussing viral Hollywood blunder.

Image credits: FirstWeFeast

During their conversation, Evans and Powell discussed action-movie terminology, cycling through terms commonly used on set.

When Evans asked about the phrase “jerk-vest,” Powell’s entire face changed. He froze and blurted out, “I’m sorry, what?!”

Glen Powell during an interview with various hot sauce bottles, highlighting a viral Hollywood blunder moment.

Image credits: FirstWeFeast

Powell then explained the source of his panic: “I thought you said jerk-fest!”

That single moment shattered any hope of a serious discussion. The actor tried to compose himself, but the double entendre completely consumed him.

Social media reaction to Glen Powell's viral blunder during interview hinting at Hollywood's dark side.

Image credits: thesebabyhands

Evans wanted to reference a stunt harness that yanks performers through the air, but at the time, Powell was already spiraling.

As the realization hit him, Powell laughed, saying, “Oh my God. I’m like, ‘That’s how you make it in Hollywood!’ Oh s–t! We don’t talk about that!”

Glen Powell during viral interview blunder, holding a glass of milk, highlighting Hollywood's dark side exposure.

Image credits: FirstWeFeast

The remark sent netizens into a frenzy, with one X user stating, “He was LOSING IT this interview. Obsessed.” “Glenn, everyone heard it: jerk-fest. You ain’t wrong, hun,” wrote another.

It was the kind of comedic slip that felt too real, too spontaneous, and maybe a little too revealing.

LIKE HELLOOOOO GLEN WHAT IS YOUR FUCKING PROBLEM https://t.co/Z3aAMWLrgHpic.twitter.com/HhYn79qf00 — hailey 🍉 (@heyyleej) November 13, 2025

Some even joked that Powell may have unintentionally said the quiet part out loud about Hollywood culture.

Powell repeatedly buckled under the heat, blurting out comments that were pure internet gold

Social media comment reacting to Glen Powell's viral blunder during an interview exposing Hollywood's dark side.

Even after the misunderstanding passed, the interview remained chaotic. Powell grew noticeably more flushed as the sauces intensified, eventually reaching a point where he was mowing through full wings in seconds just to survive each question, according to The Wrap.

Near the end, when they approached the final dab, Powell accidentally drowned his wing in hot sauce. Evans tried to intervene, telling him to slow down, but the actor charged ahead anyway.

Man in layered jacket walking in dark urban setting, representing Hollywood's viral blunder and dark side exposure.

Image credits: Paramount Pictures

Powell then dropped another unexpected confession. “I always get accused of spanking too hard,” he said. “That was so weird. Why’d I say that?”

Evans immediately tried to save him, “Blame it on the sauce!” He said, to which Powell replied, “Blame it on the sauce. Guys, I blacked out.”

Smiling man in a brown leather jacket outdoors, linked to Glen Powell's viral blunder and dark side of Hollywood discussion.

Image credits: glenpowell

The back-to-back slips made viewers feel like they were watching someone lose their filter in real time.

Every new comment just somehow got messier, funnier, and perhaps more revealing than the last.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising Glen Powell's charisma and hoping for another Top Gun film with him.

Over the course of the interview, viewers could hear laughs from the Hot Ones crew, proving that Powell’s unhinged remarks were indeed hitting their mark.

The actor also shared an awkward story involving his mom that pushed the episode even deeper into chaos

Glen Powell wearing sunglasses and smiling during an interview, highlighting viral blunder and dark side of Hollywood.

Image credits: Netflix

At one point in the interview, Powell admitted to another embarrassing moment, this time involving his own mother and her cameo work in his projects.

When Evans asked about Powell’s parents appearing in his films, the actor explained that his mom had a great cameo in Chad Powers, where she plays a woman who moans loudly in a hospital waiting room.

Glen Powell posing for The Hollywood Reporter cover, highlighting his viral blunder and dark side of Hollywood discussion.

Image credits: glenpowell

To prepare, Powell said she sent him practice clips of her vocal performance, and that’s when things got uncomfortable.

He recalled the day someone overheard him watching one of the videos out of context. “There was this one time where I was walking around, I was looking at the video of my mom, you know, practicing the moan, and somebody, like, observed me.

“They didn’t know what was on there, but all they could hear was just, like, me listening to moans,” Powell said. “I was like, ‘Oh, no, no, no, it’s just my mom.’”

Social media has all but concluded that Powell’s chaotic energy made him one of the most unhinged Hot Ones guests in years.

Glen Powell’s “jerk-vest” miscommunication triggered numerous comments across social media

Tweet from lauren reacting to Glen Powell's viral blunder during interview discussing Hollywood's dark side.

Image credits: batfamlife

Twitter exchange about Glen Powell's viral blunder and Hollywood stunt lingo during an interview discussion.

Image credits: heyyleej

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Glen Powell’s viral blunder during an interview exposing Hollywood’s dark side.

Image credits: WWFerguson2

Tweet by user attemptof questioning behavior, related to Glen Powell viral blunder exposing dark side of Hollywood.

Image credits: vxobxny

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to Glen Powell’s viral interview blunder discussing Hollywood’s dark side.

Image credits: B_HasThoughts

Tweet about Hollywood's dark side and Glen Powell's viral blunder during an interview, warning against certain topics.

Image credits: WWFerguson2

Social media comment reacting to Glen Powell’s viral blunder during interview about Hollywood’s dark side.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising a Sylvester Stallone impression, related to Glen Powell's viral blunder in Hollywood.

Social media comment reacting to Glen Powell's viral blunder hinting at Hollywood's darker side during an interview.

Twitter user praising Glen Powell for staying genuine despite Hollywood fame following viral interview blunder exposing dark side.

Social media comment praising Glen Powell’s interview performance amid viral Hollywood blunder discussion.

Social media comment praising Glen Powell as entertaining and humble, highlighting his appeal as a movie star.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing nepo baby status in Hollywood, relating to Glen Powell's viral blunder.

Social media comment praising Glen Powell's genuine personality during interview amid Hollywood's dark side discussion.

Comment on social media praising Glen Powell's charisma and popularity, highlighting his viral blunder in Hollywood.

