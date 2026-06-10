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American cartoonist Nate Fakes is known for his single-panel comics featuring funny and often absurd everyday situations. The artist behind the series uses a sharp sense of humor and a simple but expressive drawing style. His work captures relatable moments from daily life and adds a playful twist that often catches readers off guard.

His cartoons regularly appear in major publications and have earned him a loyal following for their mix of wit, timing, and light satire. From awkward social situations to everyday observations, Nate Fakes has a talent for finding humor in the ordinary.

Scroll down to explore a selection of his most recent and hilarious cartoons.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | nfakes.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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This Cartoonist Gives Everyday Objects A Hilariously Human Personality In These Clever Comics (35 Pics)

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    This Cartoonist Gives Everyday Objects A Hilariously Human Personality In These Clever Comics (35 Pics)

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    This Cartoonist Gives Everyday Objects A Hilariously Human Personality In These Clever Comics (35 Pics)

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    This Cartoonist Gives Everyday Objects A Hilariously Human Personality In These Clever Comics (35 Pics)

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    This Cartoonist Gives Everyday Objects A Hilariously Human Personality In These Clever Comics (35 Pics)

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    This Cartoonist Gives Everyday Objects A Hilariously Human Personality In These Clever Comics (35 Pics)

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That probably is right a lot of times...

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    This Cartoonist Gives Everyday Objects A Hilariously Human Personality In These Clever Comics (35 Pics)

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Old Testament book of Nahum is full of Early Doomscrolling. Add avalanches, landslides, tornadoes, floods, droughts, hailstorms, etc. to earthquakes and volcanoes.

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    This Cartoonist Gives Everyday Objects A Hilariously Human Personality In These Clever Comics (35 Pics)

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    This Cartoonist Gives Everyday Objects A Hilariously Human Personality In These Clever Comics (35 Pics)

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
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    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Timmy! 😥 Btw/To whom it may concern: Her (it was a female whale) remains will be used to produce bio-fuel.

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    Auntriarch
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    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ooh showing everyone his raisins!

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