64 New Comics By Nate Fakes That Are Equal Parts Funny And Relatable
American cartoonist Nate Fakes is known for his single-panel comics featuring funny and often absurd everyday situations. The artist behind the series uses a sharp sense of humor and a simple but expressive drawing style. His work captures relatable moments from daily life and adds a playful twist that often catches readers off guard.
His cartoons regularly appear in major publications and have earned him a loyal following for their mix of wit, timing, and light satire. From awkward social situations to everyday observations, Nate Fakes has a talent for finding humor in the ordinary.
Scroll down to explore a selection of his most recent and hilarious cartoons.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | nfakes.com
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The Old Testament book of Nahum is full of Early Doomscrolling. Add avalanches, landslides, tornadoes, floods, droughts, hailstorms, etc. to earthquakes and volcanoes.
Timmy! 😥 Btw/To whom it may concern: Her (it was a female whale) remains will be used to produce bio-fuel.