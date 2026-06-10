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American cartoonist Nate Fakes is known for his single-panel comics featuring funny and often absurd everyday situations. The artist behind the series uses a sharp sense of humor and a simple but expressive drawing style. His work captures relatable moments from daily life and adds a playful twist that often catches readers off guard.

His cartoons regularly appear in major publications and have earned him a loyal following for their mix of wit, timing, and light satire. From awkward social situations to everyday observations, Nate Fakes has a talent for finding humor in the ordinary.

Scroll down to explore a selection of his most recent and hilarious cartoons.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | nfakes.com