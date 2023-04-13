Girl with a Pearl Earring is a world-renowned oil painting on canvas that was created in 1665 by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer. This masterpiece is one of Vermeer's most celebrated works, and it features an imaginary young woman wearing an exotic dress and a stunningly large pearl earring. Today, the painting remains on permanent display at the prestigious Mauritshuis Museum in The Hague, where it continues to captivate audiences from around the world with its timeless beauty and intrigue.

The painting is widely recognized around the world and continues to inspire contemporary artists. The Instagram account 'My Girl with a Pearl' is dedicated to Vermeer's iconic masterpiece, connecting thousands of fans of the painting. Users post photographs, drawings, sculptures, and other artworks in various mediums to be featured on the account's profile. Today, we have curated 37 images featured on the Girl with a Pearl Earring fan account by different netizens.

More info: Instagram