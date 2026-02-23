Sly Ghoster Tries To Redeem Himself For A Week, Woman Plays Him By Leaving Him Out In Snow

ADVERTISEMENT

In modern relationships, the rules of dating can often be difficult to adjust to, especially if someone is fresh out of a long-term commitment. They might find it confusing or frustrating if they’re only met with liars or ghosters.

That’s what one woman faced when she tried to dip her toe back into the dating pool and got left on read by a guy who she later learned only wanted to use her. This experience annoyed her so much that when she got a chance to reconnect with him, she treated him to some ice-cold revenge.

Some people treat dating like a game, but don’t realize how many folks they’re hurting in the process

Person holding phone with dating app showing a profile, related to ghoster relationship messages revenge concept.

Image credits: Elena Helade / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she had recently gotten out of a long-term relationship and decided to casually meet someone through a dating app to get her mind off things

Text excerpt about dealing with a ghoster in relationships and messages seeking revenge after a breakup.

Text on a white background reading I matched with this one guy and we hit it off instantly, related to ghoster relationship messages revenge.

Text message showing honest and understanding ghoster relationship messages about seeking more than a hookup.

Text about ghoster relationship messages and feeling disrespected after being left on read following hookup and online presence.

Couple smiling and facing each other in bed with warm lighting, illustrating connection in ghoster relationship messages revenge context.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the woman matched with a guy, and after talking every day for a week, they slept together, but he stopped responding to any of her messages

Text message about ghoster relationship messages asking to unmatch leading to revenge ending.

Sad emotional message reflecting on pain and thoughts about an ex after ghoster relationship messages revenge.

Text about seeing a like months later on a different app, reflecting ghoster relationship messages revenge situation.

Text about healing after ghosting, playing with feelings, and receiving messages as part of ghoster relationship messages revenge.

Text excerpt about rekindling trust in a relationship with ghoster, highlighting ghoster relationship messages revenge theme.

Young woman in a blue hoodie lying on bed, looking at phone with a thoughtful expression, showing ghoster relationship messages.

Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman was hurt by the man’s ghosting, but three weeks later, she matched with him on another dating app and decided to play with him a little

Excerpt of a message describing a late-night meeting decision during heavy snow in ghoster relationship messages revenge context.

Text message conversation showing repeated texts ignored as part of ghoster relationship messages revenge strategy.

Text describing ignoring a partner’s calls and messages as part of a ghoster relationship messages revenge scenario.

Text message expressing self-empowerment after ghoster relationship messages as a form of revenge.

Image credits: insomniac_reads

After stringing him along for a week, the woman called him over to her place at 1 am in heavy snow, and left him stranded and on read for almost an hour

When the woman got out of her relationship, she had no idea of the challenges that awaited her in the dating world. That’s why, when she matched with a guy, talked to him for a week, and ended up getting ghosted, she felt incredibly hurt. She couldn’t believe that the man would be so manipulative and disrespectful.

Unfortunately, studies have found that around 25% of people have been the victims of ghosting and, shockingly enough, 30% of folks have been the ghosters. The problem is that almost 75% of younger people see this as a reasonable way to end a relationship, even though it might be painful for the other individual.

Being left on read or snubbed by someone you are interested in can be quite difficult to deal with, and experts explain that it might make folks less trusting of their next partner. This experience can also impact a person’s self-esteem and make them question why the other person wasn’t interested in them.

That’s exactly what the OP began to think, and she kept reminiscing about her ex and how he would never have done such a thing to her. She also began to feel a bit wary about matching with a new person, but luckily, she still tried to keep herself open to the dating experience at least for a while.

Man in winter coat and hat talking on phone outside at night with blurred lights and snow, reflecting on ghoster relationship messages revenge.

Image credits: ibrakovic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Instead of wallowing in her own misery, the woman decided to play a little trick on the man who ghosted her. So, she matched with him on another dating app, then told him that he would have to win back her trust. That’s why they ended up texting for an entire week, and he kept apologizing for his actions.

When the time was right, the OP called him over to her place on the weekend, which turned out to be one of the heaviest snow days. She made sure to ask him to be there around 1 am, by claiming that her roommates would be sleeping then, but it was only because she didn’t want anybody to let him into the apartment building at that time.

Although it might feel amusing at first to carry out a plan of revenge like this, professionals explain that it might actually leave you feeling empty. Instead of getting any closure, the person taking the revenge might still feel angry or distressed after carrying out their plan, and this won’t be healthy for them.

In this case, though, the woman felt glad that she was able to teach her ghoster a lesson by ignoring his texts and calls while he waited for her outside in the cold. Even though it might not have made her feel better about what had happened, hopefully, it helped her move on a bit, or at least made that man reflect a bit on his rude behavior.

What are your thoughts on the woman’s clever plan, and would you have done anything differently if you were in her shoes? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the story, and similar experiences, if any.

People were glad that the woman stood up to her ghoster and treated him the exact same way

Screenshot of a conversation about ghoster relationship messages and concerns about revenge when location is known.

Reddit conversation showing relationship advice discussing ghoster relationship messages and feelings of revenge in text format.

Screenshot of an online comment saying Love this 4 u, related to ghoster relationship messages revenge discussion.

Screenshot of a forum comment reading Good for you in a discussion about ghoster relationship messages revenge.

Screenshot of an online comment saying perfectly petty Brava, related to ghoster relationship messages revenge.

Screenshot of an online comment praising content related to ghoster relationship messages revenge.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing strong positive emotion in response to ghoster relationship messages revenge.

Screenshot of a chat message reading Hell ya with visible username and timestamp on a social media platform discussing relationship messages.

Screenshot of a comment praising a positive message related to ghoster relationship messages revenge interactions online.

Screenshot of an online comment stating men are pigs, related to ghoster relationship messages revenge discussions.