“I’ve Never Met Anyone So Brave”: George Clooney Pays Tribute To Sister Ada
George Clooney is grieving the loss of his older sister, Adelia ‘Ada’ Zeidler, who died “peacefully surrounded by the people she loved” after battling cancer on December 19. She was 65.
In an exclusive statement to People,the Oscar-winning star remembered his sister as a “hero”. He praised her for her strength and spirit in her final days.
- George Clooney mourned his older sister Ada Zeidler, calling her his “hero” in an emotional statement.
- Ada died peacefully at 65 after a battle with cancer on December 19.
- Ada was a respected artist, teacher, and community figure in Augusta, Kentucky.
According to her obituary, Ada died at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky. Her passing marks a personal loss for Clooney, who has often spoken about his close bond with his sister.
George Clooney called his sister Ada his “hero” after her passing at 65 due to cancer
Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
George Clooney said, “My sister, Ada, was my hero. She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly.”
The Wolfs star’s words underscored the strength Ada showed throughout her illness. Clooney had previously spoken about their close bond.
“My sister, I’m very close to,” he told CBS This Morning in 2015.
Though the actor’s public life has unfolded on the world stage, Ada remained a grounding presence in his life.
Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images
Back in 2012, Ada admitted that she didn’t have her brother’s phone number, explaining that she was very protective of her privacy. She said, “He can phone me, and he does occasionally, but email is more convenient for both of us.”
Several fans of Clooney sympathized with the star’s loss as one wrote, “So very sad. May her memory be a blessing to all that loved her,” while another added, “What a beautiful soul, sending love to the Clooney family.”
Image credits: Robino Salvatore/Getty Images
Due to Ada’s rare public appearances, some social media users expressed surprise, with one saying, “Never heard of her,” and another writing, “Did not know George had a sister lol.”
She attended Clooney’s wedding to Amal Clooney in Venice in 2014.
Ada Zeidler was an artist, educator, and beloved community figure
Image credits: Chris Guilfoyle
Born to Nick Clooney and Nina Bruce Warren, Ada was named after her great-grandmother and grew up alongside George Clooney in Augusta, Kentucky, a place both siblings would remain deeply connected to.
“A talented artist, she shared her skills as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years,” her obituary reads.
It further lauded Ada for her academic excellence, which earned her recognition as a National Merit Scholar. She was also an avid reader and a member of the Augusta Art Guild.
Image credits: Chris Guilfoyle
“She previously served as grand marshal of Augusta’s Annual White Christmas Parade, a role that reflected her standing in the close-knit community.”
While Ada once considered a career in acting, she decided to build a life defined by family and community involvement.
Image credits: Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home
“Yes, there is a part of me that would very much like to have become a famous actress or something like that. I enjoy acting and I was fairly okay at it but I did not have a thick enough skin for it,” she toldThe New York Daily Newsin 2012.
Ada was a devoted mother to two children and a loving wife to a late retired army captain
Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Ada married Norman Zeidler, a retired army captain, in 1987. According to the Kentucky Photo Archive, their wedding was a community affair, as much of the town was in attendance.
During the ceremony, George Clooney read scripture while their legendary aunt, Rosemary Clooney, sang a romantic song for the newlyweds.
Remembering the day, their mother Nina once shared, “The whole town helped with the wedding. We couldn’t have gotten through it without them.”
Image credits: historydefined
Image credits: HistoricHub
However, tragedy struck years later when Norman died of a heart attack in 2004. Ada went on to raise their two children, Nick and Allison.
Speaking of Ada’s children, Clooney once said, “I’ve got a niece and nephew. My nephew was just made prom king—from the high school that I went to where I was not named [prom king].”
A funeral service for Ada will be held on December 22, and her memorial donations have been suggested to the Knoedler Memorial Library in Augusta.
“May her soul rest in peace, and may God give comfort and strength to the Zeidler and Clooney families during this difficult time,” one user wrote
Image credits: lcmorgNEWS
Image credits: DannahMontanna
Image credits: thisisChris6
Image credits: cohen_kate89603
Image credits: YanaHeat
Image credits: LRodney40388
Image credits: bobby_fever
Image credits: TheAgeOfGenZ
Image credits: kryptobiony
Image credits: JAkinniranye
Image credits: 0xfablo
Image credits: marfbi9
Image credits: kami_mckneepads
Good lord people are d***s. Someone died and all you can think of to say is "never heard of her who cares".
Those pix of them as children. They looked so much alike back then but not so much as adults. But George looks like his dad in that childhood pic.
Yeh it is like the father cloned himself! In two sexes no less! Looks like they lead long happy lives so that is a consolation. Still F cancer!
The meaningless cruelty and self-centeredness of some of the comments shocks and saddens me. Apparently there are quite a few people out there who think "if she doesn't have a personal impact on me/my life, who cares lololol!" That's a sad way to think, and is quite literally anti-social - we are all part of the society we live in, whether we're just a Bored Panda or a famous Hollywood actor - or an actor's sibling. It takes nothing to simply extend basic human empathy and sympathy towards Ada's family members. A loved one's death around the holidays is the WORST.
