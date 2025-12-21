“I’ve Never Met Anyone So Brave”: George Clooney Pays Tribute To Sister Ada

ADVERTISEMENT

George Clooney is grieving the loss of his older sister, Adelia ‘Ada’ Zeidler, who died “peacefully surrounded by the people she loved” after battling cancer on December 19. She was 65.

In an exclusive statement to People,the Oscar-winning star remembered his sister as a “hero”. He praised her for her strength and spirit in her final days.

According to her obituary, Ada died at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky. Her passing marks a personal loss for Clooney, who has often spoken about his close bond with his sister.

George Clooney called his sister Ada his “hero” after her passing at 65 due to cancer

George Clooney in a dark suit, posing solemnly at an event, sharing heartfelt tribute after sister's passing.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

George Clooney said, “My sister, Ada, was my hero. She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly.”

The Wolfs star’s words underscored the strength Ada showed throughout her illness. Clooney had previously spoken about their close bond.

“My sister, I’m very close to,” he told CBS This Morning in 2015.

Though the actor’s public life has unfolded on the world stage, Ada remained a grounding presence in his life.

George Clooney dressed in a tuxedo sharing a heartfelt tribute after sister Ada passes away at 65.

Image credits: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images

Back in 2012, Ada admitted that she didn’t have her brother’s phone number, explaining that she was very protective of her privacy. She said, “He can phone me, and he does occasionally, but email is more convenient for both of us.”

Several fans of Clooney sympathized with the star’s loss as one wrote, “So very sad. May her memory be a blessing to all that loved her,” while another added, “What a beautiful soul, sending love to the Clooney family.”

George Clooney at an event showing support while sharing a heartfelt tribute after sister Ada passes away at 65.

Image credits: Robino Salvatore/Getty Images

Due to Ada’s rare public appearances, some social media users expressed surprise, with one saying, “Never heard of her,” and another writing, “Did not know George had a sister lol.”

She attended Clooney’s wedding to Amal Clooney in Venice in 2014.

Ada Zeidler was an artist, educator, and beloved community figure

George Clooney sharing a heartfelt tribute following the passing of his sister Ada at age 65.

George Clooney standing with family members, sharing a heartfelt tribute after sister Ada passes away at 65.

Image credits: Chris Guilfoyle

Born to Nick Clooney and Nina Bruce Warren, Ada was named after her great-grandmother and grew up alongside George Clooney in Augusta, Kentucky, a place both siblings would remain deeply connected to.

“A talented artist, she shared her skills as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years,” her obituary reads.

It further lauded Ada for her academic excellence, which earned her recognition as a National Merit Scholar. She was also an avid reader and a member of the Augusta Art Guild.

George Clooney with family members during a gathering, sharing a heartfelt tribute for his sister Ada.

Image credits: Chris Guilfoyle

“She previously served as grand marshal of Augusta’s Annual White Christmas Parade, a role that reflected her standing in the close-knit community.”

While Ada once considered a career in acting, she decided to build a life defined by family and community involvement.

Young woman in a white lace dress smiling, related to George Clooney shares heartfelt tribute after sister passes away

Image credits: Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home

“Yes, there is a part of me that would very much like to have become a famous actress or something like that. I enjoy acting and I was fairly okay at it but I did not have a thick enough skin for it,” she toldThe New York Daily Newsin 2012.

Ada was a devoted mother to two children and a loving wife to a late retired army captain

Comment expressing sadness about George Clooney's heartfelt tribute after sister Ada passes away at 65, mentioning cancer's impact.

George Clooney sharing a heartfelt tribute after the passing of his sister Ada at age 65, showing family support.

George Clooney at an event, smiling with two other people, highlighting tribute after sister Ada passes away at 65.

Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ada married Norman Zeidler, a retired army captain, in 1987. According to the Kentucky Photo Archive, their wedding was a community affair, as much of the town was in attendance.

During the ceremony, George Clooney read scripture while their legendary aunt, Rosemary Clooney, sang a romantic song for the newlyweds.

Remembering the day, their mother Nina once shared, “The whole town helped with the wedding. We couldn’t have gotten through it without them.”

Young George Clooney with his sister Ada in 1965, sharing a heartfelt family moment by a red vintage car.

Image credits: historydefined

Black and white photo of young George Clooney with his family, reflecting on a heartfelt tribute after sister Ada's passing at 65.

Image credits: HistoricHub

However, tragedy struck years later when Norman died of a heart attack in 2004. Ada went on to raise their two children, Nick and Allison.

Speaking of Ada’s children, Clooney once said, “I’ve got a niece and nephew. My nephew was just made prom king—from the high school that I went to where I was not named [prom king].”

A funeral service for Ada will be held on December 22, and her memorial donations have been suggested to the Knoedler Memorial Library in Augusta.

“May her soul rest in peace, and may God give comfort and strength to the Zeidler and Clooney families during this difficult time,” one user wrote

User tweet expressing condolences for George Clooney’s sister Ada passing away at age 65 with prayers for the family.

Image credits: lcmorgNEWS

Tweet discussing concerns about cancer care, highlighting George Clooney's heartfelt tribute after sister Ada passes away at 65.

Image credits: DannahMontanna

Tweet expressing condolences for a loss, referencing George Clooney's heartfelt tribute after sister Ada passes away at 65.

Image credits: thisisChris6

User tweet expressing condolences after George Clooney shares heartfelt tribute following sister Ada’s passing at 65.

Image credits: cohen_kate89603

Tweet expressing condolences and support for George Clooney after his sister Ada passes away at 65.

Image credits: YanaHeat

Twitter user Rodney Rodney L Robertson posting a critical comment in response to George Clooney sharing heartfelt tribute after sister Ada passes away.

Image credits: LRodney40388

Tweet by user Bob replying to TMZ expressing never heard of her, posted at 1:59 AM Dec 21, 2025 with 2 likes.

Image credits: bobby_fever

Tweet text about George Clooney sharing a heartfelt tribute after sister Ada passes away at age 65.

Image credits: TheAgeOfGenZ

Tweet expressing surprise and sadness after George Clooney shares heartfelt tribute following sister Ada's passing at 65.

Image credits: kryptobiony

Tweet expressing condolences to the Clooney family during difficult time after sister Ada passes away at 65.

Image credits: JAkinniranye

Tweet from user Fablo replying to enews with the single word Whatever posted at 11:50 PM on December 20, 2025.

Image credits: 0xfablo

Social media post showing a user reacting to news about George Clooney sharing a heartfelt tribute to his sister Ada.

Image credits: marfbi9

Screenshot of a social media post reacting to George Clooney sharing a heartfelt tribute after sister Ada passes away.

Image credits: kami_mckneepads

