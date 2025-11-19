40 True-Or-False Geography Questions To Test How World-Savvy You Really Are

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Iceland on two tectonic plates? You’ll discover it in this quiz.

A lot of us love traveling. It’s because we can explore new places, meet new people, learn about cultures, and even taste new food. And because of that, we’re convinced we’re great at geography too. But the truth is, geography can still trick you.

This quiz is here to challenge you. You’ll get 40 geography questions. Your job is to identify the truths from the lies.

If you missed Part 1 of this quiz, you can check it out here!

Let’s begin! 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Partial view of a world globe showing North and South America against a black background for Monaco and Central Park geography quiz.

Image credits: Patrik Felker

ADVERTISEMENT