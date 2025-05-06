Score 42/50 On This True Or False Geography Quiz, And We’ll Call You A Global Genius
“Does every country have a river?” We think we know the world pretty well—until we’re asked questions like these. Suddenly, things don’t seem so obvious.
This quiz is here to test just that. You’ll get 50 geography facts. Some are true, and some are false—and it’s up to you to decide which is which.
Are you ready to test your inner geography pro? Let’s go! 🧭
Image credits: Ylanite Koppens
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 50
|
|
|
/ 50
|
The question about walking from Sweden to Denmark is just dumb. You physically can walk between the two countries, but the question is a "no" because of traffic laws? Absolutely inscrutable.
Of course one can walk from Sweden to Denmark - one just has to go the long way round, via Finland, Russia, the Baltic states, (or Belarus), Poland and Germany. One can walk from Portugal to Siberia to Cape Town, should one wish - anywhere to anywhere as long as there's no water in the way.
The question about walking from Sweden to Denmark is just dumb. You physically can walk between the two countries, but the question is a "no" because of traffic laws? Absolutely inscrutable.
Of course one can walk from Sweden to Denmark - one just has to go the long way round, via Finland, Russia, the Baltic states, (or Belarus), Poland and Germany. One can walk from Portugal to Siberia to Cape Town, should one wish - anywhere to anywhere as long as there's no water in the way.
27
2