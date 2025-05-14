Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Are You As Smart As A High School Student?”: Prove It By Scoring At Least 15/26 On This Geography Quiz
Neon sign reading geography odd one out trivia next to a scenic cityscape at sunset for geography quiz challenge.
“Are You As Smart As A High School Student?”: Prove It By Scoring At Least 15/26 On This Geography Quiz

We love an odd-one-out trivia, but when we mix it with general geography knowledge, the challenge is set! 🫡🗺️

We’ve prepared 26 questions that will challenge your guessing skills. From continents to countries, cities, and landmarks, there’s a bit of everything in this quiz. Get prepared and let’s see if you can do as well as you did in the continent-country trivia, or if you can score even higher! 🚀✅

Take your time to answer the questions, and you’ll have a bigger chance of securing a spot on the Bored Panda Leaderboard! Let’s start! 🫡✅

In case you’ve missed general geography knowledge trivia, check it out here.

Check the countries-continent trivia here.

    Young woman in a blazer holding a marker, thinking deeply while solving a challenging geography quiz question.

    Image credits: MART PRODUCTION

    Progress:

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    View alternative results:

    Your general stats:

    Your result:
    How did you score compared to others?

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Your general stats:

    / 26
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    tonypott
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    A number of these have multiple right answers, others have multiple reasons for the same right answer. Examples: Odd one out:Big Ben, Buckingham palace, stonehenge, tower bridge. Pssible answers: Big ben is a bell (no, the clock tower is not correctly called Big ben). Buckingham palace is the only one that is lived in, Stonehenge is prehistoric, tower bridge you can drive across. Odd one out: Berlin, Madrid, Zurich, Paris. Zurich, either because all the others are capitals OR because all the others are in the EU.

    acey-ace16
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    D**n!. Foiled by Venezuela, and I've even been there.

    athinajohn
    nm
    nm
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    #17. Portugal is out of Mediterranean region. Its coast is on the Atlantic ocean.

