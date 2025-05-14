“Are You As Smart As A High School Student?”: Prove It By Scoring At Least 15/26 On This Geography Quiz

We love an odd-one-out trivia, but when we mix it with general geography knowledge, the challenge is set! 🫡🗺️

We’ve prepared 26 questions that will challenge your guessing skills. From continents to countries, cities, and landmarks, there’s a bit of everything in this quiz. Get prepared and let’s see if you can do as well as you did in the continent-country trivia, or if you can score even higher! 🚀✅

Take your time to answer the questions, and you’ll have a bigger chance of securing a spot on the Bored Panda Leaderboard! Let’s start! 🫡✅

In case you’ve missed general geography knowledge trivia, check it out here.

Check the countries-continent trivia here.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION