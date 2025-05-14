“Are You As Smart As A High School Student?”: Prove It By Scoring At Least 15/26 On This Geography Quiz
We love an odd-one-out trivia, but when we mix it with general geography knowledge, the challenge is set! 🫡🗺️
We’ve prepared 26 questions that will challenge your guessing skills. From continents to countries, cities, and landmarks, there’s a bit of everything in this quiz. Get prepared and let’s see if you can do as well as you did in the continent-country trivia, or if you can score even higher! 🚀✅
Take your time to answer the questions, and you’ll have a bigger chance of securing a spot on the Bored Panda Leaderboard! Let’s start! 🫡✅
In case you’ve missed general geography knowledge trivia, check it out here.
Check the countries-continent trivia here.
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION
A number of these have multiple right answers, others have multiple reasons for the same right answer. Examples: Odd one out:Big Ben, Buckingham palace, stonehenge, tower bridge. Pssible answers: Big ben is a bell (no, the clock tower is not correctly called Big ben). Buckingham palace is the only one that is lived in, Stonehenge is prehistoric, tower bridge you can drive across. Odd one out: Berlin, Madrid, Zurich, Paris. Zurich, either because all the others are capitals OR because all the others are in the EU.
