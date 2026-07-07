Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

From The Loch Ness To The Blue Lagoon: Test Your Knowledge About Europe In 18 Questions
Eiffel Tower and Big Ben, iconic European landmarks, under a partly cloudy sky. Test your knowledge about Europe.
Quizzes
Curiosities

From The Loch Ness To The Blue Lagoon: Test Your Knowledge About Europe In 18 Questions

1

29

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Europe is packed with incredible history, unforgettable landmarks, breathtaking landscapes, and fascinating traditions, but how much do you actually know? It’s time to put your knowledge to the test. 🌍

ADVERTISEMENT

This quiz takes you across the continent with questions about famous capitals, iconic monuments, geography, history, culture, and surprising facts that even seasoned travelers sometimes miss.

Ready to see whether you’re just a casual explorer or a true Europe trivia champion?

Jump in and find out how many you can get right! 🥐

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    A panoramic view of Europe, featuring multiple bridges spanning a river, with historical buildings lining the banks under a cloudy sky.

    Image credits: Jarod Barton

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 18
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 18
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    29

    1

    29

    1

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Aleksandra Bereznojūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    anonymouse_4 avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just came to say that today everyone is Belgian 🇧🇪 🖤💛❤️🇧🇪 (Apologies to those who don’t deserve to suffer the ignominy).

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    anonymouse_4 avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just came to say that today everyone is Belgian 🇧🇪 🖤💛❤️🇧🇪 (Apologies to those who don’t deserve to suffer the ignominy).

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT