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Christian Guy Agrees To Strict Gender Roles In The Family, Upset Wife Actually Enforces Them
A woman with crossed arms looks serious, beside an image of a Christian guy and kids having breakfast, enforcing gender roles.
Couples, Relationships

Christian Guy Agrees To Strict Gender Roles In The Family, Upset Wife Actually Enforces Them

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
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There’s been a lot of talk lately about traditional gender roles and whether they actually work in modern relationships. Some couples swear by the old-school setup where the husband provides and the wife runs the home, while others think that kind of dynamic belongs in the past.

But one woman’s views became so strict that even her own husband started getting tired of them. She doesn’t want him helping around the house or spending too much time playing with their kids because, in her eyes, it’s unmanly and “woke.” Meanwhile, he just wants to be a good dad.

Unsure what to do, he hopped on Reddit for advice.

RELATED:

    One man has grown completely tired of his wife’s strict views on gender roles and parenting

    Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    He just wants to be an involved dad, but in her eyes, even playing with the kids is too “woke”

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    Image credits: Mihaela Claudia Puscas  / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Elina Fairytale / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Ahmet Polat / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits:

    Many readers agreed that the husband wasn’t overreacting and suggested the couple try counseling to work through their differences

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    Others felt that both spouses shared some blame for letting things get to this point

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    Dealing with relationship or dating drama like this? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic roles, boundaries, and rebuilding trust.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

    Read less »
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