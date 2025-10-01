Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Test Your Geography IQ With 30 Open-Ended Questions That Will Really Make You Think
Quiz question asking about the capital of Germany with glowing neon text geography and type it.
Quizzes
Curiosities

Test Your Geography IQ With 30 Open-Ended Questions That Will Really Make You Think

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

24

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

We all had to learn geography in school. Memorizing capitals, tracing rivers on maps, and trying to remember which mountain was taller than the other. Let’s hope that all the knowledge stuck and didn’t leave behind school notebooks!

This geography quiz is a chance to see how much you still know. You’ll get a mix of 30 questions covering everything from rivers and deserts to capitals and flags. And here’s the twist – there are no answer options this time. You’ll need to type the answers yourself!

Do you consider yourself a geography buff? Well, let’s test that in this quiz! 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Hand holding a small globe representing geography IQ and open-ended questions for educational challenge.

    Hand holding a small globe representing geography IQ and open-ended questions for educational challenge.

    Image credits: Puwadon Sang-ngern

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 30
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    24

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    24

    Open list comments

    3

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n those Urals. Couple of others are arguable, like Australia as a continent and an island - I mean it had to be the desired answer, but as a continent (as currently accepted) it also includes New Zealand and Borneo. And the time zones is nonsense - there are lots of countries with half-hour or even 15-minute deliniated time zones, totalling around 40 IIRC.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    avayagree-r2-36-9 avatar
    avayagreer
    avayagreer
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8500 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ....... ­­­­­­ 𝗟­­­­𝗜­­­­­­­­𝗩­­­­­𝗘­­­­­­𝗝­­­­𝗢­­­­­­­𝗕­­­𝟭­­­­­.𝗖­­­𝗢­­­­𝗠­­

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n those Urals. Couple of others are arguable, like Australia as a continent and an island - I mean it had to be the desired answer, but as a continent (as currently accepted) it also includes New Zealand and Borneo. And the time zones is nonsense - there are lots of countries with half-hour or even 15-minute deliniated time zones, totalling around 40 IIRC.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    avayagree-r2-36-9 avatar
    avayagreer
    avayagreer
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mʏ ʟᴀsᴛ ᴘᴀʏ ᴄʜᴇᴄᴋ ᴡᴀs $8500 ᴡᴏʀᴋɪɴɢ 10 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. My younger brother friend has been averaging 12k for months now and he works about 22 hours a week. I cant believe how easy it was once I tried it out. Tʜɪs ɪs ᴡʜᴀt I ᴅᴏ....... ­­­­­­ 𝗟­­­­𝗜­­­­­­­­𝗩­­­­­𝗘­­­­­­𝗝­­­­𝗢­­­­­­­𝗕­­­𝟭­­­­­.𝗖­­­𝗢­­­­𝗠­­

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Curiosities Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT