Test Your Geography IQ With 30 Open-Ended Questions That Will Really Make You Think

ADVERTISEMENT

We all had to learn geography in school. Memorizing capitals, tracing rivers on maps, and trying to remember which mountain was taller than the other. Let’s hope that all the knowledge stuck and didn’t leave behind school notebooks!

This geography quiz is a chance to see how much you still know. You’ll get a mix of 30 questions covering everything from rivers and deserts to capitals and flags. And here’s the twist – there are no answer options this time. You’ll need to type the answers yourself!

Do you consider yourself a geography buff? Well, let’s test that in this quiz! 🌍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Hand holding a small globe representing geography IQ and open-ended questions for educational challenge.

Share icon

Image credits: Puwadon Sang-ngern