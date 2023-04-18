“Nothing Got Done”: Experienced Employee Spends All His Time Cutting Polystyrene Into Small Squares After Manager Makes It A “Top Priority”

An experienced, skilled employee is like a Swiss army knife, able to perform all sorts of functions and keep the whole operation running. But an inexperienced manager is an exact inverse, as they can be perfectly capable of wasting their potential, everyone’s time, and the company’s money simultaneously.

An internet user described the time they maliciously complied with a new manager who really wanted to save a dime on skip disposal. As usual, it ended up costing a dollar, as the employee, who had over five years of experience, was ordered to make cutting polystyrene into small squares his “top priority.”

More info: Reddit

Managers sometimes get “great” ideas that ultimately don’t work, waste time, and can sink a profitable business

Image credits: bilanol (not the actual photo)

An experienced employee described the time their new boss thought saving a little on trash disposal was a “top priority”

Image credits: westend61 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: p4ttl1992

OP answered some reader’s questions and detailed the manager’s incompetence

Readers expressed their mirth at just how block-headed this manager was