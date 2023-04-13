Lawyer Jokingly Exposes How Millennials And Gen Z Behave Differently When Quitting, Video Goes Viral On TikTok

Resigning from a job can be stressful and not a pleasant experience for the majority of people. Giving the employer notice, explaining the reasons – such a headache! It’s intriguing, though, how we may see clear behavioral differences between generations in situations like these. Younger generations might not have as strong a sense of commitment to the organization and may put more emphasis on their own wants and job happiness than on job security. Well, to be more precise, they will tell you what they think out loud and won’t make their leaving appear more heartbroken to appease their employer.

Recently, a content creator posted a video on TikTok mocking generational differences when resigning from one’s job.

More info: TikTok

In his recent video, this TikToker presents millennials and Gen Z’s behavior contrast when leaving a job

Image credits: thatcorporatelawyer

The creator pointed out Gen Z’s brutal honesty and millennials’ restraint

Image credits: thatcorporatelawyer

Millennials resigning: “I’ve loved this job”

“Unfortunately, I found a new job. Yeah, I’ll keep working right up to the end of my notice period. Yeah, I mean, I’ve got severe anxiety and depression from this job but thank you so much for the opportunities.”

Image credits: thatcorporatelawyer

Image credits: thatcorporatelawyer

Gen Z resigning: “I don’t want to work here anymore”

“So I’m giving you my notice. Definitely you not me. Is there anything you can do to keep me? No, Kevin, I think you should get therapy. Alright then. Thanks for everything. Cheers. Bye, bye.”

Image credits: thatcorporatelawyer

Image credits: thatcorporatelawyer

The video went viral with more than 550K views

Meet Henry, who’s probably better known as @thatcorporatelawyer on TikTok. He makes content about workplace scenarios for his audience that they can relate to and laugh at. Because of his involvement and experience in the corporate world, more people may sympathize and comprehend that work troubles are actually rather common among all office workers.

In just 4 days, this video received more than 550K views and almost 40K comments. The audience in the comment section was sharing their own resignation stories and debating whether they are millennial or Gen Z, according to the way that they quit their work.

“Not me acting like a millennial with Gen Z thoughts,” one user wrote. Another added “I’m a millennial but I identify as Gen Z. They have taught me so much about my self worth.” So as it can be seen from a few comments, the generation is not always the main point. A millennial (someone who’s a part of generation Y) may act like a member of generation Z or vice versa. Gen Z’ers, as presented in the video, are more egocentric and direct, whereas millennials are significantly more modest and, when referring to the workplace, more loyal.

Image credits: fauxels

Now, speaking about the main differences between these two generations, according to Phillip Kane, Gen Z’ers believe that mental health should be publicly acknowledged in the workplace more than any other generation. More so than millennials, generation Z wants and values stronger mental health perks at work and will leave if they can’t find them. Additionally, it is interesting to note that in George Anders’ study it is presented that Gen Z is the most unsettled generation. In the next six months, 25% of respondents said they hope to or plan to leave their current employers, compared to 23% of millennials.

Diving a little bit deeper into these generations’ differences, European Commision listed preferences regarding the communication in a workplace. For example, since Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn are significantly more popular among millennials, they are more in favor of text-based and visual messages. Gen Z go for sites like YouTube and TikTok, so they prefer short-form video communication.

Actually, I think that many members of generation Z might also prefer texting to video or voice calls, unless they’re talking to their pals. Social media that offers video content may be increasingly popular, but I’m not sure if that has anything to do with the preferred communication method in the office.

So, folks, give us your thoughts on these discrepancies – what is true, what is false, and which generation best describes your own behavior?

You can check out the whole video below:

Folks in the comments shared their thoughts that many people can relate to