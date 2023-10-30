Why Gen Z And Millennials Don’t Want To Work: “People Can’t Afford To Live”, Explains TikToker
Ah, the never-ending battle of the generations. Which generation is the most entitled, and which is the most hard-working? This is one of the hottest topics on the internet right now. Are the boomers right? Has Gen Z no respect for boundaries and authority? Or are the Zoomers revolutionizing the way we understand work?
To put this debate to rest, a woman made a TikTok about the misconception that the younger generations are lazy. She explained the controversial “Millennials and Gen Z don’t want to work anymore” idea. It’s not just about laziness — the rising cost of living and stagnant wages are also to blame.
Different generations disagree on most things, and what role work should play in our lives is one of them
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
This TikToker explained what Gen Z and Millennials mean when they say they “don’t want to work anymore”
Image credits: thatginger4567
“I don’t want to work anymore. And now everyone who’s not going to watch the full video can go comment about how lazy I am, how lazy my generation is, and how we ‘just don’t want to work anymore.’ And now for those that are still here, I will explain what we mean by that.”
Image credits: thatginger4567
“I do want to work. If I didn’t work, I think I would honestly probably get so bored that I would just want to off myself. Most of us want to work. It helps give you purpose, it helps give you something to do. Hopefully, you do something you’re passionate about. Luckily for me, I do do something I’m passionate about. So I genuinely like my job.”
Image credits: thatginger4567
“But the problem is, the purpose of a job is supposed to pay for you to be able to afford to live. And that’s just not the case anymore. People in my generation who went to college, who did everything they were supposed to do – worked hard in school, went to a good college, graduated with their degree, yada yada, got their first job, and they can’t afford to live. And we’re working 40 to 60 hours a week, on average. And we cannot afford to live. We just do not make enough to pay rent, to pay for food. Everything is so expensive right now. And wages are not keeping up with the cost of living. So we are working full-time, giving up a huge portion of our lives to work, and we can’t even afford to live.”
Image credits: thatginger4567
“That is why my generation is frustrated. That is why we don’t want to work anymore. Because we work really hard, and we still can’t afford to even get by. So what’s the point? We can’t afford to save. We can’t afford to buy things we want. We can’t afford to go out and do fun things. We can barely afford to pay our rent, and buy food.”
Image credits: thatginger4567
“A lot of us have two or three jobs or work a full-time job and have several side hustles. That is the case for me. And then older generations just look at us and they’re like, ‘You’re not working hard enough. This is your fault. You’re not working hard enough.’”
Image credits: thatginger4567
“The reason we can’t get by is because the cost of living since the ’90s has gone up 67%, while the wages have only gone up 18%. So wages have not kept up with the cost of living. That is why we can’t afford to live. Not because we’re lazy, not because we don’t work, not because we don’t want to work anymore. That is why. That is all.”
Image credits: thatginger4567
“We’re also in extreme debt because everything is so much more expensive than it used to be. College is way more expensive than it used to be. Cars are way more expensive than they used to be. Housing – way more expensive than it used to be. And on top of all that, politicians and older generations are destroying our environment, not doing anything to protect it. So we don’t even know that there’ll be a habitable earth when we’re older, to live in. So yeah, that makes us pretty pessimistic and nihilistic and not want to work.”
Image credits: thatginger4567
The woman’s video was relatable to many — it went viral and got over 2 million views
@thatginger4567 Why my generation is so “lazy” #costoflivingcrisis #inflation #genz #millenials #postgrad #recession ♬ original sound – Mik
“We want to contribute but we don’t want to be exploited” This is the only thing I am willing to say or hear about this topic.
Boomer here ... I'm 65 and still working 50- hour weeks. I rent, don't own a car and if I want to maintain any sort of lifestyle I have to keep putting one foot in front of the other until ... I don't know when. I agree that there has to be a better way and I have no idea what that is. Half of me wants to tell young people to harden up, but the other half agrees that the way I've worked for the last 45 years just can't be right. The thing I have going for me is that I'm used to this. One commenter said they don't want to get up every day at 7am. I'm on public transport on my way to work 5 days/ week at 6 45am. There's something seriously wrong about that, but I don't know a way out. I'm not unhappy, just tired.
I, 50m, want to say ... Thank You. For being willing to call it like it is. You were on the leading edge of the WTF Time. Those who came before you rode the wave of bulllshit and we had to eat it. And these who came after me... the poor souls are being tried to made to eat it. Many folks after *~middle Boomer* got gaslighted by the ones who came before, exploited the system, were still full of unrest in a society that wouldn't acknowledge struggles, and, knowingly or not, have just blamed the ones who struggle openly. I want to feel sad that they may have had even less hope than us, but unfortunately I still am hung up on this: many of them may have been "tough" on the outside but you were bitter spineless pussies on the inside. Sorry. Jack Welch and Ronald Reagan, you sold out and F*CKED EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE OVER . And to those controlling their strings (even to this day): F*CK YOU
The system is broken. This generation is the first to experience it fully, even if the previous ones also experienced it, but to a lesser extent. As a Boomer, I am happy to see that they are revolted, refusing to let themselves be exploited to the core by greedy employers and useless politicians, and wanting a minimum quality of life. Few chances I'll be there to witness it, but I hope you'll be able to build something new.
Xer here. Been a watcher, trying to see what's *really* going on (and horrified to realize). Thank you for your support for those coming after us who may finally realign things.
“We want to contribute but we don’t want to be exploited” This is the only thing I am willing to say or hear about this topic.
Boomer here ... I'm 65 and still working 50- hour weeks. I rent, don't own a car and if I want to maintain any sort of lifestyle I have to keep putting one foot in front of the other until ... I don't know when. I agree that there has to be a better way and I have no idea what that is. Half of me wants to tell young people to harden up, but the other half agrees that the way I've worked for the last 45 years just can't be right. The thing I have going for me is that I'm used to this. One commenter said they don't want to get up every day at 7am. I'm on public transport on my way to work 5 days/ week at 6 45am. There's something seriously wrong about that, but I don't know a way out. I'm not unhappy, just tired.
I, 50m, want to say ... Thank You. For being willing to call it like it is. You were on the leading edge of the WTF Time. Those who came before you rode the wave of bulllshit and we had to eat it. And these who came after me... the poor souls are being tried to made to eat it. Many folks after *~middle Boomer* got gaslighted by the ones who came before, exploited the system, were still full of unrest in a society that wouldn't acknowledge struggles, and, knowingly or not, have just blamed the ones who struggle openly. I want to feel sad that they may have had even less hope than us, but unfortunately I still am hung up on this: many of them may have been "tough" on the outside but you were bitter spineless pussies on the inside. Sorry. Jack Welch and Ronald Reagan, you sold out and F*CKED EVERYTHING AND EVERYONE OVER . And to those controlling their strings (even to this day): F*CK YOU
The system is broken. This generation is the first to experience it fully, even if the previous ones also experienced it, but to a lesser extent. As a Boomer, I am happy to see that they are revolted, refusing to let themselves be exploited to the core by greedy employers and useless politicians, and wanting a minimum quality of life. Few chances I'll be there to witness it, but I hope you'll be able to build something new.
Xer here. Been a watcher, trying to see what's *really* going on (and horrified to realize). Thank you for your support for those coming after us who may finally realign things.