Ah, the never-ending battle of the generations. Which generation is the most entitled, and which is the most hard-working? This is one of the hottest topics on the internet right now. Are the boomers right? Has Gen Z no respect for boundaries and authority? Or are the Zoomers revolutionizing the way we understand work?

To put this debate to rest, a woman made a TikTok about the misconception that the younger generations are lazy. She explained the controversial “Millennials and Gen Z don’t want to work anymore” idea. It’s not just about laziness — the rising cost of living and stagnant wages are also to blame.

Different generations disagree on most things, and what role work should play in our lives is one of them

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

This TikToker explained what Gen Z and Millennials mean when they say they “don’t want to work anymore”

Image credits: thatginger4567

“I don’t want to work anymore. And now everyone who’s not going to watch the full video can go comment about how lazy I am, how lazy my generation is, and how we ‘just don’t want to work anymore.’ And now for those that are still here, I will explain what we mean by that.”

Image credits: thatginger4567

“I do want to work. If I didn’t work, I think I would honestly probably get so bored that I would just want to off myself. Most of us want to work. It helps give you purpose, it helps give you something to do. Hopefully, you do something you’re passionate about. Luckily for me, I do do something I’m passionate about. So I genuinely like my job.”

Image credits: thatginger4567

“But the problem is, the purpose of a job is supposed to pay for you to be able to afford to live. And that’s just not the case anymore. People in my generation who went to college, who did everything they were supposed to do – worked hard in school, went to a good college, graduated with their degree, yada yada, got their first job, and they can’t afford to live. And we’re working 40 to 60 hours a week, on average. And we cannot afford to live. We just do not make enough to pay rent, to pay for food. Everything is so expensive right now. And wages are not keeping up with the cost of living. So we are working full-time, giving up a huge portion of our lives to work, and we can’t even afford to live.”

Image credits: thatginger4567

“That is why my generation is frustrated. That is why we don’t want to work anymore. Because we work really hard, and we still can’t afford to even get by. So what’s the point? We can’t afford to save. We can’t afford to buy things we want. We can’t afford to go out and do fun things. We can barely afford to pay our rent, and buy food.”

Image credits: thatginger4567

“A lot of us have two or three jobs or work a full-time job and have several side hustles. That is the case for me. And then older generations just look at us and they’re like, ‘You’re not working hard enough. This is your fault. You’re not working hard enough.’”

Image credits: thatginger4567

“The reason we can’t get by is because the cost of living since the ’90s has gone up 67%, while the wages have only gone up 18%. So wages have not kept up with the cost of living. That is why we can’t afford to live. Not because we’re lazy, not because we don’t work, not because we don’t want to work anymore. That is why. That is all.”

Image credits: thatginger4567

“We’re also in extreme debt because everything is so much more expensive than it used to be. College is way more expensive than it used to be. Cars are way more expensive than they used to be. Housing – way more expensive than it used to be. And on top of all that, politicians and older generations are destroying our environment, not doing anything to protect it. So we don’t even know that there’ll be a habitable earth when we’re older, to live in. So yeah, that makes us pretty pessimistic and nihilistic and not want to work.”

Image credits: thatginger4567

The woman’s video was relatable to many — it went viral and got over 2 million views

