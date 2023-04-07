Many of these memes are likely to be painfully relatable, so we wanted to learn some tips to avoid an uncomfortable workplace and job. Misfortune is a lot less funny when it’s your misfortune, so best be prepared. We reached out to career coach and entrepreneur Mehar Sindhu Batra and she was kind enough to give some useful advice. First, we wanted to see if one could nip a bad job in the bud, so we asked about red flags on job descriptions like keywords and phrases to look out for.

“Firstly, vague descriptions: The lack of clarity when it comes to the job description is truly worrisome. If a company is hiring a professional, be it for any job role, I’d expect a clear description so I am aware of what it is that’s expected of me as a prospective employee. Also, no mention of employee benefits. If they are unclear about this too- then it is apparent that there are fewer to no benefits for employees. This should be another cue to decide if this job is worth staying in.”