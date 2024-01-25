ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Bliss is a famous American cartoonist and illustrator. He's a New York Times best-selling artist known for his humorous and artistic "Bliss" comics. Since 1999, Bliss has published many books and collaborated with authors like Doreen Cronin on the well-loved "Diary of a Worm" series. His unique style and wit make his cartoons stand out, earning him recognition in the world of illustration and cartooning.

"I see my drawings as a piece of a longer narrative. I’ve always tried to make my work seem as though the reader is dropping in on a longer narrative - a narrative leading up to the art, and the narrative continues after the art. The reader is simply dropping in on the story. Sometimes, I will stare at one of my drawings, a drawing of a magnificent oak tree in the woods with a dog and a man walking together, but it’s not a cartoon yet. I’ll stare at this drawing and imagine that the man is saying something to the dog and that’s where ideas start to flow for me," the artist shared in a previous interview with Bored Panda.

More info: Instagram | store.harrybliss.com | twitter.com