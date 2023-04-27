70 Baby Boomer Memes That Might Make You Cringe, Hard
There’s always going to be at least some simmering tension between members of different generations. Older gens are likely to think that young people these days lack work ethic (and have awful taste in music) while the latter are likely to resent some of their seniors for being disconnected from reality and being ‘stuck’ in their ways.
You can see how different this mentality is by taking a peek at the memes different generations share. And that’s where the ‘Ok, Boomer’ Facebook group comes in. It’s an online community whose members post memes that Baby Boomers would enjoy, gently poking fun at their perspective on life. Of course, all of this is done for the sake of a bit of fun, not to be mean. Scroll down for the (un)funniest Boomer memes and upvote your fave ones. The cringe is heavy here, so watch your step, Pandas.
*Ahem (cough) ... Let's think about plastic, asbestos and fossil fuels. All were once herald as "miraculous" now we are all facing the fallout from these "miracle uses".
To start things off, it’s important to know which generation is which because things can get really confusing, really quickly. For instance, members of Generation X end up being called Baby Boomers. While Zoomers are referred to as Millennials (who are getting on in years and becoming more Boomerish by the year. Hi!). And members of Gen Alpha are often called Zoomers.
To put it simply, Baby Boomers were born from 1946 to 1964. So the youngest Boomers would be 59 years old in 2023 while the oldest would be 77. What followed next was Generation X, aka Gen X, those born 1965 till 1979, according to ‘Caregivers of America.’
I'm (late boomer) only three in and am already annoyed at the attitudes of these people. Boomers aren't all bad; some of us are reasonable and non-judgemental.
Except no cool dust box and eight times as much money. Agree.
Things get slightly murkier afterward. Millennials (aka Generation Y) followed suit, but there’s some ambiguity as to what this entails. Some say that you can consider yourself a Millennial if you were born between 1980 and 1994. Others believe that the cutoff point is ‘96.
Generation Z, Zoomers, include those born roughly between 1995 and 2012. Meanwhile, Generation Alpha includes people born between 2013 and 2025. Everyone from 2026 onward will be considered part of a new generation entirely!
It only makes sense that different generations have different values when it comes to work, life, family, and purpose. A common complaint among older generations is that young people don’t work hard enough toward their goals, lack discipline, and want results too quickly. In short (and oversimplifying things), they consider younger people entitled and presumptuous.
I've done all of those, plus actually rolled down a car window and had to push my own door lock when I got out. THEN, I had to wait for one of my sisters to reach over and unlock the door so I could get back in. Wild times.
They’re not the only ones who are vocal, though. Millennials, Zoomers, and members of Gen Alpha are likely to point out that there’s not much point in overworking yourself when there’s nothing to aim for. Buying property is incredibly expensive, meanwhile, the cost of living is through the roof.
Younger generations aren’t fond of being told to ‘drink less coffee’ and ‘eat less avocado toast,’ as though this alone would help them save up for a house. There’s a certain level of understanding that hard work alone won’t get you everything that other generations could easily get: the global economic context matters a lot, too.
Haha, stupid Gen Z. Obviously those 2 cashiers represented EVERY ONE of you. This one is lame. I now high schoolers who can run LAPS around some adult coworkers.
By all means, have fun in your little echo chamber. Nobody with a couple of brain cells to run together will read more than 5 words of your daily rants.
Despite sometimes tense attitudes toward one another and opinions on how to live a good life, people of all generations tend to value the same things at work. Namely, flexibility, recognition, and financial stability.
According to Forbes, referring to a LiveCareer study, all generations appreciate flexible working options: 76% of Millenials expected them, as did 69% of Zoomers, and 64% of members of Gen X.
Yeah, the title was right, this type of humor is really cringe, and unfortunatly that's what my mother shares on fb 🤦♀️
Meanwhile, job prestige was valued as a priority by 64% of Gen X employees, 56% of Baby Boomers, 58% of Millennials, and 53% of Gen Z. Another study showed that everyone values pay rises very highly (91.4% of Gen X, 90.5% of Gen Y, and 87.2% of Gen Z). Everyone's expectations are more or less the same, so managers ought to know what helps motivate most of their employees, no matter their generation.
Whuh? Whose history? The South… Pacific? Where Ariel be swimmin? Wow. Another thought: what if this is in a kid’s room? That makes it more evil…
The ‘Ok, Boomer’ Facebook group was created 3 years ago and at the time of writing had over 64.4k members. The community’s goal is to post memes that Boomers like and to gently poke fun at them and their outlook on life by contrasting it with what the younger generations believe.
Funny :) I looked it up. The name comes from a now mostly obsolete usage of “good” as meaning “holy”. For example the Bible was sometimes referred to as “the good book”.
I can see looking for frogs, but why go around looking for sh&! ?
The name of the ‘Ok, Boomer’ group is a reference to a well-known meme, created in 2015, that is meant to mock Baby Boomers. According to Know Your Meme, the retort is meant to show someone’s disregard for how old-fashioned and out-of-touch Boomers can be.
i’m a gen z and i used to have a car that had those window handles
Members of the ‘Ok, Boomer’ group are urged to respect one another. Political posts and discussions, for instance, aren’t allowed. If you’re planning on debating something sensitive, try to do it as civilly as possible. “This is a meme group, after all,” the team running the community points out.
Meanwhile, members are asked not to spam and not to post random, non-boomer-related content. What’s more, nobody should be sharing anyone’s personal information. And everyone’s asked not to waste the group’s time by sharing reposts.
Which of these Boomerlicious memes caught your eye the most, dear Pandas? Which ones made you cringe the most? Were there any that unironically made you laugh? Do you think that there will ever be a time when members of all generations get along? Share your thoughts in the comments.
they’re not throwing away their shots… (iykyk)
Obviously LSD came into play somewhere in the timeline of this post
A new hobby? Spend time with your family and loved ones, f**k the giant capitalist machine!
Right cos we're going to run out of humans soon aren't we §
Do what the machine tells you. It's good practice for when they take over.
Idk who needs to hear this but it became legal for women to show their ankles in the 1890's.