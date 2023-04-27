There’s always going to be at least some simmering tension between members of different generations. Older gens are likely to think that young people these days lack work ethic (and have awful taste in music) while the latter are likely to resent some of their seniors for being disconnected from reality and being ‘stuck’ in their ways.

You can see how different this mentality is by taking a peek at the memes different generations share. And that’s where the ‘Ok, Boomer’ Facebook group comes in. It’s an online community whose members post memes that Baby Boomers would enjoy, gently poking fun at their perspective on life. Of course, all of this is done for the sake of a bit of fun, not to be mean. Scroll down for the (un)funniest Boomer memes and upvote your fave ones. The cringe is heavy here, so watch your step, Pandas.