These online communities can shape people’s offline behavior as well. For example, research by the Guardian revealed that a network of far-right Facebook groups is exposing hundreds of thousands of Britons to racist and extremist disinformation.

Run by otherwise ordinary members of the public – many of whom are of retirement age – the groups are a hotbed of hardline anti-immigration and racist language, where online hate goes apparently unchecked.

Experts who reviewed the Guardian’s months-long data project said such groups help to create an online environment that can radicalize people into taking extreme actions, such as last year’s summer riots.

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The network was exposed just weeks after 150,000 protesters from all over the country descended on London for a far-right protest, the scale of which dwarfed police estimates and whose size and toxicity shocked politicians.