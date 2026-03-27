People Tend To Overshare In Facebook Groups And Here Are 61 Of The Funniest And Weirdest Posts
Facebook groups are a lot like bars: every one has its own vibe, its own regulars, and its own unspoken rules. Some feel cozy and welcoming, others… a little chaotic. Here, the clientele also shapes the experience—along with the things they say out loud without a second thought. Spend enough time scrolling the platform, and you’ll see everything. So, as a gentle reminder to be mindful of where you hang out online, we’ve created this list of amusing but also slightly concerning things people shared in Facebook groups.
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Shared This On My Local Town Facebook Page. You All Should Enjoy It Too
Someone In My Facebook Group Had A Gofer Move In Their Yard, So They Made Him At Home
These online communities can shape people’s offline behavior as well. For example, research by the Guardian revealed that a network of far-right Facebook groups is exposing hundreds of thousands of Britons to racist and extremist disinformation.
Run by otherwise ordinary members of the public – many of whom are of retirement age – the groups are a hotbed of hardline anti-immigration and racist language, where online hate goes apparently unchecked.
Experts who reviewed the Guardian’s months-long data project said such groups help to create an online environment that can radicalize people into taking extreme actions, such as last year’s summer riots.
The network was exposed just weeks after 150,000 protesters from all over the country descended on London for a far-right protest, the scale of which dwarfed police estimates and whose size and toxicity shocked politicians.
Wasn't Flat Doesn't Moon
Local Facebook Gardening Group. Found This Hilarious Post In My Local Gardening Page. Figured It Was Too Funny To Keep To Myself
Baby Deer
The Guardian’s data projects team identified the groups from the profiles of participants in the riots. From them emerged an ecosystem where mainstream politicians are described as “treacherous” “traitors” and the police engage in “two-tier” justice.
The Guardian analyzed more than 51,000 text posts from three of the largest public groups in the network.
This found hundreds of concerning posts that experts said were peppered with misinformation and conspiracy theories, containing far-right tropes, the use of racist slurs, and evidence of white nativism.
Even small online groups can set a tone that spreads widely.
I’m In A Weird Second-Hand Finds Group On Facebook, And This Woman Has The Actual Falkor From Never Ending Story In Her Garage
From The Facebook Group
A Guy From My Local Gardening Group Grew This Eggplant And Took Some Hilarious Pictures Of It
Small Town Facebook Groups Are My Favorite
A key element of a group’s success is the admins, and they often come from different social backgrounds.
Most of the admins the Guardian contacted would not speak on the record, but from her doorstep in a Leicestershire village, one, who moderates six groups with nearly 400,000 members between them, said far-right users were “deleted and blocked” from the groups.
However, the investigation found swathes of extreme far-right posts, including disinformation and well-known debunked conspiracy narratives, some of which were spread word-for-word or with slight variations in writing across multiple connected groups.
Group rules and moderation aren’t always enough to stop influence from spreading.
I Think Entomologists Are The Happiest Academics In Any Field
Post From My Neighborhood Facebook Group. I Am Never Leaving This State. God Bless Texas
A Funny Event That Happened Earlier This Week In Our Local Facebook Community Group
This Is My Favorite Facebook Group
Immigrants come in for the most vituperative language, including demonizing and dehumanizing slurs: “criminals,” “parasites,” and so on.
The Guardian’s investigation into these vastly popular groups cast new light on the scale of far-right disinformation, which appears to be disseminated at an industrial scale on social media.
The content shared in the groups also raises new concerns about moderation policies, even though Meta had already announced sweeping changes to its content moderation policies.
Online communities can amplify dangerous ideas even when platforms try to intervene.
This Is From My Local Gardening Group. She Meant Clematis
Recent Car Theft In The Area Has The Local Facebook Group On High Alert
These Two Posts Were Posted In A Community Group I'm In. Absolute Gold
Facebook Gem
Why are you protecting the dog from identification? 🤔 Does the dog have warrants? Or did the dog get the couch stuck in the first place?
Dr. Julia Ebner, a radicalization researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and an expert on online radicalization, said such spaces can act as breeding grounds for extremist ideologies and “definitely play a role in the radicalization of individuals”.
“What is new is that the online spaces amplify a lot of these dynamics,” she said.
“The algorithmic amplification, the speed at which people can end up in a radicalization engine. Then there are the new technologies from fabricated videos to deepfakes to bot automation.”
Someone In My Neighborhood Picked Up A Coyote, Thinking That It Was A Stray Dog
Local Chap Has Problems With His Back Passage In My Village Facebook Group
A Person In My Local Facebook Group Wants Someone To Pay Them A Thousand Dollars To Remove Their Old Deck
Pretty sure you're supposed to pay people for the services you want, not vice versa.
Vans
Why stop there? You could have a company called Electonics sell curries. A company called Pharmacy which sells boots. Or a company called Pasties which sells people called Gregg.
The digital age means that people trust the content produced or shared by individual accounts in groups that might, at first glance, seem inconsequential and even fun — like a space for mushroom-picking enthusiasts — regardless of their ideological leanings, more than they tend to trust established institutions’ accounts. And that's inherently dangerous.
It’s a reminder that internet culture can shape what people believe — even in spaces that seem harmless.
I Found This On A Facebook Group Page. I Found It Funny And Had To Share
One Of My Many Hobbies Is Trolling The Karen's And Other Folk In My Neighborhood Facebook Group
Film them going through your garbage, upload the footage to www.muellschlampen,de and get paid. (Thanks, Tina Fey and Judah Friedlander!)
Posted In A Crochet Facebook Group Talking About "Cool Grandmas" And Their Awesome Crochet. Comments All Positive, But No One Realizes It's AI?
The hands are weird, the faces are giving me horror movie vibes, and the dresses just seem impossible.
If you zoom in, you can see that the dress in the front center is floating. Nobody is holding it!
Saw This On Facebook. That's Amazing
Seen On My Local Neighborhood Facebook Page
This Elderly Woman Posted This In My Local Buy Nothing Group
She’s never posted anything there before, so she hasn't interacted with the group. This is a photo of her husband wearing a wedding dress. The whole thing has nothing to do with Buy Nothing. I have no clue why she posted it there.
This Story From A Local Community Facebook Page Is Amazing
I did something similar when I was a lad. I was delivering pizzas in my POS Chevy Chevette. Somehow I parked behind a nearly identical Chevette, delivered the pizza and got in the wrong car. Put the key in the ignition and it wouldn't start. What the heck? Then noticed some stuff in the center that wasn't mine...
Stolen From A Facebook Group
This name is grammatically so wrong on so many levels. And of course so very American.
Not All Heroes Wear Capes
My ex-husband was infamous for giving gifts that he was interested in but the person he was giving the gift to was not. Once he gave his niece a CD (this was the 90’s) of a band he liked. She unwrapped the CD, looked at it looked at him and just handed it back to him.
Posted On A Facebook Wedding Planning Group I Am In
When Someone Had To Advertise Their Phone Without Uploading A Picture Of It
What Is This?
Just came across a wild listing in my city's Facebook group. I’m half convinced it’s satire, given all the horrible listings that have been going around.
I Actually Am Thankful My Mate Told Me To Get In This Facebook Group For A Laugh
I hate to say it... there's usually reasons people need to couch serve, and you have better find out before inviting them in. Friend got stabbed 3 times by an 80 year old man who she tried to help because she thought he shouldn't be staying at a shelter at his age.
The Local Facebook Group Is Going Wild Tonight
Found This For Sale Listing In One Of My Local Community Groups
Posted On A Neighborhood Facebook Group
Yeah, the city SHOULD clean that up. And send the bill to the poster.
I Fear And Can Only Conclude That The Context Of This Post Is A Heartbreaking One
Found This Post On A Local Facebook Entrepreneur Group. Serious Or Not, I Thought It Was Funny
Twice In One Day In My City's Facebook Group, Which Needs Help From An Undercover Boss
Someone Posted This On My Town's Local Facebook Group
Found In A Local Facebook Group
Posted In My Town's Facebook Group. He's Only A Little Desperate
A Funny Find I Found On This Fun Facebook Group
I Can’t Even Escape The Fate Of The Leafs On My Favourite Facebook Group
I Stay In My Rural Hometown Facebook Group For The Drama
A local couple started a FB page about our150 yr old small town. 'Remember when' (50's,60's,70's)and stuff like that. They stopped after it was inundated with people wanting free stuff and trashing others. Sad really.
Oh, Please, Will Someone Buy My Garbage
The Sims Facebook Group Is A Whole Different Gamer Breed
The career of a scientist is so demanding that I solved my scientist sim's problems by giving her an alien sim as a boyfriend. Their marriage is purely for convenience and the alien boyfriend had two children as a result of the pollination unit abductions. The scientist is doing science while the alien husband is a stay-at-home dad. The children are already in university and the scientist sim's younger clone lives in the same neighborhood because she wanted to continue spreading her polygon genes. Sims players are truly a category of their own among gamers.
Posted On The Facebook Group Pickleball For Beginners, That’s Heating Up, But Not Getting Real Help
This is a Simpson episode.
Found This Masterpiece In A Flight Sim Group, And I Haven’t Stopped Laughing
It's Like That Jonah Hill And Ice Cube Movie
Post In The Neighborhood Facebook Group, But Most Of The Comments Were Explaining/In Support Of Not Having Plain Ol' Grass
Got To Love Local Facebook Groups. What's The Pettiest Thing You've Seen On Yours?
Found On My Local Facebook Group, And I’m Cracking Up
God Bless Local Facebook Groups
I Feel Like Being In A Flat-Earth Group Is Just Cheating
On My Local City’s Facebook Page
We used to go to our local Applebee's until we remembered that we had a microwave at home.
The G59 Facebook Group Is An Interesting Place
Local Free Stuff Group
Just saw this today. Apparently, he frequently posts in the group asking for non-essential things and gets mad when people don't want to give it to him. He also keeps trying to excuse his behavior by saying he's disabled, which I'm not sure if that's true or not.
In the comments, he says: "Well, he does need food too", while in another post, he said that if somebody buys what he wants, he'll share his food with them.
I have a heart, but..my daughter told me the guy who sits at the Walmart on NC24/83 left one day after getting into a nice 4dr pickup following a hard day of panhandling.