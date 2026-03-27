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Facebook groups are a lot like bars: every one has its own vibe, its own regulars, and its own unspoken rules. Some feel cozy and welcoming, others… a little chaotic. Here, the clientele also shapes the experience—along with the things they say out loud without a second thought. Spend enough time scrolling the platform, and you’ll see everything. So, as a gentle reminder to be mindful of where you hang out online, we’ve created this list of amusing but also slightly concerning things people shared in Facebook groups.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Shared This On My Local Town Facebook Page. You All Should Enjoy It Too

Shared This On My Local Town Facebook Page. You All Should Enjoy It Too

MTFBWY117 Report

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    #2

    Someone In My Facebook Group Had A Gofer Move In Their Yard, So They Made Him At Home

    Someone In My Facebook Group Had A Gofer Move In Their Yard, So They Made Him At Home

    judgmental_platypus Report

    52points
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    These online communities can shape people’s offline behavior as well. For example, research by the Guardian revealed that a network of far-right Facebook groups is exposing hundreds of thousands of Britons to racist and extremist disinformation.

    Run by otherwise ordinary members of the public – many of whom are of retirement age – the groups are a hotbed of hardline anti-immigration and racist language, where online hate goes apparently unchecked.

    Experts who reviewed the Guardian’s months-long data project said such groups help to create an online environment that can radicalize people into taking extreme actions, such as last year’s summer riots.

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    The network was exposed just weeks after 150,000 protesters from all over the country descended on London for a far-right protest, the scale of which dwarfed police estimates and whose size and toxicity shocked politicians.
    #3

    Wasn't Flat Doesn't Moon

    Wasn't Flat Doesn't Moon

    reddit.com , imgur.com Report

    42points
    POST
    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes but, has anyone really been far even as decided to use even go want to do look more like?

    13
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    #4

    Local Facebook Gardening Group. Found This Hilarious Post In My Local Gardening Page. Figured It Was Too Funny To Keep To Myself

    Local Facebook Gardening Group. Found This Hilarious Post In My Local Gardening Page. Figured It Was Too Funny To Keep To Myself

    MurkBass Report

    40points
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    #5

    Baby Deer

    Baby Deer

    Ererward Report

    39points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hello cutie, ooh and there's a deer.

    12
    12points
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    The Guardian’s data projects team identified the groups from the profiles of participants in the riots. From them emerged an ecosystem where mainstream politicians are described as “treacherous” “traitors” and the police engage in “two-tier” justice.

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    The Guardian analyzed more than 51,000 text posts from three of the largest public groups in the network.

    This found hundreds of concerning posts that experts said were peppered with misinformation and conspiracy theories, containing far-right tropes, the use of racist slurs, and evidence of white nativism.

    Even small online groups can set a tone that spreads widely.
    #6

    I’m In A Weird Second-Hand Finds Group On Facebook, And This Woman Has The Actual Falkor From Never Ending Story In Her Garage

    I’m In A Weird Second-Hand Finds Group On Facebook, And This Woman Has The Actual Falkor From Never Ending Story In Her Garage

    CaraLisette , facebook.com Report

    38points
    POST
    veronicajean avatar
    Veronica Jean
    Veronica Jean
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woah woah woah this is ten min from me!!!

    12
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    #7

    From The Facebook Group

    From The Facebook Group

    Quiet_Mirror5219 Report

    34points
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    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He's not stupid.

    4
    4points
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    #8

    A Guy From My Local Gardening Group Grew This Eggplant And Took Some Hilarious Pictures Of It

    A Guy From My Local Gardening Group Grew This Eggplant And Took Some Hilarious Pictures Of It

    nancyxxu , facebook.com Report

    33points
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    #9

    Small Town Facebook Groups Are My Favorite

    Small Town Facebook Groups Are My Favorite

    Cortsia Report

    33points
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    werbung_1 avatar
    Talis
    Talis
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was a mayor overlook!

    4
    4points
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    A key element of a group’s success is the admins, and they often come from different social backgrounds.

    Most of the admins the Guardian contacted would not speak on the record, but from her doorstep in a Leicestershire village, one, who moderates six groups with nearly 400,000 members between them, said far-right users were “deleted and blocked” from the groups.

    However, the investigation found swathes of extreme far-right posts, including disinformation and well-known debunked conspiracy narratives, some of which were spread word-for-word or with slight variations in writing across multiple connected groups.

    Group rules and moderation aren’t always enough to stop influence from spreading.
    #10

    I Think Entomologists Are The Happiest Academics In Any Field

    I Think Entomologists Are The Happiest Academics In Any Field

    PandaMoniumMan Report

    33points
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    #11

    Post From My Neighborhood Facebook Group. I Am Never Leaving This State. God Bless Texas

    Post From My Neighborhood Facebook Group. I Am Never Leaving This State. God Bless Texas

    SaraForTexLege Report

    32points
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't have a goat, but if nobody replies and he's able to get on a plane, I will happily have him.

    10
    10points
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    #12

    A Funny Event That Happened Earlier This Week In Our Local Facebook Community Group

    A Funny Event That Happened Earlier This Week In Our Local Facebook Community Group

    mif_420 Report

    32points
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Loki up to his usual mischief :)

    7
    7points
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    #13

    This Is My Favorite Facebook Group

    This Is My Favorite Facebook Group

    singleportia Report

    32points
    POST
    iced24tea avatar
    GalPalAl
    GalPalAl
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smart. Wasn't even aware that Aldo sold donut sticks. Good to know!

    6
    6points
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    Immigrants come in for the most vituperative language, including demonizing and dehumanizing slurs: “criminals,” “parasites,” and so on.

    The Guardian’s investigation into these vastly popular groups cast new light on the scale of far-right disinformation, which appears to be disseminated at an industrial scale on social media.

    The content shared in the groups also raises new concerns about moderation policies, even though Meta had already announced sweeping changes to its content moderation policies.

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    Online communities can amplify dangerous ideas even when platforms try to intervene.
    #14

    This Is From My Local Gardening Group. She Meant Clematis

    This Is From My Local Gardening Group. She Meant Clematis

    mycatisanorange Report

    30points
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    #15

    Recent Car Theft In The Area Has The Local Facebook Group On High Alert

    Recent Car Theft In The Area Has The Local Facebook Group On High Alert

    MixedWithFruit Report

    28points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    These Two Posts Were Posted In A Community Group I'm In. Absolute Gold

    These Two Posts Were Posted In A Community Group I'm In. Absolute Gold

    ReadingHotTakes10 Report

    28points
    POST
    eldavoloco avatar
    Dave Nalesnik
    Dave Nalesnik
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Asheville NC on Bored Panda! 😃

    2
    2points
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    #17

    Facebook Gem

    Facebook Gem

    AltF0 Report

    26points
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why are you protecting the dog from identification? 🤔 Does the dog have warrants? Or did the dog get the couch stuck in the first place?

    35
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    Dr. Julia Ebner, a radicalization researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and an expert on online radicalization, said such spaces can act as breeding grounds for extremist ideologies and “definitely play a role in the radicalization of individuals”.

    “What is new is that the online spaces amplify a lot of these dynamics,” she said.

    “The algorithmic amplification, the speed at which people can end up in a radicalization engine. Then there are the new technologies from fabricated videos to deepfakes to bot automation.”
    #18

    Someone In My Neighborhood Picked Up A Coyote, Thinking That It Was A Stray Dog

    Someone In My Neighborhood Picked Up A Coyote, Thinking That It Was A Stray Dog

    reddit.com , jsillybug Report

    25points
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    #19

    Local Chap Has Problems With His Back Passage In My Village Facebook Group

    Local Chap Has Problems With His Back Passage In My Village Facebook Group

    Sarcastic_kitty Report

    24points
    POST
    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, they knew EXACTLY what they were writing :D

    8
    8points
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    #20

    A Person In My Local Facebook Group Wants Someone To Pay Them A Thousand Dollars To Remove Their Old Deck

    A Person In My Local Facebook Group Wants Someone To Pay Them A Thousand Dollars To Remove Their Old Deck

    Pretty sure you're supposed to pay people for the services you want, not vice versa.

    PhilyJFry Report

    23points
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    #21

    Vans

    Vans

    trw6tx Report

    23points
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    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    10 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why stop there? You could have a company called Electonics sell curries. A company called Pharmacy which sells boots. Or a company called Pasties which sells people called Gregg.

    13
    13points
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    The digital age means that people trust the content produced or shared by individual accounts in groups that might, at first glance, seem inconsequential and even fun — like a space for mushroom-picking enthusiasts — regardless of their ideological leanings, more than they tend to trust established institutions’ accounts. And that's inherently dangerous.

    It’s a reminder that internet culture can shape what people believe — even in spaces that seem harmless.
    #22

    I Found This On A Facebook Group Page. I Found It Funny And Had To Share

    I Found This On A Facebook Group Page. I Found It Funny And Had To Share

    MikeDiazAuthor Report

    23points
    POST
    #23

    One Of My Many Hobbies Is Trolling The Karen's And Other Folk In My Neighborhood Facebook Group

    One Of My Many Hobbies Is Trolling The Karen's And Other Folk In My Neighborhood Facebook Group

    FOOL_NELSON Report

    22points
    POST
    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Film them going through your garbage, upload the footage to www.muellschlampen,de and get paid. (Thanks, Tina Fey and Judah Friedlander!)

    -1
    -1point
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    #24

    Posted In A Crochet Facebook Group Talking About "Cool Grandmas" And Their Awesome Crochet. Comments All Positive, But No One Realizes It's AI?

    Posted In A Crochet Facebook Group Talking About "Cool Grandmas" And Their Awesome Crochet. Comments All Positive, But No One Realizes It's AI?

    The hands are weird, the faces are giving me horror movie vibes, and the dresses just seem impossible.

    RainbowAaria Report

    21points
    POST
    marykaymann avatar
    MaryHadaLittleLamb
    MaryHadaLittleLamb
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you zoom in, you can see that the dress in the front center is floating. Nobody is holding it!

    15
    15points
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    #25

    Saw This On Facebook. That's Amazing

    Saw This On Facebook. That's Amazing

    Fuwet Report

    21points
    POST
    mbbookkeeping avatar
    Starbug
    Starbug
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Reminds me of a Taskmaster episode, I think it was Josh Widdicombe making an edible mask of little Alex Horne 😆

    3
    3points
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    #26

    Seen On My Local Neighborhood Facebook Page

    Seen On My Local Neighborhood Facebook Page

    SAlolzorz Report

    21points
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    #27

    This Elderly Woman Posted This In My Local Buy Nothing Group

    This Elderly Woman Posted This In My Local Buy Nothing Group

    She’s never posted anything there before, so she hasn't interacted with the group. This is a photo of her husband wearing a wedding dress. The whole thing has nothing to do with Buy Nothing. I have no clue why she posted it there.

    Snoo97809 Report

    20points
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    #28

    This Story From A Local Community Facebook Page Is Amazing

    This Story From A Local Community Facebook Page Is Amazing

    FiredUpCoug Report

    19points
    POST
    doug-moyer avatar
    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did something similar when I was a lad. I was delivering pizzas in my POS Chevy Chevette. Somehow I parked behind a nearly identical Chevette, delivered the pizza and got in the wrong car. Put the key in the ignition and it wouldn't start. What the heck? Then noticed some stuff in the center that wasn't mine...

    2
    2points
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    #29

    Stolen From A Facebook Group

    Stolen From A Facebook Group

    danidee262019 Report

    19points
    POST
    robertvandeventer_1 avatar
    Robert van Deventer
    Robert van Deventer
    Community Member
    12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This name is grammatically so wrong on so many levels. And of course so very American.

    17
    17points
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    #30

    Not All Heroes Wear Capes

    Not All Heroes Wear Capes

    kclairerogers Report

    18points
    POST
    chrystinasumpter_1 avatar
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Chrystina Sumpter
    Community Member
    4 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My ex-husband was infamous for giving gifts that he was interested in but the person he was giving the gift to was not. Once he gave his niece a CD (this was the 90’s) of a band he liked. She unwrapped the CD, looked at it looked at him and just handed it back to him.

    5
    5points
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    #31

    Posted On A Facebook Wedding Planning Group I Am In

    Posted On A Facebook Wedding Planning Group I Am In

    KatillacGirl Report

    18points
    POST
    juliesnelling avatar
    Julie S
    Julie S
    Community Member
    Premium     8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She needs bigger rings.

    12
    12points
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    #32

    When Someone Had To Advertise Their Phone Without Uploading A Picture Of It

    When Someone Had To Advertise Their Phone Without Uploading A Picture Of It

    deanfluence Report

    18points
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    #33

    What Is This?

    What Is This?

    Just came across a wild listing in my city's Facebook group. I’m half convinced it’s satire, given all the horrible listings that have been going around.

    Vivid_Meringue1310 Report

    18points
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    #34

    I Actually Am Thankful My Mate Told Me To Get In This Facebook Group For A Laugh

    I Actually Am Thankful My Mate Told Me To Get In This Facebook Group For A Laugh

    OliviaSiciliano Report

    17points
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate to say it... there's usually reasons people need to couch serve, and you have better find out before inviting them in. Friend got stabbed 3 times by an 80 year old man who she tried to help because she thought he shouldn't be staying at a shelter at his age.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    The Local Facebook Group Is Going Wild Tonight

    The Local Facebook Group Is Going Wild Tonight

    chicagopalms89 Report

    17points
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    #36

    Found This For Sale Listing In One Of My Local Community Groups

    Found This For Sale Listing In One Of My Local Community Groups

    Quirky_Philosophy317 Report

    16points
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do they not believe in dusting? Is that a thing?

    7
    7points
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    #37

    Posted On A Neighborhood Facebook Group

    Posted On A Neighborhood Facebook Group

    alex_cono Report

    16points
    POST
    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah, the city SHOULD clean that up. And send the bill to the poster.

    8
    8points
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    #38

    I Fear And Can Only Conclude That The Context Of This Post Is A Heartbreaking One

    I Fear And Can Only Conclude That The Context Of This Post Is A Heartbreaking One

    Magg0tBra1n Report

    16points
    POST
    mireetta avatar
    Remi (He/Him)
    Remi (He/Him)
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Didn't the pope say doggos can go to heaven?

    5
    5points
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    #39

    Found This Post On A Local Facebook Entrepreneur Group. Serious Or Not, I Thought It Was Funny

    Found This Post On A Local Facebook Entrepreneur Group. Serious Or Not, I Thought It Was Funny

    Simsapoliton Report

    14points
    POST
    ravenkbh avatar
    Ravenkbh
    Ravenkbh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    no you still have to hire stuff

    2
    2points
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    #40

    Twice In One Day In My City's Facebook Group, Which Needs Help From An Undercover Boss

    Twice In One Day In My City's Facebook Group, Which Needs Help From An Undercover Boss

    PrestonRoad90 Report

    13points
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    #41

    Someone Posted This On My Town's Local Facebook Group

    Someone Posted This On My Town's Local Facebook Group

    halfaperson13 Report

    13points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's her name when she's *not* on Facebook?

    3
    3points
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    #42

    Found In A Local Facebook Group

    Found In A Local Facebook Group

    Doctorspiper Report

    13points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all just water over the window sill now.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #43

    Posted In My Town's Facebook Group. He's Only A Little Desperate

    Posted In My Town's Facebook Group. He's Only A Little Desperate

    MsAngelGuts Report

    13points
    POST
    cgeorge-annapolitan avatar
    Crystal M
    Crystal M
    Community Member
    Premium     5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm surprised this wasn't on LinkedIn.

    2
    2points
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    #44

    A Funny Find I Found On This Fun Facebook Group

    A Funny Find I Found On This Fun Facebook Group

    Pyr0man1ac47 Report

    13points
    POST
    doug-moyer avatar
    Doug Moyer
    Doug Moyer
    Community Member
    7 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those are very cool mushrooms!

    3
    3points
    reply
    #45

    I Can’t Even Escape The Fate Of The Leafs On My Favourite Facebook Group

    I Can’t Even Escape The Fate Of The Leafs On My Favourite Facebook Group

    leafslftv Report

    13points
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    #46

    I Stay In My Rural Hometown Facebook Group For The Drama

    I Stay In My Rural Hometown Facebook Group For The Drama

    aangziety Report

    13points
    POST
    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A local couple started a FB page about our150 yr old small town. 'Remember when' (50's,60's,70's)and stuff like that. They stopped after it was inundated with people wanting free stuff and trashing others. Sad really.

    3
    3points
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    #47

    Oh, Please, Will Someone Buy My Garbage

    Oh, Please, Will Someone Buy My Garbage

    GlendorTheWizard Report

    13points
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    #48

    The Sims Facebook Group Is A Whole Different Gamer Breed

    The Sims Facebook Group Is A Whole Different Gamer Breed

    SpaceSharksDoDoDoDo Report

    12points
    POST
    lilliemean avatar
    LillieMean
    LillieMean
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The career of a scientist is so demanding that I solved my scientist sim's problems by giving her an alien sim as a boyfriend. Their marriage is purely for convenience and the alien boyfriend had two children as a result of the pollination unit abductions. The scientist is doing science while the alien husband is a stay-at-home dad. The children are already in university and the scientist sim's younger clone lives in the same neighborhood because she wanted to continue spreading her polygon genes. Sims players are truly a category of their own among gamers.

    6
    6points
    reply
    #49

    Posted On The Facebook Group Pickleball For Beginners, That’s Heating Up, But Not Getting Real Help

    Posted On The Facebook Group Pickleball For Beginners, That’s Heating Up, But Not Getting Real Help

    This is a Simpson episode.

    festive2018 Report

    12points
    POST
    iced24tea avatar
    GalPalAl
    GalPalAl
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    fat shaming, possible affair partner and travelling to play? Cruisin for a bruisin

    3
    3points
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    #50

    Found This Masterpiece In A Flight Sim Group, And I Haven’t Stopped Laughing

    Found This Masterpiece In A Flight Sim Group, And I Haven’t Stopped Laughing

    ThrottleToMaxSpeed Report

    12points
    POST
    #51

    It's Like That Jonah Hill And Ice Cube Movie

    It's Like That Jonah Hill And Ice Cube Movie

    Gene_guy Report

    12points
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    #52

    Post In The Neighborhood Facebook Group, But Most Of The Comments Were Explaining/In Support Of Not Having Plain Ol' Grass

    Post In The Neighborhood Facebook Group, But Most Of The Comments Were Explaining/In Support Of Not Having Plain Ol' Grass

    meganisawesome42 Report

    12points
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    #53

    Got To Love Local Facebook Groups. What's The Pettiest Thing You've Seen On Yours?

    Got To Love Local Facebook Groups. What's The Pettiest Thing You've Seen On Yours?

    KenaBattles Report

    11points
    POST
    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Decoration shaming, as foretold in the New Testament.

    11
    11points
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    #54

    Found On My Local Facebook Group, And I’m Cracking Up

    Found On My Local Facebook Group, And I’m Cracking Up

    Tzemmy Report

    11points
    POST
    #55

    God Bless Local Facebook Groups

    God Bless Local Facebook Groups

    Tomtalitarian Report

    11points
    POST
    sueuser avatar
    Sue User
    Sue User
    Community Member
    3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I started reading, first thing I thought was someone found that lady,who got in the wrong car, steaks.

    3
    3points
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    #56

    I Feel Like Being In A Flat-Earth Group Is Just Cheating

    I Feel Like Being In A Flat-Earth Group Is Just Cheating

    Ematai Report

    10points
    POST
    juliet_bravo avatar
    Learner Panda
    Learner Panda
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suggest they watch the movie "Bugonia."

    1
    1point
    reply
    #57

    On My Local City’s Facebook Page

    On My Local City’s Facebook Page

    Prestigious-Ad5072 Report

    10points
    POST
    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We used to go to our local Applebee's until we remembered that we had a microwave at home.

    1
    1point
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    #58

    The G59 Facebook Group Is An Interesting Place

    The G59 Facebook Group Is An Interesting Place

    ObsidianSoul23 Report

    10points
    POST
    #59

    Local Free Stuff Group

    Local Free Stuff Group

    Just saw this today. Apparently, he frequently posts in the group asking for non-essential things and gets mad when people don't want to give it to him. He also keeps trying to excuse his behavior by saying he's disabled, which I'm not sure if that's true or not.

    In the comments, he says: "Well, he does need food too", while in another post, he said that if somebody buys what he wants, he'll share his food with them.

    everythinganime14 Report

    10points
    POST
    geoffreyscott avatar
    Geoffrey Scott
    Geoffrey Scott
    Community Member
    10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a heart, but..my daughter told me the guy who sits at the Walmart on NC24/83 left one day after getting into a nice 4dr pickup following a hard day of panhandling.

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    #60

    Saw This For Sale In My Area. I Hope It's A Joke. But, I've Seen Similar Posts On Our Local Facebook Groups, So Hard To Say

    Saw This For Sale In My Area. I Hope It's A Joke. But, I've Seen Similar Posts On Our Local Facebook Groups, So Hard To Say

    TourDeChonk Report

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    nikkisevven avatar
    Nikki Sevven
    Nikki Sevven
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you 'restore' it with a wood chipper?!

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    #61

    My Local “Foodies” Group Is Completely Unhinged

    My Local “Foodies” Group Is Completely Unhinged

    redunculuspanda Report

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