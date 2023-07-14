Ian Weldon is not your typical wedding photographer. Instead of staged and posed shots, the artist captures the raw, unfiltered moments that make each wedding unique. He describes himself as just another guest who blends in by using small cameras. He doesn't want to attract too much attention, so funnily people often think he's a friend or family member of the couple.

"I don’t really see myself as a ‘wedding photographer’, more a photographer that photographs weddings. I’m interested in photography as an expressive medium, as a way to make sense of the world around me, and as a way to show others how I perceive my surroundings," the photographer told us in a previous interview.

Continue scrolling to see Weldon's unscripted photographs! Don't forget to upvote your favorite ones and let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more of his work, check out our previous articles here, here and here

More info: Instagram | ianweldon.com | twitter.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

13points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes Gran! That's what were here for! Ngl its the only reason I'll ever go to a wedding lmao

1
1point
reply
#2

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

10points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Woah, buddy! I'm all for loving your partner but maybe chill out there lmao

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#3

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

9points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Theres no context to this but we all know EXACTLY why she's crying 😂

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

8points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's not showing any sign of stopping

0
0points
reply
#5

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

8points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Just...two more...shots of vodka...."

0
0points
reply
#6

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

6points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know its not the point of the pic but the groom's suit looks very dapper!

0
0points
reply
#7

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#8

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

6points
POST
David Green
David Green
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think they missed the memo about the Wimbledon themed wedding party.

0
0points
reply
#9

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

6points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Miranda isn't gonna miss a chance for food just because of some foot! 😤

0
0points
reply
#10

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

6points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my gosh, this made me choke on my water 😂😂

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#11

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

5points
POST
David Green
David Green
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I sense a disconnect between what they are actually thinking and what they want to show they are thinking.

0
0points
reply
#12

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

5points
POST
Jo314129
Jo314129
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a wonderful picture. Her smile is contagious.

3
3points
reply
#13

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

5points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That lad is being very careful about where he is looking.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

5points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao, me after an all you can eat buffet

0
0points
reply
#15

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

4points
POST
David Green
David Green
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dad dancing is open to men of all ages.

0
0points
reply
#16

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

4points
POST
#17

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

4points
POST
#18

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

4points
POST
David Green
David Green
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Always a risk. You book up a wedding months in advance only to see that it coincides with an important sporting fixture.

0
0points
reply
#19

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

3points
POST
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao, she's in her own world

0
0points
reply
#20

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

2points
POST
View more comments
#22

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

2points
POST
#23

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

2points
POST
#24

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

2points
POST
#25

British Photographer Continues To Take Honest Wedding Photos (New Pics)

ianjweldon Report

1point
POST
moggie63
moggie63
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sheer exuberance is palpable.

0
0points
reply
View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!