Ian Weldon is not your typical wedding photographer. Instead of staged and posed shots, the artist captures the raw, unfiltered moments that make each wedding unique. He describes himself as just another guest who blends in by using small cameras. He doesn't want to attract too much attention, so funnily people often think he's a friend or family member of the couple.

"I don’t really see myself as a ‘wedding photographer’, more a photographer that photographs weddings. I’m interested in photography as an expressive medium, as a way to make sense of the world around me, and as a way to show others how I perceive my surroundings," the photographer told us in a previous interview.

Continue scrolling to see Weldon's unscripted photographs! Don't forget to upvote your favorite ones and let us know your thoughts in the comments. For more of his work, check out our previous articles here, here and here.

